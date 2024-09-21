Kyle Bronson Bests World of Outlaws First-Year Numbers in Second Season While Chasing Victory in 2024 

- Advertisement -



The Floridian is fifth in the World of Outlaws CASE Late Model points with five races left

CONCORD, NC (September 20, 2024) – Kyle Bronson has motivation in the tank as the 2024 World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models enters the final stretch of events before a champion is crowned at World of Outlaws World Finals.

The Brandon, FL driver stands fifth in the points standings with an equal amount of top-fives (11) and more top-10 finishes (26) accumulated in 2024 than his first full-time year with the Series in 2023. However, the one item Bronson wants to cross off his World of Outlaws to-do list in 2024 is score a Feature win.

Bronson has been close to winning a Feature multiple times in 2024. He’s been on the Series podium five times in the season. Four of the five were second-place finishes at Volusia Speedway Park, Raceway 7, Marion Center Raceway, and Cedar Lake Speedway.

While wins slipping away are tough pills to swallow, Bronson remains motivated to find the winning edge he’s looking for.

“It can definitely get frustrating sometimes,” Bronson said. “We’ve let a few of them wins slip away from us this year, and it’s tough on you. It’s a part of being on this national tour where you and your guys can’t give up, look at what we did right or wrong, and keep busting our ass at it. It’s good to have this car getting us good finishes and compete with these guys, but hopefully, we can get this 40B in Victory Lane.”

His next two chances to find a victory will be at two new tracks for the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models. First will be Boothill Speedway for the Bayou Classic on Friday, Sept. 27, and then the Series will visit Rocket Raceway Park for the Texas Torpedo 50 on Saturday, Sept. 28.

And while these tracks are new to most Series competitors, Bronson already knows what he needs to do to try and get a win at both.

“These places are like everywhere else,” Bronson said. “If you hit the setup right, it makes our jobs a hell of a lot easier at the end of the night. We’re looking forward to getting back towards the south and being around home. We got a brand-new car in our stable, so we’ll go back, fine-tune it, and go over everything. We really just need time to race to get these cars in sync with what we like, have nothing go sideways for us, and keep the consistency going with the races we’ve got.”

Bronson enters the weekend in the top five in Series points and knows a good, or bad, night could change that dramatically. He’s currently 26 points behind Marshalltown, IA driver Ryan Gustin for fourth and 42 points ahead of Robeline, LA driver Cade Dillard for sixth.

“It’s been a real tough field this year,” Bronson said. “We really have the best guys in the country with the World of Outlaws, and it shows when you’re a tad bit off or when you’re on a roll. Hot Laps is all about understanding what we gotta do immediately, then half the battle anymore is qualifying because it’s so important when you can get good track position to have a shot to win.

“It’s good to be in the top five, but we’re not satisfied just yet. (Crew Chief Mike Baker and tire specialist Marc Meador) have been working really hard, so we just have to keep the spirits up, look at what’s ahead, and be able to knock down some wins before we call it a year.”

Bronson gets back to racing with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models at the Bayou Classic at Boothill Speedway on Friday, Sept. 27, and the Texas Torpedo 50 at Rocket Raceway Park on Saturday, Sept. 28. These are the final two races before the season finale at World of Outlaws World Finals, Nov. 6-9.

