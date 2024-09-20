Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Returns to Brownstown on Wed., Sept. 25

- Advertisement -

$20,000-To-Win Super Late Model Program Takes Center Stage



AUSTIN, Texas (Sept. 18, 2024) — Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota returns to action on Wednesday, September 25 at Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway with an event headlined by a $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start Super Late Model program.

Super Stocks will share the night’s spotlight in an event that serves as a lead into the historic Jackson 100 weekend.

Defending miniseries champion, Bobby Pierce holds a 3-point advantage over Ricky Thornton Jr. for the top spot in the standings.

Daulton Wilson, Jason Feger, Garrett Alberson, Spencer Hughes, Tyler Erb, Dennis Erb Jr., Brandon Sheppard, Carson Ferguson, Tim McCreadie, Devin Moran, Hudson O’Neal, Myles Moos, and Shannon Babb round out the current Top 15 in the latest point standings.

On Wednesday, September 25 the pit gate and grandstand gate opens at Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway at 3 p.m. EST. The driver’s meeting is at 6:15 p.m. with hot laps at 6:45 p.m. and racing action to follow.

General admission (ages 12-and-up) $35 with kids (ages 6-11) $10 and children (ages 5-and-under) free. Pit passes are $50.

2024 Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota Purse

1)$20,000 2)$10,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,750 7)$2,500 8)$2,300 9)$2,200 10)$2,000 11)$1,500 12)$1,250 13)$1,100 $14)1,050 15-24)$1,000

Total – $68,650

Entry Fee: $100 | Non-Qualifier Money: $50

The Super Late Model tire rule for the event is as follows:

Left Front: Open

Right Front: Hoosier NLMT2 (90), Hoosier NLMT3 (90)

Left Rear: Hoosier NLMT2 (90), Hoosier NLMT3 (90)

Right Rear: Hoosier NLMT3 (92), Hoosier NLMT4 (92)

For more information on the facility, please visit www.BrownstownSpeedway.com and for full Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota rules, please visit www.FloSeries.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.