Lucas Oil MLRA adds third full program to Fall Nationals weekend with Big Buck 50 at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 4, 2024) – An additional night of Late Model racing is coming to Lucas Oil Speedway on Thursday, Oct. 3, as the Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals get underway in conjunction with the 8th annual Super Stocks Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy hunt.

To help the MLRA gain another night of points racing after a flurry of rainouts earlier this season, the series will run a full race program that evening with hot laps, time trial qualifying, heat races, B-mains and a 30-lap feature for $5,000 to win.

Originally, Oct. 3 had been scheduled as a practice night for the Lucas Oil MLRA as the Super Stocks had practice sessions along with time trial qualifying for their Friday heat and dash races for their Saturday $10,000-to-win finale.

The new Thursday, Oct. 3rd order of events will be:

Practice Session 1 Group A – Super Stocks

Hot Laps – MLRA Late Models

Practice Session 2 Group B – Super Stocks

Time Trial Qualifying – MLRA Late Models

Opening Ceremonies

Practice Session 3 Group A – Super Stocks

Heat Races – MLRA Late Models (8 Laps)

Practice Session 4 Group B – Super Stocks

Intermission: 15-20 Minutes

B-Mains – MLRA Late Models (10/12 Laps)

Practice Session 5 Group A – Super Stocks

Practice Session 6 Group B – Super Stocks

Feature – MLRA Late Models (30 Laps)

Time Trial Qualifying – Super Stocks

Pit gates open at 3:30 p.m. with grandstands at 4, practice and hot laps at 6 and racing to follow.

Following his feature win last Sunday at Moberly Motorsports Park, defending Lucas Oil MLRA champion Chad Simpson of Mount Vernon, Iowa, has a 160-point lead in the championship chase over Tony Jackson Jr. of Lebanon. Chris Simpson and Jackson earned feature victories last Friday and Saturday at the Ron Jenkins Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway.

With the additional night at the MLRA Fall Nationals added, nine series races remain, beginning with a Sept. 12 visit to Cedar County Raceway in Tipton, Iowa prior to back-to-back events Sept. 13-14 at Davenport Speedway in Iowa.

For more information on the Lucas Oil MLRA Series, including full points, schedule and archived news, visit MLRAracing.com.

Hockett-McMillin Memorial next: Lucas Oil Speedway is off this weekend off before kicking off a busy stretch of special events, beginning with one of the nation’s most-prestigious shows for sprint-car racing. The 14th annual Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial is set for three nights of racing, Sept. 12-14, for the POWRi 410 Sprints and the POWRi WAR Sprints.

The Hockett-McMillin Memorial recognizes the legacy of Jesse Hockett, from Warsaw, Mo., who was a star in both the winged and non-wing sprint divisions when he lost his life in a shop accident in 2010. His cousin and crew chief, Daniel McMillin, was killed in an automobile accident in 2006.

For ticket or camping information on any Lucas Oil Speedway event, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com.

For information about Lucas Oil Speedway, including schedules, point standings and other news, please visit LucasOilSpeedway.com.