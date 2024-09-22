B.J. Robinson Returns to Batesville Victory Lane in Steve Rushin Memorial Finale

- Advertisement -

Cotton Pickin’ 100 at Magnolia Motor Speedway Up Next

LOCUST GROVE, Ark. (09/21/24) – Fourth-starting B.J. Robinson took advantage of a lap 29 miscue by Billy Moyer to claim the $5,000 victory in Saturday night’s Steve Rushin Memorial finale at Batesville Motor Speedway.

Robinson collected $5,000 for his third series win of 2024 and the fifth of his career. It was his second win of the season at Batesville Motor Speedway.

“I needed to be in lapped traffic and when I seen (Billy Moyer’s stick guy) move him down in one end, he started shoving across (the track),” Robinson said in Victory Lane. “The lapped cars definitely helped to be able to pass (Moyer), they held him up a little bit and I was able to sneak by.”

Moyer looked to be on his way to his second victory in as many nights, but a tricky turn one cushion caused Moyer to bobble on the 29th circuit. Robinson capitalized on the situation and then went on to pace the final seven laps.

Logan Martin, Mason Oberkramer, and Jarret Stuckey completed the Top-5 finishers.

Brandon Ball was the MD3 Five Star Bodies Hard Charger for passing 10 cars to finish seventh.

Next up for the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) is the 2024 edition of the Cotton Pickin’ presented by Whelen Engineering at Magnolia Motor Speedway Thursday-Saturday, October 10-12. An open practice session opens the weekend on Thursday, October 10. Qualifying and heat races are set for Friday, October 11, while Saturday, October 12 will see B-Mains followed by the $20,000-to-win / $1,200-to-start Super Late Model finale.

The CCSDS Super Late Model tire rule is as follows:

Left Front Tire: Any Hoosier Tire (90)

Right Front Tire and Left Rear Tire: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Right Rear Tire: NLMT3 (92)

For more information on the facility, please visit www.MagnoliaDirt.com .

You can set up your account and watch all the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series races for the 2024 season at www.RACEON.COM. Remember to pick COMP Cams at sign up to receive a $50 Gift Certificate from Deatherage Opticians.



The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, RaceON, Keith Lawson Motorsports, Mann Trucking, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, American Built Machinery Company, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Bullet Proof Tees, FiberTech, American Built Machinery, Comprehensive Motorsports, Comprehensive Industrial Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – September 21, 2024

Batesville Motor Speedway (LOCUST GROVE, Ark.)

RUSHIN TOWING A Feature 1 (35 Laps): 1. 1-BJ Robinson[4]; 2. 21-Billy Moyer Sr[1]; 3. 36-Logan Martin[3]; 4. 93-Mason Oberkramer[6]; 5. 17-Jarret Stuckey[5]; 6. 15-Clayton Stuckey[15]; 7. B17-Brandon Ball[17]; 8. 7JR-Shane Stephens[9]; 9. 14M-Morgan Bagley[16]; 10. 7W-JC Waller[19]; 11. 99-Todd Hall[20]; 12. 5M-Jon Mitchell[10]; 13. 86B-Kyle Beard[14]; 14. 12-Scott Crigler[7]; 15. 5-Austin Vincent[12]; 16. 24-Jake Elam[18]; 17. (DNF) 11-Jon Kirby[8]; 18. (DNF) 12E-Jamie Elam[2]; 19. (DNF) 2-Charlie Cole[21]; 20. (DNF) 6-Brad Smith[13]; 21. (DNF) 88-Chance Mann[22]; 22. (DNF) 1P-Chandler Petty[11]

Tommy Surrett Trucking B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. B17-Brandon Ball[1]; 2. 24-Jake Elam[7]; 3. 7W-JC Waller[3]; 4. 99-Todd Hall[5]; 5. 88-Chance Mann[8]; 6. T2-Terry Henson[10]; 7. 78-Henry Gustavas[9]; 8. 87-Shawn Mann[14]; 9. 27-Lynn Irwin[13]; 10. 1S-Brandon Smith[6]; 11. 1K-Shawn Knuckles[4]; 12. 13N-Derrick Nichols[11]; 13. (DNS) 997-Travis Ashley; 14. (DNS) 2-Charlie Cole

Entries: 30

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Billy Moyer (13.573 sec.)

Dixon Road U-Pull-It Heat Race #1 Winner: Billy Moyer

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #2 Winner: Logan Martin

Mid-State Golf Cars Heat Race #3 Winner: Jamie Elam

Keith Lawson Motorsports Heat Race #4 Winner: B.J. Robinson

Lap Leaders: Billy Moyer (1-28), B.J. Robinson (29-35)

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Billy Moyer

MD3 Five Star Bodies Hard Charger: Brandon Ball (17th-to-7th)

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13: Kyle Beard

Series Provisionals: Charlie Cole, Chance Mann

COMP Cams Top Performer: B.J. Robinson

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie: Brandon Ball