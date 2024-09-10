Iowa Bound: MLRA Prepares For Hawkeye Land 40 & Corn State Nationals

- Advertisement -

Wheatland, Missouri (September 9, 2024) – The Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) will venture into Eastern Iowa this weekend for another trio of races, marking the series only Hawkeye State appearance of the season. With nine nights of racing remaining, this upcoming weekend of short track racing presents another critical stretch in the championship battle.

For the first time in series history race teams will converge on the Cedar County Raceway in Tipton, IA on Thursday night September 12th. Thursday nights MLRA event is a make-up following an early April wash out. K-Promotions will present the inaugural $5,000 to win “Hawkeye Land 40” on the ¼ mile semi banked dirt oval which rest on the grounds of the Cedar County Fairgrounds just about 30 minutes northeast of Iowa City, IA.

The Eastern Iowa facility has hosted a limited number of regional Late Model events in recent years, with the majority of those being under the former IMCA Derry Brothers sanction. Wheatland, Iowa’s Justin Kay has been the dominating force in recent stops, accumulating five wins to lead all drivers.

Current MLRA point leader Chad Simpson was a 2010 winner under the former Corn Belt Clash Series banner, and brother Chris is a two-time Cedar County winner with victories coming in 2011 & 2012. While the bullring is known for serving as an equalizer and showcasing driving talent, it also has the potential for once again opening the door to another first time MLRA winner.

Bull ring action will continue Friday night September 13th, when the MLRA invades the Davenport Speedway located on the grounds of the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. The first annual running of the “Corn State Nationals” presented by SR Promotions, will feature two complete nights of racing in Davenport, IA with Friday nights opener paying $5,000 to win. The weekend will conclude on Saturday night when the winners take will increase to $10,000 to win and $700 to start.

Chad Simpson grabbed the win one year ago in the MLRA’s most recent Davenport stop. Prior to Simpson’s 2023 triumph, the ¼ mile produced back-to-back first time MLRA winners in hometown driver Spencer Diercks in 2022 and Ricky Thornton Jr. in 2021.

The top three drivers in MLRA Championship standings each scored their first MLRA victories of the season over the recent Labor Day weekend. Chris Simpson and Tony Jackson Jr. both captured wins at the Lucas Oil Speedway, while four time series champion Chad Simpson collected a $10,000 payday in the 4th Annual Wiener Nationals at the Moberly Motorsports Park to conclude the weekend.

While Chad Simpson was able to open up some breathing room in the last weekend of action the battle for second is as wide open as it gets, with only 50 points separating drivers in positions 2 – 5.

MIDWEST SHEET METAL POINTS LEADER CHALLENGE STANDINGS:

Chad Simpson— Mt. Vernon, IA Tony Jackson Jr.— Lebanon, MO -160 pts Chris Simpson— Oxford, IA -165 pts Gordy Gundaker— St. Charles, MO -175 pts Dillon McCowan— Urbana, MO -210 pts Trevor Gundaker— St. Charles, MO -270 pts Jeff Herzog— Festus, MO -395 pts Steve Stultz— Peoria, AZ -605pts Aaron Marrant— Richmond, MO -615 pts Dustin Hodges— Centralia, MO -635 pts

Lucas Oil MLRA Tire Rule (Cedar County Raceway & Davenport Speedway):

LF – Hoosier (90) 2, 3, 20, 30

RF | LR – Hoosier (90) 2

RR – Hoosier (92) 4

Cedar County Raceway: Tipton, IA: “Hawkeye Land 40” Thursday 9/12/24

Pit Gates: 3:00 PM, Grandstands 5:00 PM

Hot Laps: – 6:30 PM Racing to Follow

Admission: Adults $25, Kids (5 – 12yrs.) $10, Kids (4 & Under) FREE

Pit Passes: Adults $35, Kids (12 & Under) $20

Support Classes: IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Mods

Facebook: K Promotions

Davenport Speedway: Davenport, IA: “Corn State Nationals” Friday 9/13/24

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM, Hot Laps – 6:30 PM, Racing to follow

Admission: Adults $25, Kids (5-10) $10, Kids (4 & Under) FREE

Pit Passes: $35, Kids Pits: $20

Support Classes: IMCA Late Models, IMCA Sport Mods, & Outlaw Street Stocks

Facebook Info: Davenport Speedway – SR Promotions

Davenport Speedway: Davenport, IA: “Corn State Nationals” Saturday 9/14/24

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM, Hot Laps – 6:30 PM, Racing to follow

Admission: Adults $30, Kids (5-10) $10, Kids (4 & Under) FREE

Pit Passes: $40, Kids Pits: $25

Support Classes: IMCA Modifieds, & Outlaw Street Stocks