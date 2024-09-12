2024 DIRTcar Fall Nationals Details Released, Competitor/Fan Guide Available

- Advertisement -

LINCOLN, IL (Sept. 11, 2024) – The DIRTcar Fall Nationals returns to Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, IL, in just over one month from now – Thursday-Saturday, October 17-19, 2024 – where national and regional points champions will be celebrated in the final event of DIRTcar Racing’s 41st anniversary season.

The full info and competitor guide can be found at bit.ly/FallNatCompGuide

DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Pro Late Models, Pro Modifieds and Stock Cars are scheduled to compete in this three-day event, which begins with a practice session for all five divisions Thursday evening, October 17. Friday night features a full racing program for the DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Pro Modifieds and Pro Late Models.

The Stock Cars will join the Super Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Pro Late Models, and Pro Modifieds on the docket for Saturday night in the second full night of racing, which serves as the final points night.

Late Model, Pro Late Model, UMP Modified, and Pro Modified teams who pre-enter for the DIRTcar Fall Nationals by October 16 will receive a discount on their entry fee. Application form is attached to the event guide but online registration is available at https://www.myracepass.com/series/2056/registrations/10427

Tickets and pit passes will be available at the track upon arrival on race day.

For more camping info and to reserve a spot, contact: 217-764-3200

Hampton by Hilton and Comfort Inn & Suites of Lincoln, IL are the official host hotels of Lincoln Speedway. Call the Hampton by Hilton at (217) 732-6729 or Comfort Inn & Suites at (217) 735-5800. Mention Lincoln Speedway to receive the discounted rate.

Updates throughout the weekend can be found on the DIRTcar Racing social media channels; Facebook @DIRTcar, Twitter @DIRTcarRacing and Instagram @dirtcar_official.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of DIRTcar UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. The track is also home to the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.