Steven Snyder Jr Speeds to POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro Coles County KKM Challenge Championship Win

Mattoon, IL. (9/7/24) Steven Snyder Jr would set sail and blanket the field by leading the full feature in the $10K-to-Win Eibach Racing Championship Night thirty-five-lap main event of the sixth yearly installment of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV to claim his twelfth career victory with the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro League at the speedy and smooth Coles County Speedway.

Proceeding through a concentrated field of sixty-two entries on Championship Night of the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro division in the KKM Challenge would find Russ Disinger set the quick non-lock-in hot lap time with 10.958 seconds. Jeffrey Newell and Justis Sokol would gain the semi-feature wins with Jake Cheatham and Brian Carber taking the C-feature checkers.

Automatically locking into the main event through top-four placements in preliminary night competitions, setting the first four starting rows through a King of Coles Pole-Shuffle with Steven Snyder Jr victorious over Kole Kirkman, Chelby Hinton, Gavin Miller, Jake Andreotti, Frank Flud, Neal Allison, and Brecken Reese.

Mounting momentum onto the immaculate Coles County Speedway surface for Eibach Racing Championship Night feature racing for the Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV would see Steven Snyder Jr battle outside front-row contender Kole Kirkman as the green flew with Steven Snyder Jr holding the front of the field as Kole Kirkman, Chelby Hinton, Gavin Miller, and Jake Andreotti all staying close inside the early contending top five as the early laps rapidly expired.

Bunching the field back together for an Honest Abe’s Choose Cone restart on lap six, low-line refiring Steven Snyder Jr would again take a commanding lead over Kole Kirkman as Gavin Miller maneuvered into third with Frank Flud shooting into fourth and Chelby Hinton rounding out the top five ahead of Jeffrey Newell, Brecken Reese, Greyson Springer, Justis Sokol, and Jake Andreotti all inside the top ten as caution waved on lap thirteen.

Bringing the field back to green flag conditions after another thrilling Honest Abe’s Choose Cone restart, Steven Snyder Jr would launch on the low line to the lead while keeping Kole Kirkman in second as Gavin Miller and Chelby Hinton battled for third with Jeffrey Newell moving past Frank Flud and into the leading pack through a flurry of fast-paced motions with caution bringing the action to a halt once again.

Smoothly staying out front through the lap sixteen restart, Steven Snyder Jr would continue to lead as second-place running Kole Kirkman would pull to the infield with mechanical issues as green flag conditions continued and Jeffrey Newell found speed to shoot into the runner-up spot ahead of Gavin Miller, Frank Flud, Chelby Hinton, Justis Sokol, Jake Andreotti, Greyson Springer, Brecken Reese, and Colby Sokol all inside the contending ten with a lap twenty-three caution.

Continually sticking to the low line through restarts, Steven Snyder Jr would appear to be the top of the class as the laps began to tick away at a rapid pace with Jeffrey Newell stalking in second with Gavin Miller battling a quickly gaining Justis Sokol and Frank Flud inside the top five with caution conditions bringing late race dramatics into play.

Single-file restarting with only a trio of trips around the track remaining, Steven Snyder Jr would continue to lead and hold steady up front for his seventh seasonal POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro victory as Jeffrey Newell would finish in the closely contended second spot from starting ninth with Frank Flud finalizing the podium placements in the closing laps.

“Cautions fell into our favor and lap traffic raced me clean allowing me to keep my rhythm. I saw Jeffrey show his nose down low, but I knew as long as I hit my marks, I would be fine” said series point leader Steven Snyder Jr in the Coles County Speedway victory lane for Championship Night of the Illinois KKM Challenge finale. Adding, “It feels really good just how fast this program has been this year. This place gets pretty crazy and for being my first time here I’d say we did pretty well”.

Gavin Miller would be in the mix for the full event to place fourth as Justis Sokol showed speed late to round out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro League feature in Eibach Racing Championship Night of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV at Coles County Speedway.

POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro | KKM Challenge | Coles County Speedway | 9/7/24:

Eibach Racing Non-Lock-In Quick Hot Lap Time: 39-Russ Disinger(10.958)

Victory Fuel C-Feature One Winner: 72W-Jake Cheatham

PageKC C-Feature Two Winner: 8-Brian Carber

Hyper Racing B-Feature One Winner: 71-Jeffrey Newell

Max Papis Innovations B-Feature Two Winner: 25S-Justis Sokol

King of Coles Pole-Dash Winner: 21S-Steven Snyder Jr

Hyper Racing High Event Qualifier: 21S-Steven Snyder Jr

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 10-Daniel Robinson(+12)

Eibach Racing Feature Winner: 21S-Steven Snyder Jr

Eibach Racing A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[1]; 2. 71-Jeffrey Newell[9]; 3. 81-Frank Flud[6]; 4. 71K-Gavin Miller[4]; 5. 25S-Justis Sokol[10]; 6. 24G-Greyson Springer[12]; 7. 83W-Brant Woods[23]; 8. 28-Chelby Hinton[3]; 9. 29-Jake Andreotti[5]; 10. 11C-Darren Brown[11]; 11. 10-Daniel Robinson[22]; 12. 8-Brian Carber[20]; 13. 12J-Brecken Reese[8]; 14. 15N-Neal Allison[7]; 15. 39-Russ Disinger[21]; 16. 88M-Max Crabdree[24]; 17. 71IRP-Biscuit Williams[19]; 18. 24S-Colby Sokol[14]; 19. 34-Colton Robinson[15]; 20. 41-Colton Hardy[17]; 21. 22-Kole Kirkman[2]; 22. 87-Mack Leopard[13]; 23. 28P-Gunnar Pio[16]; 24. 8J-Josh Marcham[18].

Hyper Racing B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 71-Jeffrey Newell[1]; 2. 11C-Darren Brown[2]; 3. 87-Mack Leopard[8]; 4. 34-Colton Robinson[3]; 5. 41-Colton Hardy[11]; 6. 71IRP-Biscuit Williams[6]; 7. 39-Russ Disinger[16]; 8. 83W-Brant Woods[7]; 9. 94C-Jordan Clary[5]; 10. 12C-Chase Spicola[15]; 11. 72W-Jake Cheatham[13]; 12. 4J-Jaylon Mills[14]; 13. 94-Hayden Wise[12]; 14. 71H-Mason Hannagan[10]; 15. 12-Caleb Woodard[9]; 16. 3-Drew Sherman[4].

Max Papis Innovations B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 25S-Justis Sokol[1]; 2. 24G-Greyson Springer[3]; 3. 24S-Colby Sokol[5]; 4. 28P-Gunnar Pio[4]; 5. 8J-Josh Marcham[6]; 6. 8-Brian Carber[13]; 7. 10-Daniel Robinson[8]; 8. 88M-Max Crabdree[16]; 9. 61-Cole Tinsley[14]; 10. 83-Cullen Hutchison[7]; 11. 21X-Mikey Green[11]; 12. 24-JB Gilbert[15]; 13. 32-Trey Marcham[10]; 14. 1V-Johnny Boland[2]; 15. 75-Blayne Buntin[9]; 16. 72-Sam Johnson[12].

Victory Fuel C Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 72W-Jake Cheatham[1]; 2. 4J-Jaylon Mills[3]; 3. 12C-Chase Spicola[2]; 4. 39-Russ Disinger[5]; 5. 20B-Chase Bolf[7]; 6. 93-Logan Anderson[10]; 7. 21-Ryder Wells[8]; 8. 16C-Sam Coleman[12]; 9. 126-Autumn Criste[6]; 10. 14B-Brody Bridgeman[11]; 11. 6-Clayton Apple[15]; 12. 78-Zak Gorski[9]; 13. 85-Cale Goodwin[4]; 14. (DNS) 1E-Eric Braundmeier; 15. (DNS) 25B-Chevy Boyer.

PageKC C Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 8-Brian Carber[2]; 2. 61-Cole Tinsley[4]; 3. 24-JB Gilbert[1]; 4. 88M-Max Crabdree[5]; 5. 7F-Nolan Bartley[6]; 6. 88-Billy Lieb[10]; 7. 95-Paige Moss[11]; 8. 4R-Kameron Romack[8]; 9. 16W-Hunter Walker[14]; 10. 4-Wyatt Walters[9]; 11. (DNS) 31BW-Braxton Weger; 12. (DNS) 40-Devin Feger; 13. (DNS) 7-Mark Clary; 14. (DNS) 33-Cruz Dickerson; 15. (DNS) 47C-Clay Frederick.

Rush Race Gear King of Coles: 1. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[1]; 2. 22-Kole Kirkman[2]; 3. 28-Chelby Hinton[3]; 4. 71K-Gavin Miller[4]; 5. 29-Jake Andreotti[5]; 6. 81-Frank Flud[6]; 7. 15N-Neal Allison[7]; 8. 12J-Brecken Reese[8].

For additional information including times, prices, point fund, support divisions, payouts, updates, the broadcast schedule, yearly agenda, and full format of the KKM Challenge events visit http://www.powri.com/kkm/.

Winners of the $10K-to-win finale events at each of the KKM Challenge Races will receive automatic entry into the “Challenge Champions Dash” at the KKM Giveback Classic at Port City Raceway on October 19th, with that winner earning automatic entry into the King of Port pole-shuffle and prized starting position in the Non-Wing Outlaw feature event for the KKM Giveback Classic.

For more information about Keith Kunz Motorsports and their racing endeavors, visit their website at www.keithkunzmotorsports.com. Also, follow the Keith Kunz Motorsports pages on leading social media platforms.

With cutting-edge technology and a passion for broadcasting, Start2Finish TV aims to provide fans with an immersive and engaging viewing experience | All Things LIVE from Start2Finish | www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Facebook at POWRi.