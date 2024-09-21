Pursley Wins Pole for Saturday’s USAC Silver Crown Feature at Eldora

- Advertisement -

By: Bryan Hulbert & Richie Murray

Rossburg, Ohio (September 20, 2024)………It was a banner night from start to finish for Locust Grove, Oklahoma’s Daison Pursley throughout Friday night’s BeFour the Crowns at Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway.

Prior to winning Friday’s 25-lap USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship feature at the 1/2-mile dirt oval, Pursley earned the pole position and will lead the field to the green flag for Saturday night’s 4-Crown Nationals Silver Crown feature event.

During the USAC Silver Crown Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying session, which took place on Friday night, Pursley earned his first career pole position with the series. The series Rookie’s time of 17.605 seconds aboard his Team AZ Racing/Avanti Windows & Doors – Apache Transportation – Oak Craft Cabinetry/DRC/Ott Chevy topped the field of 27.

Earning the point by 0.003 seconds, 2019 4-Crown Silver Crown winner Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) made it an all-Okie front row by putting the Chris Dyson Racing owned No. 9 second on the grid after recording the fastest lap in Dirt Draft Practice.

Series point leader Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.), Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.) and Chase Dietz (York, Pa.) will make up the top-five starters in Saturday’s 50-lap event. Every driver and car in attendance was able to take a qualifying lap.

Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) will start eighth in the field. Seavey has won three consecutive USAC Silver Crown feature races during 4-Crown in 2021-2022-2023 and will aim to become the first driver to win four consecutive races with the series at Eldora on Saturday.

This Saturday night’s 4-Crown Nationals presented by NKTELCO at Eldora Speedway features the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, Kubota High Limit Racing Sprint Cars and the USAC Silver Crown National Championship. Front gates and pit gates open at Noon Eastern. A drivers autograph session will take place in the Fan Zone from 3-4pm. Hot laps begin at 6pm, followed by qualifying and racing.

General admission tickets are $40 for ages 14 & up and free for ages 13 and under. Reserved tickets are $45 for ages 14 & up and $10 for ages 13 and under. Pit passes are $50. It’s $85 for a two-day pit pass.

Advance tickets are on sale now at https://www.eldoraspeedway.com/event/42nd-4crown/

All four divisions at the 4-Crown will be shown LIVE and uninterrupted on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac.

===============

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: September 20, 2024 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio – 1/2-Mile Dirt Oval – 42nd 4-Crown Nationals Presented By NKTELCO

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Daison Pursley, 21, Team AZ-17.605; 2. Brady Bacon, 9, Dyson-17.608; 3. Kody Swanson, 77, Doran/Binks-17.682; 4. Mitchel Moles, 119, Reinbold/Underwood-17.705; 5. Chase Dietz, 86, Lee-17.712; 6. C.J. Leary, 6, Klatt-17.757; 7. Brian Ruhlman, 49, Ruhlman-17.763; 8. Logan Seavey, 22, Rice/Abacus-17.838; 9. Chase Stockon, 69, Pink 69-17.924; 10. Mark Smith, 01, L & M-17.958; 11. Kyle Steffens, 08, Steffens-17.975; 12. Briggs Danner, 10, DMW-17.976; 13. Zach Daum, 37, Felker-17.997; 14. Carmen Perigo, 52, Stehman-18.108; 15. Chris Fetter, 15, Fetter-18.111; 16. Justin Grant, 91, Hemelgarn-18.112; 17. Matt Westfall, 54, Westfall-18.126; 18. Trey Osborne, 81, BCR-18.232; 19. Nathan Moore, 48, Thomas/Moore-18.273; 20. Kaylee Bryson, 26, Pierce-18.292; 21. Mark Bitner, 4, Yeska-18.336; 22. Tom Savage, 38, Savage-18.360; 23. Matt Goodnight, 24, Haggenbottom-18.402; 24. Joe Trenca, 66, Karlsen-18.558; 25. Gregg Cory, 32, Williams/Cory-18.679; 26. Dave Berkheimer, 31, Berkheimer-19.209; 27. Aric Gentry, 3, Simmons-19.427.

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kody Swanson-675, 2-Justin Grant-663, 3-Logan Seavey-608, 4-C.J. Leary-528, 5-Kyle Steffens-438, 6-Kaylee Bryson-388, 7-Bobby Santos-366, 8-Gregg Cory-355, 9-Trey Osborne-354, 10-Dakoda Armstrong-329.

USAC NATIONAL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-182, 2-Logan Seavey-170, 3-Robert Ballou-140, 4-C.J. Leary-117, 5-Kyle Cummins-115, 6-Justin Grant-112, 7-Chase Stockon-112, 8-Brady Bacon-109, 9-Kevin Thomas Jr.-99, 10-Joey Amantea-92.

4-CROWN NATIONALS PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-8, 2-Zach Wigal-7, 3-Hayden Reinbold-6, 4-Logan Seavey-5, 5-Zach Daum-5, 6-Ryan Timms-5, 7-Kale Drake-4, 8-Cannon McIntosh-3, 9-Kevin Thomas Jr.-3, 10-Kyle Jones-3.

NEXT USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: September 21, 2024 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio – 1/2-Mile Dirt Oval – 42nd 4-Crown Nationals Presented By NKTELCO

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Practice Fastest Driver: Brady Bacon (17.017)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Daison Pursley (17.605)