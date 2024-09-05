World 100 Week Next for Dennis Erb, Jr. Following Spoon River Top Five

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Labor Day holiday weekend took Dennis Erb Racing to a pair of different dirt venues in the states of Iowa and Illinois from August 30-September 1. Things kicked off at 300 Raceway in Farley, Iowa with the two-day ‘Yankee Dirt Track Classic,’ which was sanctioned by the XR Super Series. On Friday night in the $15,000 to win lid lifter, Dennis Erb, Jr. placed fifth in his loaded heat race prior to finishing nineteenth at the completion of the 40-lap feature event. With a whopping $50,047 top prize up for grabs in Saturday’s grand finale, Dennis once again ran fifth in his heat race, but a late flat tire in the 60-lap headliner helped drop the Carpentersville, Illinois ace to a fifteenth place showing.

On Sunday, the holiday weekend wrapped up with a MARS Racing Series showdown at Spoon River Speedway in Banner, Illinois. Dennis stopped the clock third quickest overall during the qualifying session prior to picking up a heat race triumph. With passing at a premium throughout the 40-lap main event, Dennis eventually brought his #28 machine home in the fifth position behind only $5,000 ‘Plowboy Nationals’ victor McKay Wenger, Ryan Unzicker, Jason Feger, and Justin Duty. Complete results from the entire weekend can be accessed online at www.xrsuperseries.com and www.marsracingseries.com.

The #28 team will make their yearly September pilgrimage to the hallowed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio from September 4-7 to compete in the 54th edition of the fabled ‘World 100.’ The dirt-slinging action gets underway later tonight, as the Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series presides over a $20,000 to win shootout. Dennis comes into tonight seventh in the latest version of the miniseries point standings.

A pair of split-field, $12,000 to win preliminary programs will then take center stage at the “Big E” on Thursday and Friday. Points accrued from these two nights of racing will help set the lineups for Saturday’s six traditional heat races. B-Mains will follow prior to the running of the 54th Annual ‘World 100,’ which will shell out a $57,000 first place prize out of a nearly $600,000 weekend purse. All four shows from Eldora Speedway this week will be broadcast LIVE on FloRacing. Additional information concerning the lucrative week in the Buckeye State can be accessed online by clicking on www.eldoraspeedway.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, VoMac Truck Sales, Barry Wright Race Cars, ASD Motorsports, Coffman Corvette, Universal Graphic Solutions (UGS), Service Transport, Inc. (STI), Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, K&L Motorsports, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Jones Racing Products, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Penske Racing Shocks, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., Top Shelf Designz, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing. Learn more about Barry Wright Race Cars by logging onto www.BarryWright.com or by accessing www.facebook.com/barrywrightracecars.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com