HomeIowaDavenport SpeedwayMike Ruefer's photos from Davenport Speedway's MLRA event - 9/13/24 Mike Ruefer’s photos from Davenport Speedway’s MLRA event – 9/13/24 Dirt Late Model NewsMLRA Series NewsIowaDavenport Speedway Published on September 14, 2024 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL - Advertisement - 30 photos - Advertisement - Tagsdavenport speedwaymlra Search Recent articles Illinois Kankakee County Speedway Results – 9/13/24 17 entries DIRTcar Pro Late Models A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 818-Matt... Sprint Car & Midget News Carson Macedo Banks $21,000 with Third Tom Tarlton Classic Title HANFORD’S HERO: Carson Macedo Banks $21,000 with Third Tom Tarlton Classic... Dirt Late Model News Tyler Erb Sweeps Inaugural “Hawkeye Land 40″ at Cedar County Raceway” Tipton, IA (September 12, 2024) – Tyler Erb kept his Lucas... Missouri Farmington Empire Speedway Results – 9/7/24 36 entries 410 Sprints - Winged A Feature 1 (35 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe... Lucas Oil Speedway Chase Howard Captures Night Two Victory with POWRi WAR in Hockett/McMillin Memorial Wheatland, MO. (9/13/24) Chase Howard would capitalize on late-race cautions after... Lucas Oil Speedway Jake Bubak Battles to Late-Race Win in Night Two JHDMM with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Wheatland, MO. (9/13/24) Jake Bubak would ride the high line of... Illinois Jacksonville Speedway Results – 9/13/24 29 entries 410 Wing Sprints A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 19H-Joel Myers... Sprint Car & Midget News Kofoid Stays Hot with Stockton Score to Kickoff California Swing WELCOME HOME: Kofoid Stays Hot with Stockton Score to Kickoff California... RELATED ARTICLES Brownstown Bullring Brownstown Bullring Results – 9/13/24 31 entries Bi-State Battle Late Models A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 3S-Brian Shirley; 2. 18-Shannon... Davenport Speedway Alberson Tops Erb Jr.– Holds On To Win Opening Night Of Corn State Nationals Davenport, IA (September 13, 2024) – The opening night of the inaugural Corn State... Dirt Late Model News Mike Ruefer’s photos from Cedar County Speedway’s MLRA event – 9/12/24 Dirt Late Model News Tyler Erb Sweeps Inaugural “Hawkeye Land 40″ at Cedar County Raceway” Tipton, IA (September 12, 2024) – Tyler Erb kept his Lucas Oil MLRA record... Dirt Late Model News Sheppard Riggs Racing Joint Venture to Dissolve at End of 2024 Season 4-Time WoO Champion, Brandon Sheppard, to return to family-owned Sheppard Racing with SRR to rebrand...