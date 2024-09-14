HomeIowaDavenport SpeedwayMike Ruefer's photos from Davenport Speedway's MLRA event - 9/13/24

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Davenport Speedway’s MLRA event – 9/13/24

Dirt Late Model NewsMLRA Series NewsIowaDavenport Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -
30 photos
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Illinois

Kankakee County Speedway Results – 9/13/24

17 entries DIRTcar Pro Late Models A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 818-Matt...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Carson Macedo Banks $21,000 with Third Tom Tarlton Classic Title

HANFORD’S HERO: Carson Macedo Banks $21,000 with Third Tom Tarlton Classic...
Dirt Late Model News

Tyler Erb Sweeps Inaugural “Hawkeye Land 40″ at Cedar County Raceway”

Tipton, IA (September 12, 2024) – Tyler Erb kept his Lucas...
Missouri

Farmington Empire Speedway Results – 9/7/24

36 entries 410 Sprints - Winged A Feature 1 (35 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe...
Lucas Oil Speedway

Chase Howard Captures Night Two Victory with POWRi WAR in Hockett/McMillin Memorial

Wheatland, MO. (9/13/24) Chase Howard would capitalize on late-race cautions after...
Lucas Oil Speedway

Jake Bubak Battles to Late-Race Win in Night Two JHDMM with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints

Wheatland, MO. (9/13/24) Jake Bubak would ride the high line of...
Illinois

Jacksonville Speedway Results – 9/13/24

29 entries 410 Wing Sprints A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 19H-Joel Myers...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Kofoid Stays Hot with Stockton Score to Kickoff California Swing

WELCOME HOME: Kofoid Stays Hot with Stockton Score to Kickoff California...

RELATED ARTICLES

Brownstown Bullring

Brownstown Bullring Results – 9/13/24

31 entries Bi-State Battle Late Models A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 3S-Brian Shirley; 2. 18-Shannon...
Davenport Speedway

Alberson Tops Erb Jr.– Holds On To Win Opening Night Of Corn State Nationals

Davenport, IA (September 13, 2024) – The opening night of the inaugural Corn State...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Cedar County Speedway’s MLRA event – 9/12/24

Dirt Late Model News

Tyler Erb Sweeps Inaugural “Hawkeye Land 40″ at Cedar County Raceway”

Tipton, IA (September 12, 2024) – Tyler Erb kept his Lucas Oil MLRA record...
Dirt Late Model News

Sheppard Riggs Racing Joint Venture to Dissolve at End of 2024 Season

4-Time WoO Champion, Brandon Sheppard, to return to family-owned Sheppard Racing with SRR to rebrand...
©