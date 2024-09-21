74.9 F
Saint Louis
Saturday, September 21, 2024
HomeDirt Late Model NewsMike Ruefer's photos from Knoxville Raceway's Late Model Nationals - 9/20/24

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Knoxville Raceway’s Late Model Nationals – 9/20/24

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series NewsIowaKnoxville Raceway

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -
25 photos
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Lucas Oil Speedway

Xavier Doney Drives to Championship Night Win with POWRi WAR in Hockett/McMillin Memorial

Wheatland, MO. (9/14/24) Xavier Doney would seem to find another gear...
Illinois

Treb Jacoby & Michael Long take wins at Tri-City Speedway’s Mod Mania opening night!

38 entries Modifieds A Feature 1 Group A (20 Laps): 1. J82-Treb Jacoby;...
Circle City Raceway

Road to Redemption: Cummins Bounces Back to Win at Circle City

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Indianapolis, Indiana (September 13, 2024)………One week...
Illinois

Wayne County Speedway Results – 9/20/24

14 entries Mod Lites A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 171-Brandon Freeburg; 2. U2-Danny Jolly;...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Kofoid Cruises to Merced Victory, California Weekend Sweep

UNBEATABLE BUDDY: Kofoid Cruises to Merced Victory, California Weekend Sweep The Californian...
Dirt Late Model News

Devin Moran claims Jim Dunn Memorial win at Muskingum!

25 entries Dirt Super Late Models Feature (40 Laps): 1. 99-Devin Moran; 2....
Missouri

Farmington Empire Speedway Results – 9/14/24

19 entries A Modifieds A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 13-Mike Savage; 2....
Lucas Oil Speedway

Seven seize Summit USRA Nationals wins Wednesday

The 11th Annual Summit USRA Nationals got underway Wednesday night at...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Pierce Holds Off Sheppard and Blair to Win Friday Prelim at Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, IA (September 20, 2024) – Bobby Pierce led all but two laps of...
Dirt Late Model News

Kyle Bronson Bests World of Outlaws First-Year Numbers in Second Season While Chasing Victory in 2024 

The Floridian is fifth in the World of Outlaws CASE Late Model points with...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Knoxville Raceway’s Knoxville Late Model Nationals – 9/19/24

Dirt Late Model News

Davenport Dominates Opening Night of Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals

KNOXVILLE, IA (September 19, 2024) – Jonathan Davenport led all 25 laps on Thursday...
Brownstown Speedway

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Returns to Brownstown on Wed., Sept. 25

$20,000-To-Win Super Late Model Program Takes Center Stage AUSTIN, Texas (Sept. 18, 2024) — Castrol...
©