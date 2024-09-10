14th annual Hockett-McMillin Memorial this week at Lucas Oil Speedway

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 9, 2024) – It’s become an annual highlight on the open-wheel calendar, where drivers and fans return to Lucas Oil Speedway each September for high-level racing, big prize money and to pay tribute to a pair of legends.

The 14th annual Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial is set for three big nights of racing, Thursday through Saturday, as the POWRi 410 Sprints and POWRi WAR Sprints converge on Lucas Oil Speedway.

The Hockett-McMillin Memorial recognizes the legacy of Jesse Hockett, from Warsaw, Mo., who was a star in both the winged and non-wing sprint divisions when he lost his life in a shop accident in 2010. His cousin and crew chief, Daniel McMillin, was killed in an automobile accident in 2006.

The POWRI 410 winged portion of the program will race for $3,000-to-win in preliminary features the first two nights before going after a big $10,000 prize in Saturday’s finale. For the wingless cars of the POWRi WAR, features will pay $2,000 to win on the preliminary nights and $4,077 on Saturday night.

“This event not only serves as a tribute to the remarkable careers and contributions of Jesse Hockett and Daniel McMillin, but also carries on their passion and dedication to sprint car racing, as the Memorial continues to draw race fans and drivers from across the nation” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said.

Defending Hockett-McMillin Memorial champions are Ryan Timms of Oklahoma City in the winged sprints and Ricky Lewis of Amarillo, Calif., in the WAR division. As the POWRi cars appeared at Lucas Oil Speedway for the Summer Shootout last month, Xavier Doney from Odessa earned the 410 Sprint victory and Richie Tosh of Salado, Ark., captured the WAR victory.

Payouts for the POWRi 410 Sprints preliminary nights on Thursday and Friday: 1. $3,000, 2. $1,500, 3. $1,300, 4. $1000, 5. $800, 6. $700, 7. $600, 8. $500, 9. $480, 10. $460, 11. $440, 12. $420, 13-24: $400. Non-Qualifiers: $100.

Payout for the Hockett/McMillin Memorial Saturday night for the POWRi 410 Sprints: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,000, 3. $2,500, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,150, 7. $1100, 8. $1000, 9. $900, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $550, 14. $525, 15. $500, 16. $475, 17. $450, 18. $425, 19-24: $400; Non-Transfers: $100.

Payout for preliminary nights for POWRi WAR on Thursday and Friday: 1. $2,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $600, 4. $500, 5. $400, 6. $325, 7. $300, 8. $275, 9. $250, 10. $230, 11. $225, 12. $220, 13. $225, 14. $210, 15. $205, 16-22: $200; Non-Qualifiers: $50.

Payout for the POWRi WAR Sprint on Saturday: 1. $4,077, 2. $1,500, 3. $1,000, 4. $700, 5. $600, 6. $550, 7. $525, 8. $500, 9. $475, 10. $450, 11. $445, 12. $440, 13. $435, 14. $430, 15. $425, 16-22: $400; Non-Transfers: $50.

Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday with grandstands at 5, hot laps at 6 and racing at 7:05 p.m. On Saturday, pit gates open at 3 p.m. with grandstands at 4, hot laps at 5:30 and racing at 6:35 p.m.

Thursday admission:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (13 and up) – $22

Adults (13 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22

Youth (6 to 12) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $60

Pit Pass – $45

3-Day Pit Pass – $135

Friday admission:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (13 and up) – $22

Adults (13 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22

Youth (6 to 12) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $60

Pit Pass – $45

Saturday admission:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (13 and up) – $32

Adults (13 and up) – $35

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $32

Youth (6 to 12) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $80

Pit Pass – $45

Camping: Daily Rates

Dry Camping $15/Night (up to 6 people) ($5 additional a night per person)

Reserve Dry $25/Night (limited availability) (up to 6 people, $5 additional a night per person)

Reserved Electric & Water $40/Night (up to 6 people) ($5 additional a night per person, limited availability)

For ticket or camping information on any Lucas Oil Speedway event, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com.

For information about Lucas Oil Speedway, including schedules, point standings and other news, please visit LucasOilSpeedway.com