Jake Bubak Battles to Late-Race Win in Night Two JHDMM with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints

Wheatland, MO. (9/13/24) Jake Bubak would ride the high line of Lucas Oil Speedway to pay the Night Two payday with the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint in the 14th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial to notch his second league victory after only leading two of the twenty-five laps in an outstanding feature event.

Flying onto the smooth surface with thirty talented entrants of the POWRi 410s would see Jace Park set a quick qualifying time of 13.289-second lap with Chris Martin, Noah Gass, Kyle Jones, and Chase Randall each earning heat racing victories.

Captivating the crowd on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Chase Randall and Jace Park lined up in the front row as Jace Park would gain the lead on the opening lap with Chase Randall staying in close pursuit.

Sliding for the lead in early action would find Chase Randall jumping the cushion out of turn four and going for a wild ride into the front-stretch wall as the driver would be okay yet unable to continue the race with Jace Park maintaining the top spot.

Firing back off out front, Jace Park would amass over a three-second margin of lead with Noah Gass and Jake Bubak battling behind as Joe B Miller and Kyle Jones stayed within the contending top five.

With lap traffic quickly coming into play the leading Jace Park would be unable to maneuver past the back of the field pack as Jake Bubak rapidly cut the lead as the final few laps started to wind down with caution bunching the field back together with only a trio of revolutions left in the feature event.

Overtaking for the top spot with only a pair of laps remaining, Jake Bubak would not be denied in earning his second career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event with the leader of twenty-three laps Jace Park settling into the runner-up position as the final checkers waved.

“We didn’t struggle for power tonight that’s for sure,” said an elated Jake Bubak in the Wheatland Missouri victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “I was able to find the speed on the top right before the yellow came out, so on the restart, I just stuck it up there and rode the monster drive on the high side”.

Challenging closely behind would find Noah Gass placing on the final podium placement with nineth-starting Joe B Miller staying among the frontrunners all feature to finish fourth as eleventh-starting Scott Bogucki would round out the top five finishers for the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Night Two of the Fourteenth Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Lucas Oil Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Series | 9/13/24:

Start2Finish TV Quick Group Qualifying Time: 45X-Jace Park, 00:13.289

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 44-Chris Martin

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 20G-Noah Gass

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 79-Kyle Jones

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 4 Winner: 12X-Chase Randall

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature Winner: 3-Howard Moore

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 12X-Chase Randall

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 87-Aaron Reutzel(+14)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 27B-Jake Bubak

Toyota Racing Development A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 27B-Jake Bubak[6]; 2. 45X-Jace Park[2]; 3. 20G-Noah Gass[3]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[9]; 5. 1X-Scott Bogucki[11]; 6. 91-Riley Kreisel[10]; 7. 74-Xavier Doney[15]; 8. 87-Aaron Reutzel[22]; 9. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[13]; 10. 21-Gunner Ramey[8]; 11. 98P-Miles Paulus[16]; 12. 3-Howard Moore[17]; 13. 44-Chris Martin[5]; 14. 4W-Jamie Ball[14]; 15. 17-Zach Hampton[18]; 16. 79-Kyle Jones[4]; 17. 22M-Rees Moran[7]; 18. 99X-Dalton Stevens[20]; 19. 12X-Chase Randall[1]; 20. 77-Jack Wagner[19]; 21. 23-Lance Moss[12]; 22. 44H-Derek Hagar[21].

Max Papis Innovations B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 3-Howard Moore[2]; 2. 17-Zach Hampton[1]; 3. 77-Jack Wagner[4]; 4. 99X-Dalton Stevens[6]; 5. 44H-Derek Hagar[9]; 6. 87-Aaron Reutzel[13]; 7. 9$-Kyle Clark[8]; 8. 52-Blake Hahn[14]; 9. 24-Elijah Gile[11]; 10. 75X-Glen Saville[12]; 11. 74N-Natalie Doney[3]; 12. 6AU-Brayden Cooley[5]; 13. 23B-Brian Bell[10]; 14. 14E-Kyle Bellm[7].

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Chris Martin[2]; 2. 45X-Jace Park[4]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 4. 3-Howard Moore[1]; 5. 77-Jack Wagner[5]; 6. 99X-Dalton Stevens[6]; 7. 44H-Derek Hagar[8]; 8. 52-Blake Hahn[7].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 20G-Noah Gass[2]; 2. 27B-Jake Bubak[3]; 3. 21-Gunner Ramey[5]; 4. 4W-Jamie Ball[6]; 5. 98P-Miles Paulus[7]; 6. 6AU-Brayden Cooley[8]; 7. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]; 8. 23B-Brian Bell[4].

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 79-Kyle Jones[2]; 2. 23-Lance Moss[1]; 3. 91-Riley Kreisel[3]; 4. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 5. 17-Zach Hampton[7]; 6. 14E-Kyle Bellm[5]; 7. 75X-Glen Saville[6].

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 12X-Chase Randall[4]; 2. 22M-Rees Moran[2]; 3. 1X-Scott Bogucki[3]; 4. 74N-Natalie Doney[1]; 5. 74-Xavier Doney[7]; 6. 9$-Kyle Clark[5]; 7. 24-Elijah Gile[6].

Start2Finish Qualifying 1: 1. 45X-Jace Park, 00:13.289[2]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:13.316[6]; 3. 44-Chris Martin, 00:13.482[3]; 4. 3-Howard Moore, 00:13.535[1]; 5. 77-Jack Wagner, 00:13.578[8]; 6. 99X-Dalton Stevens, 00:13.630[4]; 7. 52-Blake Hahn, 00:13.631[7]; 8. 44H-Derek Hagar, 00:13.868[5].

Start2Finish Qualifying 2: 1. 23B-Brian Bell, 00:13.060[2]; 2. 27B-Jake Bubak, 00:13.205[7]; 3. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:13.288[6]; 4. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:13.296[8]; 5. 21-Gunner Ramey, 00:13.427[3]; 6. 4W-Jamie Ball, 00:13.518[5]; 7. 98P-Miles Paulus, 00:14.066[1]; 8. 6AU-Brayden Cooley, 00:14.401[4].

Start2Finish Qualifying 3: 1. 19-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:13.235[2]; 2. 91-Riley Kreisel, 00:13.454[5]; 3. 79-Kyle Jones, 00:13.456[3]; 4. 23-Lance Moss, 00:13.493[1]; 5. 14E-Kyle Bellm, 00:13.841[6]; 6. 75X-Glen Saville, 00:14.711[4]; 7. 17-Zach Hampton, 00:16.651[7].

Start2Finish Qualifying 4: 1. 12X-Chase Randall, 00:13.236[6]; 2. 1X-Scott Bogucki, 00:13.638[4]; 3. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:13.777[2]; 4. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:13.820[5]; 5. 9$-Kyle Clark, 00:13.891[7]; 6. 24-Elijah Gile, 00:13.899[3]; 7. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:13.955[1].

