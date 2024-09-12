Sheppard Riggs Racing Joint Venture to Dissolve at End of 2024 Season

- Advertisement -

4-Time WoO Champion, Brandon Sheppard, to return to family-owned

Sheppard Racing with SRR to rebrand as Riggs Motorsports.

Nolensville, TN (September 12, 2024) — The Riggs Family and Brandon Sheppard have jointly announced that at the conclusion of the 2024 Season in Charlotte, the joint venture known as Sheppard Riggs Racing will expire without renewal.

After a successful two-year tenure together, both sides have mutually agreed not to exercise their third-year contractual option.

“We’re very proud of what we’ve been able to do together in the last 2 years,” said both Scott & Jason Riggs. “We knew from the very start just how important it was for Brandon to be home close to the family, but still have a business partner who could support the team competing on a national tour while he transitioned into a new phase of his career.

It has been a pleasure watching him drive our cars and win in big moments like the Silver Dollar Nationals, The Dome, East Bay, and most recently during a Prelim of the Prairie Dirt Classic. For our family and our representation as the Longhorn Factory Team, Brandon has helped put us in victory lane and kept us in the hunt for a National Championship this year which is every team’s goal at the start of the year.”

Following the conclusion of the 2024 Season, Sheppard Riggs Racing will re-brand as Riggs Motorsports while continuing its alignment with Longhorn Chassis as the Longhorn Factory Team. More details on 2025 plans to be released in the near future.

