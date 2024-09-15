Xavier Doney Drives to Championship Night Win with POWRi WAR in Hockett/McMillin Memorial

- Advertisement -

Wheatland, MO. (9/14/24) Xavier Doney would seem to find another gear of speed mid-point in the Championship Night feature event of the Fourteenth Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway with the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League to drive away and capture his seventh career feature victory wrapping up the premier weekend racing event.

Racing onto the quick surface of Lucas Oil Speedway, POWRi WAR would find forty-one talented traditional sprinters witnessing Mario Clouser set the quickest hot-lap time of 15.286-second lap as Jack Wagner and Mario Clouser each earned semi-feature victories.

Kick-starting the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Ricky Lewis and Chase Howard lined up in the front row, Chase Howard would gain the lead on the opening lap with Ricky Lewis, Riley Kreisel, Kobe Simpson, and Matt Sherrell all blasting into the top five running spots.

Leading the first six laps, Chase Howard would appear to be in repeating form from the night before until his engine would expire on lap seven taking the fast-running leader Howard from competitions and relegating the lead to Kobe Simpson after the field bunching restart.

Cruising out front, Kobe Simpson would keep the challengers at bay as Xavier Doney, Riley Kreisel, Jesse Vermillion, Shawn Westerfeld, and Mario Clouser all started battling behind the leader for the runner-up position.

Blasting to the top spot with an excellent lap fourteen run, Xavier Doney would overtake Kobe Simpson to the line as the laps began to click away rapidly with the leader setting sail in the final stages of the traditional main event.

Gliding out front on the final eleven laps, Xavier Doney would emerge victorious with the POWRi WAR Sprint League at Lucas Oil Speedway to notch his third yearly league victory and perhaps the biggest of his career. Staying in the hunt after blazing a trail through the field, Jesse Vermillion would finish runner-up as leader of nine laps Kobe Simpson completed the final podium placements.

“I was waiting for the lines to come in in the feature, with everyone being so fast out here and throwing sliders, I just stuck to the bottom and ran my line,” said victorious Xavier Doney in the Wheatland Missouri victory lane celebrations. Adding, “It really feels amazing to be here and win such a special event, to be honest, I’ll be waking up tomorrow pinching myself to make sure it’s not a dream.”

Challenging closely behind would find Shawn Westerfeld finish fourth as event hard-charger Kyle Shipley rounded out the top-five finishers for the POWRi WAR at Lucas Oil Speedway on Championship Night of the Hockett/McMillin Memorial.

Lucas Oil Speedway | POWRi WAR | 9/14/24:

Start2Finish Quick Hot Lap Time: 6-Mario Clouser(13.468)

Max Papis Innovation Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 77-Jack Wagner

Hoosier Racing Tire Semi-Feature Winner: 6-Mario Clouser

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 41-Ricky Lewis

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 5V-Jesse Vermillion(+15)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 74-Xavier Doney

Toyota Racing Development A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 74-Xavier Doney[6]; 2. 5-Jesse Vermillion[17]; 3. 21K-Kobe Simpson[3]; 4. 4J-Shawn Westerfeld[11]; 5. 4U-Kyle Shipley[15]; 6. 6-Mario Clouser[10]; 7. 15-Matt Sherrell[13]; 8. 79X-Kyle Jones[7]; 9. 77-Jack Wagner[9]; 10. 73-Samuel Wagner[18]; 11. 33W-Rece Wommack[16]; 12. 26-Zachary Clark[23]; 13. 24-Casey Shuman[12]; 14. 1-Paul White[22]; 15. 91-Riley Kreisel[4]; 16. 15E-Dakota Earls[20]; 17. 73V-Blake Vermillion[21]; 18. 49-Brian Ruhlman[24]; 19. 41-Ricky Lewis[1]; 20. 11W-Wyatt Burks[5]; 21. 2H-Luke Howard[19]; 22. 13-Chase Howard[2]; 23. 44-Wesley Smith[8]; 24. 16-Anthony Nicholson[14].

Max Papis Innovations LCQ 1 (15 Laps): 1. 77-Jack Wagner[2]; 2. 4J-Shawn Westerfeld[1]; 3. 15-Matt Sherrell[6]; 4. 4U-Kyle Shipley[3]; 5. 5-Jesse Vermillion[5]; 6. 2H-Luke Howard[10]; 7. 73V-Blake Vermillion[8]; 8. 26-Zachary Clark[11]; 9. 10-Bryan Debrick[9]; 10. B52-Blake Bowers[13]; 11. 6X-Frank Rodgers[15]; 12. 21-Caleb Stelzig[4]; 13. 15EX-Jason Earls[16]; 14. 2-Chad Goff[7]; 15. (DNS) 06-Rylan Gray; 16. (DNS) 57-Chase Parson; 17. (DNS) 15B-Quinton Benson.

Hoosier Racing Tire LCQ 2 (15 Laps): 1. 6-Mario Clouser[1]; 2. 24-Casey Shuman[8]; 3. 16-Anthony Nicholson[3]; 4. 33W-Rece Wommack[14]; 5. 73-Samuel Wagner[2]; 6. 15E-Dakota Earls[5]; 7. 1-Paul White[7]; 8. 49-Brian Ruhlman[13]; 9. 11X-Tom Curran[4]; 10. 33-Bryson Smith[16]; 11. 27-Justin Johnson[15]; 12. 7S-Wade Seiler[12]; 13. 46M-Dusty Murray[11]; 14. 11WX-Chris Morgan[6]; 15. 21M-Michael Moore[10]; 16. (DNS) 79-Keith Martin.

