HomeTennesseeNashville Fairgrounds SpeedwayThe Fairgrounds Nashville Confirms Track Enterprises as Racing Promoter Again in 2025

The Fairgrounds Nashville Confirms Track Enterprises as Racing Promoter Again in 2025

TennesseeNashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

(Nashville, TN) Track Enterprises, LLC will continue as the racing promoter at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for the 2025 racing season, following Tuesday, September 10 Fairgrounds Nashville board meeting.

Track Enterprises has been the primary promoter at the track since 2020, after handling the ARCA race promotion at the speedway from 2015-2019. In addition to several local events, the promotion group set up marquee events such as ARCA, CRA, Southern Super Series, ASA, The All American 400 weekend, SRX, and more.

“We love the racing entertainment at the historic facility and are proud to continue to bring grassroots racing to the Music City. We look forward to the final two weekends of racing this season as well as working with the board to bring a strong 2025 season of racing to our teams, drivers, and fans. We are fortunate to have such a great facility with all the talented ¼-mile and 5/8-mile drivers in this community,” said Track Enterprises CEO Bob Sargent.

The season is now down to two final events with Breast Cancer Awareness Night coming up Saturday, October 5 with extra pay for Pro Late Model teams plus all the fan favorite divisions. Then, all attention turns to November 1-3 for All American 400 weekend. Tickets for both weekends of action can be purchased online at www.nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing.

Officials are already starting to work toward building the 2025 racing schedule, which will be released in the coming months. Opening day has a projected date of Saturday, April 5.

About Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway:

For more information, follow Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway online at www.nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/NashvilleFairgroundsSpeedway).  Updates are also available by calling the office at 615-254-1986.

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is located at The Fairgrounds Nashville, in Nashville, TN.  The physical address is 625 Smith Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Eldora Speedway’s World 100 – 9/7/24

Callaway Raceway

Callaway Raceway Results – 9/6/24

11 entries POWRi Pure Stocks A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 21-Darin Porter;...
Dirt Late Model News

Gustin, O’Neal Win Thursday Twin 25s in 54th World 100 at Eldora

Pierce finishes second, Sheppard recovers to 17th after crash in Shootout...
Coles County Speedway

Coles County Speedway Results – 9/6/24

29 entries Patriot Landscape Restricted Micros Eibach Racing Eibach Racing A Feature (20...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Bacon Wins #50 For Hoffman, Plus $10,000 Big Ones At Texarkana

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Texarkana, Arkansas (September 7, 2024)………Brady Bacon...
Dirt Late Model News

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Eldora Speedway’s World 100 prelim – 9/6/24

Missouri

Poplar Bluff Motorsports Park Results – 9/6/24

8 entries B Modifieds A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 19-Tyler Worley; 2....
Dirt Late Model News

Jonathan Davenport & Hudson O’Neal take Friday’s World 100 prelim wins at Eldora Speedway!

Friday-A – Qualifying 1. 1-Tim McCreadie, 14.879; 2. 8-Kyle Strickler, 14.880; 3....

RELATED ARTICLES

Clarksville Speedway

Lucas Lee Leads Flag-to-Flag at Clarksville for First Summit Modified Win of 2024 

Lucas Lee has topped the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals field seven times...
Clarksville Speedway

David Breazeale Dominates Clarksville for First Career Summer Nationals Win 

by Colby Trotter CLARKSVILLE, TN (July 6, 2024) – David Breazeale didn’t start racing until...
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Craig & Barnes Claim Battle of Broadway presented by Tootsie’s Victories

(Nashville, TN) Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway came back alive on Thursday night, June 27 with...
Dirt Late Model News

Brandon Sheppard Delivers First World of Outlaws Win With Longhorn Factory Team in Thunderhill Thriller

HOT START: Sheppard Delivers First World of Outlaws Win With Longhorn Factory Team in...
Dirt Late Model News

Tim McCreadie Second in LOLMDS Smoky Mountain Speedway Opener

Set to Pursue Third-Career Firecracker 100 Title SHINNSTON, W.Va. (06/17/24) – Tim McCreadie raced to...
©