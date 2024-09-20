- Advertisement -

BREATH OF FRESH AIR: Kofoid Clear Headed, Confident Heading to Dennis Roth Classic

The Californian is on a heater entering the event he and Roth Motorsports have had circled all season

TULARE, CA (September 19, 2024) – Michael “Buddy” Kofoid admits there was a time not too long ago when he wasn’t enjoying Sprint Car racing the way he used to.

It’s the sport he grew up in. It’s the sport he loves. It’s the sport where his talent was evident right when Dan Simpson put him behind the wheel in his earliest teenage years. But a short stretch of his career brought him to a place he didn’t want to be mentally.

Like any racer battling through a slump, Kofoid fought through it. Now, he’s landed in a spot where he’s having perhaps the most fun he’s ever had racing Sprint Cars.

Kofoid is navigating the second half of his rookie World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car campaign with Roth Motorsports, and the pairing have caught fire. They’ve topped four of the last five races and haven’t finished worse than fourth in the last nine. The run of unflinching consistency has Kofoid knocking on the door of fourth in points, which would equal the best showing for a rookie in Series history.

“I grew up going to Outlaw races and watching,” Kofoid said. “Steve Kinser was always my hero and still is. So, to go on a run like this is still surreal and kind of hard to believe because I know how hard it is to win. And the people that compete with the Outlaws is as hard as it gets. You can’t take it for granted. You have to cherish it. It’s special to me because of how I view Sprint Car racing and what the Outlaws mean to me.”

The peak of the stretch came three weeks ago at Huset’s Speedway when Kofoid and the Roth crew found redemption. A little more than a year after engine troubles broke their hearts, the same powerplant motored them to victory at the Huset’s High Bank Nationals for a six-figure payday.

“I do know that I’ve probably watched that video from then to now 50-plus times. I feel like I watched it 20 times on the way back to the shop,” Kofoid said. “I feel like it all came full circle. That motor is the same motor we won with this year. We figured she was worthy of one more chance, and she didn’t disappoint. That and when they announced the dates, Dylan (Buswell) and I messaged each other about the Huset’s race and the money, and we were like, “Well, it’s time for redemption.’”

A common thread of Kofoid’s comments this year has been a reference to his crew chief Dylan Buswell. He’s been around the sport for several years and worked with many top talents. His impact on Kofoid has been a catalyst to returning to the right headspace.

“There was a little bit where I wasn’t really enjoying racing to the fullest extent to where I knew how I used to enjoy it or the way that I feel like you should still enjoy it to do it at a professional level and to grind and do it every single day,” Kofoid recalled. “And then working with Dylan was kind of a breath of fresh air for me again. He helped me subconsciously believe that I could still do it and that there are people that could help me enjoy it and want to show up to work every day.”

It’s been a mutually beneficial partnership between Kofoid and Buswell.

“I know he’s talked about me making him enjoy racing again,” Buswell said. “And honestly it was the same for me. I kind of got to a point where I was kind of burnt out. Getting the chance to race with him rejuvenated me as well.”

The recent hot streak couldn’t have come at a better time for Kofoid and company. Next up on the calendar is Thunderbowl Raceway’s Dennis Roth Classic (Sept. 20-21). A huge payday of $83,000 awaits Saturday’s winner, but it’s about more than the money for the No. 83 team. It’s about honoring Dennis and Teresa Roth in the best way possible by putting their car in Victory Lane at the race that salutes their dedication to the sport.

And perhaps even more important than the momentum they’ve built, Kofoid and Buswell head to Thunderbowl feeling revitalized and confident in the sport they love.

“I hope we haven’t peaked too early,” Buswell said with a laugh. “It’s definitely the right time to be fast. I’m definitely looking forward to this weekend. I think if some things roll our way, we can definitely get it done. I would love nothing more than to win the Dennis Roth Classic for these guys. Obviously, they’ve put so much into the sport. They’ve done a lot for me and now Buddy. I would really, really love to win this race for them.”

“I want to win it for Dennis,” Kofoid said. “Obviously, it pays well, and that’s a lot of incentive, but I’m kind of a history person. I’ve learned to appreciate things that have come before me and the people that have paved the way for where we get to stand right now and get to do what we love to do. So, I want to win it for Dennis and Teresa because I feel like they deserve this race for everything they’ve done.”

Tickets will be available at the Thunderbowl Raceway gate for this weekend’s Dennis Roth Classic. If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.

ARTICLE: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/breath-of-fresh-air-kofoid-clear-headed-confident-heading-to-dennis-roth-classic/

EVENT INFO: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/schedule/event-info/?event=6226

TRACK INFO: http://www.thunderbowlraceway.com

FAN 101: https://about.worldofoutlaws.com/