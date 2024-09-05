Lucas Oil Speedway off this week before Hockett-McMillin Memorial kicks off series of special events

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 3, 2024) – Lucas Oil Speedway will take this weekend off before kicking off a busy stretch of special events, beginning with one of the nation’s most-prestigious shows for sprint-car racing.

The 14th annual Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial is set for three nights of racing, Sept. 12-14, for the POWRi 410 Sprints and the POWRi WAR Sprints.

The Hockett-McMillin Memorial recognizes the legacy of Jesse Hockett, from Warsaw, Mo., who was a star in both the winged and non-wing sprint divisions when he lost his life in a shop accident in 2010. His cousin and crew chief, Daniel McMillin, was killed in an automobile accident in 2006.

The POWRI 410 winged portion of the program will race for $3,000-to-win in preliminary features the first two nights before going after a $10,000 prize on Saturday, Sept. 14. For the wingless cars of the POWRi WAR, features will pay $2,000 to win on the preliminary nights and $4,077 for the big finale.

Defending Hockett-McMillin Memorial champions are Ryan Timms of Oklahoma City in the winged sprints and Ricky Lewis of Amarillo, Calif., in the WAR division. As the POWRi cars appeared at Lucas Oil Speedway for the Summer Shootout last month, Xavier Doney from Odessa earned the 410 Sprint victory and Richie Tosh of Salado, Ark., captured the WAR victory.

For ticket or camping information on any Lucas Oil Speedway event, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com.

A look at the other remaining special events on the 2024 Lucas Oil Speedway schedule:

Summit USRA Nationals: After a test and tune day on Tuesday, Sept. 17th, the Summit USRA Nationals will have programs Sept. 18-21. USRA Modifieds, American Racer USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods, Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stock and USRA Tuners will be in action.

Big Buck 50/MLRA Fall Nationals: The 8th annual Super Stock Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt will combine with the Lucas Oil MLRA Late Nationals for a three-night program, Oct. 3-5. The Late Models have added a full program on the first night, making three straight points nights with feature races for the MLRA.

On Night 1, the Super Stocks will run practice sessions by their qualifying groups and then will run a qualifying session to set their heat races for Friday night and the MLRA competes for $5,000 to win. Night 2 finds the Super Stocks starting things off with 10-lap qualifying heats and dash races to help set the lineup for Saturday night’s 50-Lap, $10,000 to win main event. The MLRA has a $5,000-to-win main event before the Super Stocks going for the big money, courtesy of Whitetail Trophy Hunt.

Kubota High Limit makeup: The stars of sprint car racing return to Wheatland for the Kubota High Limit Racing for a weeknight special on Oct. 9 in the makeup of the series’ rainout from back in June. The stop at Wheatland will be a big one in determining the series championship as it precedes the final two events of the season, Oct. 11-12 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Monster Trucks to finish: The annual season-ending O’Reilly Auto Parts Outlaw Monster Truck Show – Eve of Destruction puts a wrap on the schedule on Oct. 19. Ten of the nation’s top trucks (Over Bored, Wild Side, Twisted Addiction, Terminal Velocity, Uproar, Velociraptor, Rockwell Red, Block Head, Dirt Crew and TailGator) are scheduled to be on hand.

For ticket or camping information on any Lucas Oil Speedway event, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com.

For information about Lucas Oil Speedway, including schedules, point standings and other news, please visit LucasOilSpeedway.com.