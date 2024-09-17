All Eyes on 20th Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (September 17, 2024) – The 20th running of the Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals presented by Your Life Iowa is set for this Thursday thru Saturday, September 19-21 at the famed Knoxville Raceway.

It is the only annual late model event at the “Sprint Car Capital of the World,” bringing the nation’s elite dirt late model teams together on one of motorsports’ biggest stages. Over $290,000 in purse money will be paid out during three nights of racing on the historic black-dirt, half-mile oval at the Marion County Fairgrounds.

The festivities on Thursday and Friday, September 19-20 will feature a complete program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 25-lap, $7,000-to-win main event. The DTRA Dirt Trucks will join the racing action on Thursday, while the Dirt Crown Stock Cars will compete on Friday.

Saturday night’s program will include Dirt Draft Hot Laps, B-Mains, and the 75-lap, $50,000-to-win main event for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The Malvern Bank Super Late Models will serve as a support division on Saturday, September 21.

The unique format of the Knoxville Nationals makes every lap on the track important. Drivers score points for each performance, from time trials to heat races, to preliminary night feature events. The champion at the end of the week not only writes their name into the history books but earns the $50,000 winner’s check.

Numerous off-track activities will take place surrounding the three-day event. The Hall of Fame Auction will take place at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, behind turn two, on Saturday at 11:30 AM. There will be a Dirt Racing Outreach service in the Main Show Barn outside turn four at 1:45 PM, with an autograph session to follow at 3:00 PM, on Saturday.

This half-mile speed-plant is located within the Marion County Fairgrounds, in the heart of Knoxville, Iowa, just a short drive from Des Moines. Three-day ticket packages and single-night tickets are available at www.knoxvilleraceway.com or by calling the ticket office at 641-842-5431.

Ricky Thornton Jr. is currently leading the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP. Jonathan Davenport holds the second position, followed by Devin Moran in third. Hudson O’Neal and Tim McCreadie continue to battle for the fourth position in the championship standings.

The 20th Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals presented by Your Life Iowa will be the final bonus round in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP. The Big River Steel Big Four drivers – who will battle the final seven events of the season to determine the 2024 National Championship – will be determined following Saturday’s main event at Knoxville Raceway.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

Thursday, September 19:

B-Main Purses: 1. Transfer + $100, 2. Transfer + $100, 3. Transfer + $100, 4. $200, 5. $200, 6. $200, 7. $200, 8. $200, 9. $200, 10. $200, 11. $200, 12. $200, 13. $200, 14. $200, 15. $200, 16. $200, 17. $200, 18. $200, 19. $200, 20. $200, 21. $200, 22. $200, 23. $200, 24. $200 = Total $4,500

A-Main Purse: 1. $7,000, 2. $4,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $900, 8. $800, 9. $700, 10. $600, 11. $580, 12. $560, 13. $540, 14. $520, 15. $500, 16. $490, 17. $480, 18. $470, 19. $460, 20. $450, 21. $440, 22. $430, 23. $410, 24. $400 = Total $28,230

Friday, September 20:

B-Main Purses: 1. Transfer + $100, 2. Transfer + $100, 3. Transfer + $100, 4. $200, 5. $200, 6. $200, 7. $200, 8. $200, 9. $200, 10. $200, 11. $200, 12. $200, 13. $200, 14. $200, 15. $200, 16. $200, 17. $200, 18. $200, 19. $200, 20. $200, 21. $200, 22. $200, 23. $200, 24. $200 = Total $4,500

A-Main Purse: 1. $7,000, 2. $4,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $900, 8. $800, 9. $700, 10. $600, 11. $580, 12. $560, 13. $540, 14. $520, 15. $500, 16. $490, 17. $480, 18. $470, 19. $460, 20. $450, 21. $440, 22. $430, 23. $410, 24. $400 = Total $28,230

Saturday, September 21:

B-Main Purses: 1. Transfer + $200, 2. Transfer + $200, 3. Transfer + $200, 4. $500, 5. $500, 6. $500, 7. $500, 8. $500, 9. $500, 10. $500, 11. $500, 12. $400, 13. $400, 14. $400, 15. $400, 16. $400, 17. $400, 18. $400, 19. $400, 20. $400, 21. $400, 22. $400, 23. $400, 24. $400 = Total $9,800

A-Main Purse: 1. $50,000, 2. $25,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,750, 5. $7,500, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,500, 8. $6,000, 9. $5,500, 10. $5,000, 11. $4,500, 12. $4,000, 13. $3,500, 14. $3,400, 15. $3,300, 16. $3,200, 17. $3,100, 18. $3,000, 19. $3,000, 20. $3,000, 21. $3,000, 22. $3,000, 23. $2,700, 24. $2,700, 25. $2,500, 26. $2,500, 27. $2,500, 28. $2,500, 29. $2,500, 30. $2,500, 31. $2,500, 32. $2,500 = Total $196,650

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

Previous Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals Winners:

2023 – Ricky Thornton Jr.

2022 – Jonathan Davenport

2021 – Mike Marlar

2019 – Jimmy Owens

2018 – Jimmy Owens

2017 – Mike Marlar

2016 – Mike Marlar

2015 – Jared Landers

2014 – Brian Birkhofer

2013 – Darrell Lanigan

2012 – Steve Francis

2011 – Don O’Neal

2010 – Billy Moyer

2009 – Scott Bloomquist

2008 – Tim McCreadie

2007 – Brady Smith

2006 – Brian Shirley

2005 – Scott Bloomquist

2004 – Brian Birkhofer