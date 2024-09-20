HomeDirt Late Model NewsMike Ruefer's photos from Knoxville Raceway's Knoxville Late Model Nationals - 9/19/24 Mike Ruefer’s photos from Knoxville Raceway’s Knoxville Late Model Nationals – 9/19/24 Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series NewsIowaKnoxville Raceway Published on September 20, 2024 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL Mike Ruefer photo - Advertisement - 28 photos - Advertisement - Tagsknoxville racewaylate model Search Recent articles Davenport Speedway Alberson Tops Erb Jr.– Holds On To Win Opening Night Of Corn State Nationals Davenport, IA (September 13, 2024) – The opening night of the... Indiana High 5! Thomas Scores $20,000 USAC Haubstadt Hustler at Tri-State By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Haubstadt, Indiana (September 14, 2024)………It’s safe... Illinois Kankakee County Speedway Results – 9/13/24 17 entries DIRTcar Pro Late Models A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 818-Matt... Illinois Peoria Speedway Results – 9/14/24 Late Models A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 2 Jason Feger (25F) Bloomington, Il. 40 2 1 Kye Blight (31aus) 38 3 6 Colby Sheppard (27C) Williamsville, Il. 37 4 3 Bob... Illinois Wayne County Speedway Results – 9/15/24 9 entries A Class Winged Micros A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 16X-Cale... Brownstown Speedway Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Returns to Brownstown on Wed., Sept. 25 $20,000-To-Win Super Late Model Program Takes Center Stage AUSTIN, Texas (Sept. 18,... Lucas Oil Speedway Jake Bubak Battles to Late-Race Win in Night Two JHDMM with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Wheatland, MO. (9/13/24) Jake Bubak would ride the high line of... Dirt Late Model News Davenport Dominates Opening Night of Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals KNOXVILLE, IA (September 19, 2024) – Jonathan Davenport led all 25... RELATED ARTICLES Dirt Late Model News Davenport Dominates Opening Night of Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals KNOXVILLE, IA (September 19, 2024) – Jonathan Davenport led all 25 laps on Thursday... Brownstown Speedway Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Returns to Brownstown on Wed., Sept. 25 $20,000-To-Win Super Late Model Program Takes Center Stage AUSTIN, Texas (Sept. 18, 2024) — Castrol... Dirt Late Model News All Eyes on 20th Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals BATAVIA, Ohio (September 17, 2024) - The 20th running of the Lucas Oil Late... Dirt Late Model News Jim DenHamer’s photos from Lawrenceburg Speedway’s Ironman – 9/14/24 Davenport Speedway Mike Ruefer’s photos from Davenport Speedway’s MLRA Event – 9/14/24