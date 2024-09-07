Kole Kirkman Drives to POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro KKM Challenge Preliminary Night Two Checkers

- Advertisement -

Mattoon, IL. (9/6/24) Kole Kirkman would rise to the racing occasion, leading twenty-four of twenty-five laps, to win Eibach Racing Preliminary Night Two of the sixth yearly installment in the Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV and claim his second career victory with the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro League at the great hosting Coles County Speedway.

Going through a strong split-field of thirty-three entries on prelim night Two of the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro division in the KKM Challenge would find Sam Johnson set the quick qualifying time with a time of 10.290 seconds. Jake Andreotti, Kole Kirkman, Brian Carber, and Johnny Boland would each emerge victorious in heat racing action with Jake Andreotti, Neal Allison, and Gavin Miller all earning wins in qualifier competitions as Jake Cheatham would gain the semi-feature win.

Flying onto the smooth Coles County Speedway surface for Eibach Racing Preliminary Night Two feature racing for the second straight night of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV would see high-point qualifier Kole Kirkman battle outside front-row contender Gavin Miller as the green flew with Kole Kirkman holding the front of the field as Jake Andreotti, Justis Sokol, Gavin Miller, and Johnny Boland all stayed close inside the early contending top five as caution would bunch the field back together quickly on lap two.

Restarting under Honest Abe’s Choose Cone conditions, Kole Kirkman would stick to the low line to stay out front as Jake Andreotti stayed within striking distance in second with Gavin Miller and Justis Sokol swapping spots ahead of fifth-running Johnny Boland with Neal Allison, Colton Robinson, Greyson Springer, Josh Marcham, and Mack Leopard rounded out the top ten around the mid-point of the feature.

Witnessing three wide exhilarating actions all around the track for the top spot with laps rapidly rolling by Kole Kirkman would continue to cling to the lead while protecting from the onslaught of attacks from Jake Andreotti and Gavin Miller with Justis Sokol and Johnny Boland staying inside the contending pack with caution bunching the field back together.

Restarting once again with six laps remaining, Kole Kirkman would seem to find another gear out front to earn his second career POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro feature as Jake Andreotti would be in contention all night to finish in the closely contended second spot from starting third with leader of one lap Gavin Miller finalizing the podium placements.

“I didn’t know where to go, to be honest, I had to search for a while to know where I needed to be so when they started sliding me, I went to the top and just had to stand on it,” said Kole Kirkman in the Coles County Speedway victory lane for Preliminary Night Two of the Indiana KKM Challenge. Adding, “I know this car is a hotrod but now we just need to find a way to beat Steven on Saturday”.

Driving from starting fifth, Neal Allison would place in the fourth and final automatic lock-in as tenth-starting Greyson Springer rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro League feature in Eibach Racing Preliminary Night Two of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV at Coles County Speedway.

POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro | KKM Challenge | 9/6/24:

Eibach Racing Quick Qualifying Time: 72-Sam Johnson(10.290)

Hyper Racing Heat Race One Winner: 29-Jake Andreotti

Victory Fuel Heat Race Two Winner: 22-Kole Kirkman

Rush Race Gear Heat Race Three Winner: 8-Brian Carber

Hoosier Racing Tire Heat Race Four Winner: 1V-Johnny Boland

Driven Midwest Qualifier One Winner: 29-Jake Andreotti

Engler Machine and Tool Qualifier Two Winner: 15N-Neal Allison

Eibach Racing Qualifier Three Winner: 71K-Gavin Miller

Victory Fuel Semi-Feature Winner: 72W-Jake Cheatham

Hyper Racing High Point Qualifier: 22-Kole Kirkman

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 24-JB Gilbert(+7)

Eibach Racing Feature Winner: 22-Kole Kirkman

Eibach Racing A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 22-Kole Kirkman[1]; 2. 29-Jake Andreotti[3]; 3. 71K-Gavin Miller[2]; 4. 15N-Neal Allison[5]; 5. 24G-Greyson Springer[10]; 6. 1V-Johnny Boland[7]; 7. 25S-Justis Sokol[6]; 8. 8J-Josh Marcham[11]; 9. 87-Mack Leopard[13]; 10. 71H-Mason Hannagan[14]; 11. 72W-Jake Cheatham[17]; 12. 24-JB Gilbert[19]; 13. 72-Sam Johnson[16]; 14. 71IRP-Biscuit Williams[8]; 15. 21X-Mikey Green[15]; 16. 39-Russ Disinger[22]; 17. 8-Brian Carber[20]; 18. 34-Colton Robinson[4]; 19. 85-Cale Goodwin[18]; 20. 12-Caleb Woodard[9]; 21. 20B-Chase Bolf[21]; 22. 94-Hayden Wise[12].

Victory Fuel B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 72W-Jake Cheatham[1]; 2. 85-Cale Goodwin[4]; 3. 24-JB Gilbert[3]; 4. 8-Brian Carber[5]; 5. 20B-Chase Bolf[9]; 6. 39-Russ Disinger[7]; 7. 88M-Max Crabdree[6]; 8. 78-Zak Gorski[8]; 9. 95-Paige Moss[10]; 10. 47C-Clay Frederick[17]; 11. 16C-Sam Coleman[12]; 12. 25B-Chevy Boyer[14]; 13. 6-Clayton Apple[16]; 14. 16W-Hunter Walker[15]; 15. 126-Autumn Criste[2]; 16. 1E-Eric Braundmeier[11]; 17. 33-Cruz Dickerson[13].

Hyper Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 29-Jake Andreotti[1]; 2. 71K-Gavin Miller[2]; 3. 72-Sam Johnson[4]; 4. 39-Russ Disinger[6]; 5. 87-Mack Leopard[3]; 6. 24G-Greyson Springer[5]; 7. 71H-Mason Hannagan[7]; 8. 95-Paige Moss[8]; 9. 25B-Chevy Boyer[9].

Victory Fuel Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Kole Kirkman[3]; 2. 34-Colton Robinson[4]; 3. 21X-Mikey Green[2]; 4. 94-Hayden Wise[1]; 5. 24-JB Gilbert[5]; 6. 16C-Sam Coleman[7]; 7. 78-Zak Gorski[6]; 8. 6-Clayton Apple[8].

Rush Race Gear Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Brian Carber[1]; 2. 15N-Neal Allison[2]; 3. 8J-Josh Marcham[7]; 4. 88M-Max Crabdree[8]; 5. 12-Caleb Woodard[4]; 6. 20B-Chase Bolf[5]; 7. 33-Cruz Dickerson[3]; 8. 1E-Eric Braundmeier[6].

Hoosier Racing Tire Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 1V-Johnny Boland[1]; 2. 71IRP-Biscuit Williams[3]; 3. 25S-Justis Sokol[4]; 4. 126-Autumn Criste[2]; 5. 85-Cale Goodwin[6]; 6. 72W-Jake Cheatham[5]; 7. 16W-Hunter Walker[7]; 8. 47C-Clay Frederick[8].

Driven Midwest Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 29-Jake Andreotti[2]; 2. 1V-Johnny Boland[1]; 3. 25S-Justis Sokol[3]; 4. 34-Colton Robinson[4]; 5. 87-Mack Leopard[5]; 6. 85-Cale Goodwin[8]; 7. 88M-Max Crabdree[7]; 8. 1E-Eric Braundmeier[10]; 9. 16C-Sam Coleman[9]; 10. 6-Clayton Apple[11]; 11. 39-Russ Disinger[6].

Engler Machine Tool Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 15N-Neal Allison[2]; 2. 22-Kole Kirkman[4]; 3. 12-Caleb Woodard[1]; 4. 94-Hayden Wise[6]; 5. 71IRP-Biscuit Williams[3]; 6. 24-JB Gilbert[7]; 7. 126-Autumn Criste[5]; 8. 78-Zak Gorski[9]; 9. 20B-Chase Bolf[8]; 10. 16W-Hunter Walker[10]; 11. 47C-Clay Frederick[11].

PageKC Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 71K-Gavin Miller[3]; 2. 24G-Greyson Springer[7]; 3. 71H-Mason Hannagan[9]; 4. 8J-Josh Marcham[5]; 5. 72W-Jake Cheatham[8]; 6. 21X-Mikey Green[1]; 7. 95-Paige Moss[10]; 8. 25B-Chevy Boyer[11]; 9. 8-Brian Carber[2]; 10. 72-Sam Johnson[4]; 11. 33-Cruz Dickerson[6].

Eibach Racing Qualifying: 1. 72-Sam Johnson, 00:10.290[2]; 2. 34-Colton Robinson, 00:10.331[20]; 3. 12-Caleb Woodard, 00:10.375[9]; 4. 25S-Justis Sokol, 00:10.378[30]; 5. 87-Mack Leopard, 00:10.398[7]; 6. 22-Kole Kirkman, 00:10.403[5]; 7. 33-Cruz Dickerson, 00:10.417[13]; 8. 71IRP-Biscuit Williams, 00:10.440[6]; 9. 71K-Gavin Miller, 00:10.442[12]; 10. 21X-Mikey Green, 00:10.444[1]; 11. 15N-Neal Allison, 00:10.453[17]; 12. 126-Autumn Criste, 00:10.459[4]; 13. 29-Jake Andreotti, 00:10.464[25]; 14. 94-Hayden Wise, 00:10.515[3]; 15. 8-Brian Carber, 00:10.527[10]; 16. 1V-Johnny Boland, 00:10.582[22]; 17. 24G-Greyson Springer, 00:10.610[19]; 18. 24-JB Gilbert, 00:10.621[27]; 19. 20B-Chase Bolf, 00:10.622[14]; 20. 72W-Jake Cheatham, 00:10.626[23]; 21. 39-Russ Disinger, 00:10.681[31]; 22. 78-Zak Gorski, 00:10.689[28]; 23. 1E-Eric Braundmeier, 00:10.711[26]; 24. 85-Cale Goodwin, 00:10.721[21]; 25. 71H-Mason Hannagan, 00:10.726[15]; 26. 16C-Sam Coleman, 00:10.817[11]; 27. 8J-Josh Marcham, 00:10.871[8]; 28. 16W-Hunter Walker, 00:10.871[16]; 29. 95-Paige Moss, 00:10.893[18]; 30. 6-Clayton Apple, 00:11.034[32]; 31. 88M-Max Crabdree, 00:11.147[33]; 32. 47C-Clay Frederick, 00:11.152[29]; 33. 25B-Chevy Boyer, 10:00.000[24].

For additional information including times, prices, point fund, support divisions, payouts, updates, the broadcast schedule, yearly agenda, and full format of the KKM Challenge events visit http://www.powri.com/kkm/.

Winners of the $10K-to-win finale events at each of the KKM Challenge Races will receive automatic entry into the “Challenge Champions Dash” at the KKM Giveback Classic at Port City Raceway on October 19th, with that winner earning automatic entry into the King of Port pole-shuffle and prized starting position in the Non-Wing Outlaw feature event for the KKM Giveback Classic.

For more information about Keith Kunz Motorsports and their racing endeavors, visit their website at www.keithkunzmotorsports.com. Also, follow the Keith Kunz Motorsports pages on leading social media platforms.

With cutting-edge technology and a passion for broadcasting, Start2Finish TV aims to provide fans with an immersive and engaging viewing experience | All Things LIVE from Start2Finish | www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Facebook at POWRi.