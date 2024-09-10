HomeMissouriLucas Oil Speedway14th annual Hockett-McMillin Memorial this week at Lucas Oil Speedway

14th annual Hockett-McMillin Memorial this week at Lucas Oil Speedway

MissouriLucas Oil Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
The 8th annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial, featuring the Lucas Oil ASCS Winged Sprints and POWRi WAR Sprints, is set for Thursday through Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway. (Kenny Shaw photo)
- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 9, 2024) – It’s become an annual highlight on the open-wheel calendar, where drivers and fans return to Lucas Oil Speedway each September for high-level racing, big prize money and to pay tribute to a pair of legends.

The 14th annual Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial is set for three big nights of racing, Thursday through Saturday, as the POWRi 410 Sprints and POWRi WAR Sprints converge on Lucas Oil Speedway.

The Hockett-McMillin Memorial recognizes the legacy of Jesse Hockett, from Warsaw, Mo., who was a star in both the winged and non-wing sprint divisions when he lost his life in a shop accident in 2010. His cousin and crew chief, Daniel McMillin, was killed in an automobile accident in 2006.

The POWRI 410 winged portion of the program will race for $3,000-to-win in preliminary features the first two nights before going after a big $10,000 prize in Saturday’s finale. For the wingless cars of the POWRi WAR, features will pay $2,000 to win on the preliminary nights and $4,077 on Saturday night.

“This event not only serves as a tribute to the remarkable careers and contributions of Jesse Hockett and Daniel McMillin, but also carries on their passion and dedication to sprint car racing, as the Memorial continues to draw race fans and drivers from across the nation” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said.

Defending Hockett-McMillin Memorial champions are Ryan Timms of Oklahoma City in the winged sprints and Ricky Lewis of Amarillo, Calif., in the WAR division. As the POWRi cars appeared at Lucas Oil Speedway for the Summer Shootout last month, Xavier Doney from Odessa earned the 410 Sprint victory and Richie Tosh of Salado, Ark., captured the WAR victory.

Payouts for the POWRi 410 Sprints preliminary nights on Thursday and Friday: 1. $3,000, 2. $1,500, 3. $1,300, 4. $1000, 5. $800, 6. $700, 7. $600, 8. $500, 9. $480, 10. $460, 11. $440, 12. $420, 13-24: $400. Non-Qualifiers: $100.

Payout for the Hockett/McMillin Memorial Saturday night for the POWRi 410 Sprints: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,000, 3. $2,500, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,150, 7. $1100, 8. $1000, 9. $900, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $550, 14. $525, 15. $500, 16. $475, 17. $450, 18. $425, 19-24: $400; Non-Transfers: $100.

Payout for preliminary nights for POWRi WAR on Thursday and Friday: 1. $2,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $600, 4. $500, 5. $400, 6. $325, 7. $300, 8. $275, 9. $250, 10. $230, 11. $225, 12. $220, 13. $225, 14. $210, 15. $205, 16-22: $200; Non-Qualifiers: $50.

Payout for the POWRi WAR Sprint on Saturday: 1. $4,077, 2. $1,500, 3. $1,000, 4. $700, 5. $600, 6. $550, 7. $525, 8. $500, 9. $475, 10. $450, 11. $445, 12. $440, 13. $435, 14. $430, 15. $425, 16-22: $400; Non-Transfers: $50.

Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday with grandstands at 5, hot laps at 6 and racing at 7:05 p.m. On Saturday, pit gates open at 3 p.m. with grandstands at 4, hot laps at 5:30 and racing at 6:35 p.m.

Thursday admission:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (13 and up) – $22

Adults (13 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22

Youth (6 to 12) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $60

Pit Pass – $45

3-Day Pit Pass – $135

Friday admission:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (13 and up) – $22

Adults (13 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22

Youth (6 to 12) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $60

Pit Pass – $45

Saturday admission:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (13 and up) – $32

Adults (13 and up) – $35

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $32

Youth (6 to 12) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $80

Pit Pass – $45

Camping: Daily Rates

Dry Camping $15/Night (up to 6 people) ($5 additional a night per person)

Reserve Dry $25/Night (limited availability) (up to 6 people, $5 additional a night per person)

Reserved Electric & Water $40/Night (up to 6 people) ($5 additional a night per person, limited availability)

For ticket or camping information on any Lucas Oil Speedway event, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com.

For ticket or camping information on any Lucas Oil Speedway event, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com.

For information about Lucas Oil Speedway, including schedules, point standings and other news, please visit LucasOilSpeedway.com

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Gustin, O’Neal Win Thursday Twin 25s in 54th World 100 at Eldora

Pierce finishes second, Sheppard recovers to 17th after crash in Shootout...
Davenport Speedway

Iowa Bound: MLRA Prepares For Hawkeye Land 40 & Corn State Nationals

Wheatland, Missouri (September 9, 2024) – The Lucas Oil Midwest Late...
Illinois

Steven Snyder Jr Cruises in POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro Win in KKM Challenge Preliminary Night One

Mattoon, IL. (9/5/24) Steven Snyder Jr would dominate in leading all...
Coles County Speedway

Coles County Speedway Results – 9/6/24

29 entries Patriot Landscape Restricted Micros Eibach Racing Eibach Racing A Feature (20...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Bacon Wins #50 For Hoffman, Plus $10,000 Big Ones At Texarkana

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Texarkana, Arkansas (September 7, 2024)………Brady Bacon...
300 Raceway

Ricky Thornton Jr. Collects $100,047 Stock Car Win at 300 Raceway

Four Race Eldora Speedway World Week on Tap MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (09/03/24) –...
Dirt Late Model News

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Eldora Speedway’s World 100 prelim – 9/5/24

Sprint Car & Midget News

Carson Macedo Banks $21,000 with Third Tom Tarlton Classic Title

HANFORD’S HERO: Carson Macedo Banks $21,000 with Third Tom Tarlton Classic...

RELATED ARTICLES

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Daryn Klein, Rick Conoyer, Andrew Johns, Lee Stuppy, Josh Hawkins & Keatin Lyons take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!

13 entries DIRTcar Late Models A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 10K-Daryn Klein; 2. 6K-Michael Kloos;...
Missouri

Farmington Empire Speedway Results – 9/7/24

36 entries 410 Sprints - Winged A Feature 1 (35 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller; 2....
Missouri

Poplar Bluff Motorsports Park Results – 9/6/24

8 entries B Modifieds A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 19-Tyler Worley; 2. 9K-Tanner King; 3....
Callaway Raceway

Callaway Raceway Results – 9/6/24

11 entries POWRi Pure Stocks A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 21-Darin Porter; 2. 69-Alvin Cooney;...
Dirt Late Model News

Lucas Oil MLRA adds third full program to Fall Nationals weekend with Big Buck 50 at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 4, 2024) - An additional night of Late Model racing is...
©