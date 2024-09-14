Chase Howard Captures Night Two Victory with POWRi WAR in Hockett/McMillin Memorial

- Advertisement -

Wheatland, MO. (9/13/24) Chase Howard would capitalize on late-race cautions after starting tenth to take checkers on the second night of the Fourteenth Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway with the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League to notch his second career feature victory kicking off the premier weekend racing event.

Racing onto the quick surface of Lucas Oil Speedway, POWRi WAR would find talented traditional sprinters witnessing Kobe Simpson set the quickest hot-lap time of 15.325-second lap as Jesse Vermillion, Samuel Wagner, and Kobe Simpson each earned heat racing victories.

Kick-starting the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Kobe Simpson and Xavier Doney lined up in the front row with Xavier Doney gaining the early lead on the opening four laps with Kobe Simpson putting up a valiant effort for the top spot.

Overtaking for the preferred first position, Kobe Simpson would lead the next nine revolutions around a finely tuned Lucas Oil Speedway as cautions would hinder any long green flag battles until around the mid-point when the action went into double-time as Chase Howard started jockeying into striking distance.

Battling to the point of the field, Chase Howard would not be denied in leading the final thirteen laps to emerge victorious with the POWRi WAR Sprint League at Lucas Oil Speedway to notch his second yearly league victory. Staying in the hunt Kobe Simpson would finish runner-up as Xavier Doney completed the final podium placements.

“That choose cone definitely helped me tonight on the restarts and the door was left open so I had to take my shot,” said victorious a celebratory Chase Howard in the Wheatland Missouri victory lane celebrations. Adding, “Kobe raced a great race and if he would have picked the bottom on that final restart he may have been able to block my momentum for the pass.”

Challenging closely behind would find Shawn Westerfeld finish fourth as Mario Clouser rounded out the top five finishers for the POWRi WAR at Lucas Oil Speedway on Night Two of the Hockett/McMillin Memorial.

Lucas Oil Speedway | POWRi WAR | 9/13/24:

Start2Finish Quick Group Qualifying Lap: 21K-Kobe Simpson(15.325)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 5-Jesse Vermillion

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 73-Samuel Wagner

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 21K-Kobe Simpson

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 21K-Kobe Simpson

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 21-Caleb Stelzig(+16)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 13-Chase Howard

Toyota Racing Development A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 13-Chase Howard[10]; 2. 21K-Kobe Simpson[1]; 3. 74-Xavier Doney[2]; 4. 4J-Shawn Westerfeld[3]; 5. 6-Mario Clouser[7]; 6. 21-Caleb Stelzig[22]; 7. 73-Samuel Wagner[5]; 8. 16-Anthony Nicholson[13]; 9. 11WX-Chris Morgan[17]; 10. 24-Casey Shuman[14]; 11. 5-Jesse Vermillion[4]; 12. 15-Matt Sherrell[6]; 13. 79-Keith Martin[12]; 14. 2H-Luke Howard[15]; 15. 26-Zachary Clark[21]; 16. 57-Chase Parson[19]; 17. 6X-Frank Rodgers[20]; 18. 27-Justin Johnson[18]; 19. 15EX-Jason Earls[9]; 20. 33W-Rece Wommack[11]; 21. 33-Bryson Smith[8]; 22. (DNS) 15B-Quinton Benson.

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Jesse Vermillion[2]; 2. 4J-Shawn Westerfeld[6]; 3. 6-Mario Clouser[5]; 4. 13-Chase Howard[4]; 5. 2H-Luke Howard[1]; 6. 24-Casey Shuman[7]; 7. 57-Chase Parson[8]; 8. 26-Zachary Clark[3].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 73-Samuel Wagner[2]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[4]; 3. 33W-Rece Wommack[1]; 4. 79-Keith Martin[5]; 5. 16-Anthony Nicholson[3]; 6. 11WX-Chris Morgan[6]; 7. 6X-Frank Rodgers[7].

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 21K-Kobe Simpson[4]; 2. 15-Matt Sherrell[3]; 3. 33-Bryson Smith[5]; 4. 15EX-Jason Earls[7]; 5. 15B-Quinton Benson[1]; 6. 27-Justin Johnson[6]; 7. (DNS) 21-Caleb Stelzig.

Start2Finish Qualifying 1: 1. 13-Chase Howard, 00:15.812[8]; 2. 26-Zachary Clark, 00:15.846[2]; 3. 5-Jesse Vermillion, 00:15.933[5]; 4. 2H-Luke Howard, 00:15.949[6]; 5. 6-Mario Clouser, 00:15.952[7]; 6. 4J-Shawn Westerfeld, 00:16.097[4]; 7. 24-Casey Shuman, 00:16.120[3]; 8. 57-Chase Parson, 00:16.729[1].

Start2Finish Qualifying 2: 1. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:15.490[3]; 2. 16-Anthony Nicholson, 00:15.876[7]; 3. 73-Samuel Wagner, 00:15.968[5]; 4. 33W-Rece Wommack, 00:15.987[6]; 5. 79-Keith Martin, 00:16.010[2]; 6. 11WX-Chris Morgan, 00:16.187[4]; 7. 6X-Frank Rodgers, 00:17.443[1].

Start2Finish Qualifying 3: 1. 21K-Kobe Simpson, 00:15.325[7]; 2. 15-Matt Sherrell, 00:16.169[5]; 3. 21-Caleb Stelzig, 00:16.235[6]; 4. 15B-Quinton Benson, 00:16.292[1]; 5. 33-Bryson Smith, 00:16.320[4]; 6. 27-Justin Johnson, 00:16.447[3]; 7. 15EX-Jason Earls, 00:17.052[2].

