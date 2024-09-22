HomeDirt Late Model NewsMike Ruefer's photos from Knoxville Raceway's Late Model Nationals - 9/21/24 Mike Ruefer’s photos from Knoxville Raceway’s Late Model Nationals – 9/21/24 Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series NewsIowaKnoxville Raceway Published on September 22, 2024 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL Bobby Pierce - Hudson O'Neal -- Mike Ruefer photo - Advertisement - Lucas Oil Late Models 46 photos SLMR Late Models 20 photos - Advertisement - Tagsknoxville racewaylate model Search Recent articles Illinois Wayne County Speedway Results – 9/20/24 14 entries Mod Lites A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 171-Brandon Freeburg; 2. U2-Danny Jolly;... Sprint Car & Midget News Beau Binder Still Holding KKM Shop, Road Crew Together in 20th Season MVP: Beau Binder Still Holding KKM Shop, Road Crew Together in... Dirt Late Model News Kyle Bronson Bests World of Outlaws First-Year Numbers in Second Season While Chasing Victory in 2024 The Floridian is fifth in the World of Outlaws CASE Late... Lucas Oil Speedway Hot feature battles highlight second night of Summit USRA Nationals The second of four straight nights at the Summit USRA Nationals... Sprint Car & Midget News Carson Macedo Tops Dennis Roth Classic for Biggest Win of Career STEAK DINNER: Carson Macedo Tops Dennis Roth Classic for Biggest Win... Eldora Speedway Pursley Pounces & Prevails in USAC Midget War at Eldora By: Bryan Hulbert & Richie Murray Rossburg, Ohio (September 20, 2024)………In a... Dirt Late Model News Davenport Dominates Opening Night of Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals KNOXVILLE, IA (September 19, 2024) – Jonathan Davenport led all 25... Benton Racepark Benton Speedway Results – 9/20/24 14 entries A Modifieds A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 19-Tyler Worley; 2.... RELATED ARTICLES Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series B.J. Robinson Returns to Batesville Victory Lane in Steve Rushin Memorial Finale Cotton Pickin’ 100 at Magnolia Motor Speedway Up Next LOCUST GROVE, Ark. (09/21/24) – Fourth-starting... Dirt Late Model News Pierce Collects $50,000 for First Career Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals KNOXVILLE, IA (September 21, 2024) - Bobby Pierce made history by becoming the 15th... Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series Billy Moyer Charges Late for CCSDS Steve Rushin Memorial Opener Win at Batesville Action Continues on Saturday at Batesville with Another $5,000-to-Win Event LOCUST GROVE, Ark. (09/21/24) –... Dirt Late Model News Mike Ruefer’s photos from Knoxville Raceway’s Late Model Nationals – 9/20/24 Dirt Late Model News Pierce Holds Off Sheppard and Blair to Win Friday Prelim at Knoxville KNOXVILLE, IA (September 20, 2024) – Bobby Pierce led all but two laps of...