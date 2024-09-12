The Fairgrounds Nashville Confirms Track Enterprises as Racing Promoter Again in 2025

- Advertisement -

(Nashville, TN) Track Enterprises, LLC will continue as the racing promoter at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for the 2025 racing season, following Tuesday, September 10 Fairgrounds Nashville board meeting.

Track Enterprises has been the primary promoter at the track since 2020, after handling the ARCA race promotion at the speedway from 2015-2019. In addition to several local events, the promotion group set up marquee events such as ARCA, CRA, Southern Super Series, ASA, The All American 400 weekend, SRX, and more.

“We love the racing entertainment at the historic facility and are proud to continue to bring grassroots racing to the Music City. We look forward to the final two weekends of racing this season as well as working with the board to bring a strong 2025 season of racing to our teams, drivers, and fans. We are fortunate to have such a great facility with all the talented ¼-mile and 5/8-mile drivers in this community,” said Track Enterprises CEO Bob Sargent.

The season is now down to two final events with Breast Cancer Awareness Night coming up Saturday, October 5 with extra pay for Pro Late Model teams plus all the fan favorite divisions. Then, all attention turns to November 1-3 for All American 400 weekend. Tickets for both weekends of action can be purchased online at www.nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing.

Officials are already starting to work toward building the 2025 racing schedule, which will be released in the coming months. Opening day has a projected date of Saturday, April 5.

About Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway:

For more information, follow Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway online at www.nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/NashvilleFairgroundsSpeedway). Updates are also available by calling the office at 615-254-1986.

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is located at The Fairgrounds Nashville, in Nashville, TN. The physical address is 625 Smith Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203.