Jonathan Davenport Wires Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Eldora Field

Miniseries Makes I-75 Debut on Thursday, Sept. 12 with $20,000-To-Win Super Late Model Program



ROSSBURG, Ohio (Sept.4, 2024) — Jonathan Davenport continued his Eldora Speedway dominance on Wednesday night with a $20,000 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota victory.

Davenport led all 50 laps from the outside-front-row starting spot for his first win of year with the miniseries and the fourth of his career with the tour. The 2021 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota Champion took the checkered flag 7.211 seconds in front of Devin Moran with Ricky Thornton Jr., Hudson O’Neal, and Bobby Pierce.

“It may have looked easy but I didn’t feel as comfortable in the car as I would’ve liked, and somehow I managed to hit the wall again,” Davenport quipped in FloRacing Victory Lane. “This car is so good, and I love it and worry about it even sitting in the show because I never want anything to happen to it. I know the end of the feature that the groove got a little narrow, but man this track crew did a great job getting it from where it was on Sunday to where we had it tonight. I know they’ll keep grinding on it, and we’ll have a great track for the World 100 weekend.”

With five rounds of the miniseries in the books, Bobby Pierce holds a 3-point advantage over Ricky Thornton Jr. with Daulton Wilson, Jason Feger, Garrett Alberson, Spencer Hughes, Tyler Erb, Dennis Erb Jr., Brandon Sheppard, and Carson Ferguson rounding out the current Top 10 in the points.

Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota continues the 2024 season with its first-ever visit to I-75 Raceway (Niota, Tenn.) on Thursday, September 12. The 2024 edition of the FK Rod Ends Tarheel 53 presented by Jacky Jones Automotive Group is headlined by a $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start Super Late Model program.

The Red Clay 602 Late Model Series will compete in a $2,000-to-win program, and the Front Wheel Drive division will pursue a $500 top prize. The night will be closed out by a 100-lap Enduro, which posts a $2,000 top prize.

The pit gate and tier parking on Thursday, September 12 opens at 3 p.m. ET with the grandstand gate opening at 4 p.m. The driver’s meeting is at 6:00 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing action to follow.

Grandstand admission (ages 12-and-up) is $30 with children (ages 6-11) $15 and kids (ages 5-and-under) free. Tier admission (ages 12-and-up) is $35 with children (ages 6-11) $20 and kids (ages 5-and-under) free. Pit admission (ages 12-and-up) is $45 with children (ages 6-11) $25 and kids (ages 5-and-under) free.

2024 Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota Tarheel 53 Purse

1)$20,053 2)$10,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,750 7)$2,500 8)$2,300 9)$2,200 10)$2,000 11)$1,500 12)$1,250 13)$1,100 $14)1,050 15-24)$1,000

Total – $68,703

Entry Fee: $100 | Non-Qualifier Money: $50

The Super Late Model tire rule for the event is as follows:

Left Front: Open

Right Front: Hoosier NLMT2 (90), Hoosier NLMT3 (90), American Racer Pro 3, American Racer SD-48

Left Rear: Hoosier NLMT2 (90), Hoosier NLMT3 (90), American Racer Pro 3, American Racer SD-48

Right Rear: Hoosier NLMT3 (92), Hoosier NLMT4 (92), American Racer Pro 3, American Racer Pro 4

For more information on the facility, please visit www.EldoraSpeedway.com and for full Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota rules, please visit www.FloSeries.com.

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.kubotausa.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.eibach.com; www.sweetmanufacturing.com; www.md3race.com; www.deatherageopticians.com; www.sunocoracefuels.com; www.coltmanfarms.com; www.poske.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.impactracegear.com; www.hoosiertire.com; and www.fkrodends.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota

Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio)

September 4, 2024

A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 2. 99-Devin Moran[5]; 3. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[6]; 4. 71-Hudson O’Neal[7]; 5. 32-Bobby Pierce[8]; 6. 93-Carson Ferguson[11]; 7. 30-Ryan Gustin[9]; 8. B5-Brandon Sheppard[10]; 9. 11R-Josh Rice[16]; 10. 1-Tim McCreadie[1]; 11. 11-Brandon Overton[19]; 12. 1T-Tyler Erb[15]; 13. 19M-Spencer Hughes[21]; 14. 23-Cory Hedgecock[18]; 15. 28C-Tyler Carpenter[12]; 16. 87-Ross Bailes[23]; 17. 20-Jimmy Owens[20]; 18. 25-Jason Feger[25]; 19. 18D-Daulton Wilson[3]; 20. 58-Garrett Alberson[14]; 21. 28E-Dennis Erb Jr[26]; 22. (DNF) 12-Jason Jameson[17]; 23. (DNF) 74X-Ethan Dotson[13]; 24. (DNF) 14-Wil Herrington[22]; 25. (DNF) 9-Nick Hoffman[4]; 26. (DNF) 22S-Gregg Satterlee[24]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 11-Brandon Overton[4]; 2. 14-Wil Herrington[1]; 3. 17M-Dale McDowell[2]; 4. 17-Zack Dohm[5]; 5. 8KS-Kyle Strickler[6]; 6. 10-Joseph Joiner[3]; 7. 44-Chris Madden[11]; 8. 79-Donald McIntosh[9]; 9. 7R-Kent Robinson[13]; 10. 28E-Dennis Erb Jr[12]; 11. 4-Travis Stemler[16]; 12. 10S-Garrett Smith[7]; 13. 18-Matt Dooley[15]; 14. 31-Kye Blight[8]; 15. 13-Cody Somer[17]; 16. 1DG-Devin Gilpin[19]; 17. 31M-Tyler Millwood[10]; 18. 8-Rob Anderzack[21]; 19. 49M-Luke Morey[18]; 20. M27-Mike Provenzano[20]; 21. (DNS) 114-Jordan Koehler; 22. (DNS) 12W-Ashton Winger

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[2]; 2. 87-Ross Bailes[1]; 3. 7W-Ricky Weiss[4]; 4. 25-Jason Feger[6]; 5. 40B-Kyle Bronson[14]; 6. 57-Zack Mitchell[7]; 7. C6-Oakley Johns[5]; 8. 22F-Chris Ferguson[8]; 9. 15-Clayton Stuckey[18]; 10. 14C-Haiden Cowan[9]; 11. C8-Timothy Culp[12]; 12. 6W-Ben Watkins[17]; 13. 7B-Jeff Babcock[16]; 14. 45-Kyle Hammer[10]; 15. 25B-Mike Benedum[15]; 16. 25L-Steve Lance Jr[20]; 17. 17SS-Brenden Smith[3]; 18. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck[13]; 19. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[11]; 20. (DNS) 14W-Terry Wolfenbarger; 21. (DNS) 17C-Andy Clark

B Feature 3 (12 Laps): 1. 19M-Spencer Hughes[1]; 2. 22S-Gregg Satterlee[2]; 3. 18B-Shannon Babb[3]; 4. 95-Jerry Bowersock[5]; 5. 96-Tanner English[4]; 6. 6-Clay Harris[9]; 7. C4-Freddie Carpenter[7]; 8. 103-Jason Riggs[12]; 9. 1G-Rusty Ballenger[14]; 10. 28-Carson Brown[15]; 11. 91-Steven Roberts[10]; 12. 48-Tim Lance[11]; 13. 117-Jackson Lovelady[13]; 14. 219-Gavin Cowan[18]; 15. 11K-Austin Kirkpatrick[6]; 16. 101-Forrest Trent[17]; 17. (DNS) S21-Seth Daniels; 18. (DNS) 11B-Stacy Boles; 19. (DNS) 777-Jared Landers; 20. (DNS) 8S-Brian Shirley; 21. (DNS) 18J-Chase Junghans

Entries: 82

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fast Time: Garrett Alberson (15.529 sec.)

Sunoco Race Fuels Fast Qualifier Group A & Overall: Tim McCreadie (15.697 sec.)

Sunoco Race Fuels Fast Qualifier Group B: Bobby Pierce (16.021 sec.)

Integra Racing Shocks Heat Race #1 Winner: Tim McCreadie

K1 Race Gear Heat Race #2 Winner: Daulton Wilson

Buzze Racing Heat Race #3 Winner: Devin Moran

Eibach Springs Heat Race #4 Winner: Jonathan Davenport

Hoosier Tire Heat Race #5 Winner: Nick Hoffman

Dave Poske’s Performance Parts Heat Race #6 Winner: Ricky Thornton Jr.

Coltman Farms B-Main Winners: Brandon Overton, Jimmy Owens, Spencer Hughes

Series Provisionals: Jason Feger, Dennis Erb Jr.

Lap Leaders: Jonathan Davenport (1-50)

Hoosier Tire Winners (Drawn on June 5): Mike Marlar, Jason Feger

$150 Drawing Winners (Drawn on June 5): Billy Moyer, Tyler Erb

Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota Standings

(Updated 09/04/24)

1) Bobby Pierce – 390

2) Ricky Thornton Jr. – 387

3) Daulton Wilson – 291

4) Jason Feger – 279

5) Garrett Alberson – 270

6) Spencer Hughes – 267

7) Tyler Erb – 252

8) Dennis Erb Jr. – 237

9) Brandon Sheppard – 233

10) Carson Ferguson – 231

11) Tim McCreadie – 225

12) Devin Moran – 222

13) Hudson O’Neal – 200

14) Myles Moos – 186

15) Shannon Babb – 155