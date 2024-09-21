Billy Moyer Charges Late for CCSDS Steve Rushin Memorial Opener Win at Batesville

- Advertisement -

Action Continues on Saturday at Batesville with Another $5,000-to-Win Event

LOCUST GROVE, Ark. (09/21/24) – National Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer, Billy Moyer powered past race-long leader Jon Mitchell to take the lead on lap 31 of Friday’s 35-lap COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Models event at Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.).

The hometown favorite paced the final five circuits of the opening round of the inaugural Steve Rushin Memorial to score the $5,000 win, which marked his first triumph of the year with the tour and the 14th of his career.

The win came aboard a Lance Landers prepared Longhorn Race Car with a Cornett Racing Engine.

“It was pretty gnarly out there for sure, with the holes and stuff going on, it’d give you a workout,” Moyer said in Victory Lane. “Steve (Rushin) was a great guy, I always got along with him real well and he helped me, I helped him through the racing times that we needed to use something he had, or I had. Just an all around great guy, ya know and I’m glad I could win that for him and my uncle Karl, he’s not doing real well right now either.”

Mitchell slipped to third in the closing laps behind eighth-starting Mason Oberkramer with Jamie Elam and 11th-starting B.J. Robinson rounding out the Top-5 finishers.

Billy Moyer made a clean sweep of the night by setting fast time in Mark Martin Automotive Group qualifying followed by a heat race win and ultimately the feature win.

Tyler Stevens was the MD3 Five Star Bodies Hard Charger recipient for his 17th-to-sixth performance.

The event salutes long-time racer, sponsor and car owner, Steve Rushin. The Poplar Bluff, Missouri native passed away on Sept. 9, 2023 at the age of 57.

Next up for the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) is the 2024 edition of the Cotton Pickin’ presented by Whelen Engineering at Magnolia Motor Speedway Thursday-Saturday, October 10-12. An open practice session opens the weekend on Thursday, October 10. Qualifying and heat races are set for Friday, October 11, while Saturday, October 12 will see B-Mains followed by the $20,000-to-win / $1,200-to-start Super Late Model finale.

The CCSDS Super Late Model tire rule is as follows:

Left Front Tire: Any Hoosier Tire (90)

Right Front Tire and Left Rear Tire: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Right Rear Tire: NLMT3 (92)

For more information on the facility, please visit www.MagnoliaDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – September 20, 2024

Batesville Motor Speedway (LOCUST GROVE, Ark.)

RUSHIN TOWING A Feature 1 (35 Laps): 1. 21-Billy Moyer Sr[2]; 2. 93-Mason Oberkramer[8]; 3. 5-Jon Mitchell[1]; 4. 12-Jamie Elam[4]; 5. 1R-BJ Robinson[11]; 6. 2T-Tyler Stevens[17]; 7. 14M-Morgan Bagley[14]; 8. 12C-Scott Crigler[6]; 9. 86B-Kyle Beard[20]; 10. 36-Logan Martin[3]; 11. 17-Jarret Stuckey[13]; 12. 15-Clayton Stuckey[22]; 13. 7JR-Shane Stephens[5]; 14. 2-Charlie Cole[21]; 15. B17-Brandon Ball[16]; 16. 1-Chandler Petty[19]; 17. 91-Chris Jones[9]; 18. 1S-Brandon Smith[12]; 19. 11-Jon Kirby[10]; 20. 7-David Payne[18]; 21. 997-Travis Ashley[15]; 22. 14JR-Bobby Prosise[23]; 23. 5V-Austin Vincent[7]

FIBER TEC LASER CUT B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 2T-Tyler Stevens[11]; 2. 1-Chandler Petty[6]; 3. 15-Clayton Stuckey[10]; 4. 7W-JC Waller[8]; 5. 27-Lynn Irwin[3]; 6. 87-Shawn Mann[4]; 7. 13N-Derrick Nichols[7]; 8. T2-Terry Henson[12]; 9. (DNF) 4PLAY-Edward Hoyer[2]; 10. (DNF) 1SK-Shawn Knuckles[1]; 11. (DNS) 24-Jake Elam; 12. (DNS) 78-Henry Gustavas

Auto Craft Paint and Body Works B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 7-David Payne[1]; 2. 86B-Kyle Beard[6]; 3. 2-Charlie Cole[2]; 4. 88-Chance Mann[4]; 5. 41-Bryce Clark[3]; 6. 6-Brad Smith[7]; 7. 29-Keith Hammett[9]; 8. (DNS) USA1A-Devon Andrews; 9. (DNS) F15-Peyton Foster; 10. (DNS) 14JR-Bobby Prosise; 11. (DNS) 3-Joey Smith; 12. (DNS) 27S-Tommy Surrett

Entries: 40

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Billy Moyer (13.216 sec.)

Dixon Road U-Pull-It Heat Race #1 Winner: Jon Mitchell

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #2 Winner: Logan Martin

Mid-State Golf Cars Heat Race #3 Winner: Billy Moyer

Keith Lawson Motorsports Heat Race #4 Winner:

Lap Leaders: Jon Mitchell (1-30), Billy Moyer (31-35)

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Jon Mitchell

MD3 Five Star Bodies Hard Charger: Tyler Stevens (17th to 6th)

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13: Shane Stephens

Series Provisionals: Charlie Cole, Clay Stuckey, Bobby Prosise

COMP Cams Top Performer: Billy Moyer

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie: Brandon Ball