IF THE “SCHUH” FITS – JOEL MYERS CAPTURES CAROLYN SCHUH MEMORIAL AT JACKSONVILLE SPEEDWAY WITH MOWA SPRINT CAR SERIES

Jacksonville, IL – Santa Rosa, CA pilot Joel Myers Jr., proved to be in the right place at the right time during Friday’s 25-Lap A-Main at Jacksonville Speedway. Starting alongside polesitter – and all-time MOWA wins leader, Paul Nienhiser, Myers comfortably settled into the second spot at the drop of the green flag. The lead duo of Nienhiser and Myers quickly tucked away with Bryce Norris and Jake Blackhurst in tow. By lap five, Nienhiser had reached lapped traffic and was showing how familiar he is with the racing lines at Jacksonville.

Working through traffic, Nienhiser made contact with Luke Verardi and collected points leader Ryan Bunton on lap nine, drawing the caution flag. Verardi’s car required assistance from the wrecker service pitside, ending his night early. Both Bunton and Nienhiser were able to rejoin the field.

With Nienhiser falling to the tail of the field, Myers gained control of the field and never looked back. Meanwhile, action picked up in the remaining laps as Bryce Norris battled with Jake Blackhurst for the runner-up spot. Further back, Will Armitage moved forward from his 13th starting spot and nearly cracked a top-five finish, falling just one spot short. Jake Neuman started the A-Main in 20th, by earning the final transfer spot in the evening’s B-Main and gave the fans a show as he utilized all lanes of the track to power forward 13 positions to finish 7th, becoming the night’s hard charger driver.

Crossing the checkers in front of the field, Joel Myers earned his first career MOWA Sprint Car Series victory, ahead of Bryce Norris, Jake Blackhurst, Korey Weyant and Chris Urish.

The finish:

1. 19H-Joel Myers Jr., 2. 37-Bryce Norris, 3. 96-Jake Blackhurst, 4. 21-Korey Weyant, 5. 77U- Chris Urish, 6. 7A-Will Armitage, 7. 3N-Jake Neuman, 8. 83-Jason Keith, 9. 2A-Austin Archdale, 10. 87-Reed Whitney, 11. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, 12. 1-Trevin Littleton, 13. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 14. B8-John Barnard, 15. 52F-Logan Faucon, 16. 28-Korbin Keith, 17. 14N-Kevin Newton, 18. 6R-Ryan Bunton, 19. 28V-Luke Verardi, 20. 29-Brayton Lynch (DNS)