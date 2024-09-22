Peoria Speedway Results – 9/21/24

- Advertisement -
Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Dennis Erb Jr (28)
Carpentersville, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Jason Feger (25F)
Bloomington, Il.
|38
|3
|
6
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|37
|4
|
5
|Ryan Unzicker (24U)
El Paso, Il.
|36
|5
|
10
|Frank Heckenast Jr (99jr)
Frankfort, Il.
|35
|6
|
7
|Donny Walden(r) (1W)
Towanda, Il.
|34
|7
|
8
|Brayton Wallace (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|33
|8
|
9
|Austin May (A9)
East Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
4
|Kye Blight (31aus)
|31
|10
|
13
|Andy Clark (17)
Mackinaw, Il.
|30
|11
|
19
|Ryan Miller (11)
|29
|12
|
11
|Michael Provenzano (M27)
Marseilles, Il.
|28
|13
|
16
|Roben Huffman (33H)
Clinton, Il.
|27
|14
|
12
|Mike Chasteen Jr (12)
Peoria, Il.
|26
|15
|
15
|Curtis Radke (61r)
Rochester, Il.
|25
|16
|
1
|Mike Spatola (89S)
Manhattan, Il.
|24
|17
|
18
|Raymond Ellis (93)
Washington, Il.
|23
|18
|
14
|Cam Gardner (38)
|22
|19
|
17
|Robert Thoennes (32)
Bloomington, Il.
|21
|20
|
20
|Robbie Bauman (30)
Fairview, Il.
|20
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Mike McKinney (96M)
Plainfield, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Mike Chasteen Jr (C40)
Peoria, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.
|37
|4
|
4
|Michael Mennel (10)
Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
9
|Justin McCoy (21JR)
|35
|6
|
10
|Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.
|34
|7
|
6
|David Wietholder (05)
Liberty, Il.
|33
|8
|
5
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
8
|Mike Brooks (3)
Peoria, Il.
|31
|10
|
12
|Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.
|30
|11
|
16
|Riley Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.
|29
|12
|
19
|Matthew Gremminger (23M)
Spring Bay, Il.
|28
|13
|
18
|Nicholas Porter (5P)
Peoria, Il.
|27
|14
|
14
|James Carter (99C)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|26
|15
|
11
|Chris Morefield (10M)
Brimfield, Il.
|25
|16
|
7
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|24
|17
|
15
|Alex Graf (20A)
Ellsworth, Il.
|23
|18
|
17
|Cody Young(r) (15)
East Peoria, Il.
|22
|19
|
13
|Donovan Lodge (32L)
Andover, Il.
|21
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Braiden Keller (B8)
West Lebanon, In.
|38
|3
|
10
|Floyd 3 Jordan (1)
Bartonville, Il.
|37
|4
|
3
|Lucas Boulton (X)
Metamora, Il.
|36
|5
|
7
|Will Heitman (32w)
Mapleton, Il.
|35
|6
|
6
|Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
4
|Todd Oneil (10T)
Peoria, Il.
|33
|8
|
8
|Kendyl Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|32
|9
|
12
|Jake Naramore (H6)
|31
|10
|
9
|Coulter Pierson(r) (216)
Ellisville, Il.
|30
|11
|
5
|Jake Montgomery (21.5)
Glasford, Il.
|29
|12
|
14
|Shane Kelley (20K)
Hopedale, Il.
|28
|DNS
|
11
|Johnathan Wirebaugh(r) (41)
Saint David, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
13
|Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
15
|Corey Bragg (00)
East Peoria, Il.
|0
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Matt Mackey (01)
Delavan, Il.
|40
|2
|
6
|Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.
|38
|3
|
1
|Kyle Harper (37H)
Farmington, Il.
|37
|4
|
2
|Austin Traver (37)
Elmwood, Il.
|36
|5
|
5
|Rick Deford (00)
Lewistown, Il.
|35
|6
|
4
|Parker Rogers (778)
Pekin, Il.
|34
|7
|
7
|Cris Courson (106)
Galesburg, Il.
|33
|8
|
11
|Shawn Fanning(r) (51)
Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
12
|Styven Fanning(r) (44F)
Pekin, Il.
|31
|10
|
15
|Cameron Billingsly (C17)
Bartonville, Il.
|30
|11
|
14
|Justin Deemie (13J)
Pekin, Il.
|29
|12
|
13
|Allen Ackley (69)
Ottawa, Il.
|28
|13
|
21
|Dakota Schmick (4)
Pekin, Il.
|27
|14
|
10
|Hunter Kelley (17K)
|26
|15
|
16
|Matthew Mackey (01JR)
|25
|16
|
17
|Haylee Biggs-Mackey (B55)
|24
|17
|
18
|Jackson Baker (48)
|23
|18
|
9
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|22
|19
|
20
|Mike Marcacci (05M)
|21
|20
|
19
|Brant Rhodes (79R)
|20
|21
|
8
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|19
Kid Modz A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Zeke Williamson (3W)
|40
|2
|
4
|Brody Unzicker (24U)
|38
|3
|
1
|Kaden Breymeir(r) (25K)
Pekin, Il.
|37
|4
|
8
|Jace Thomas(r) (227)
Streator, Il.
|36
|5
|
6
|Dylan Krutke(r) (44k)
East Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
9
|Isaac Flora (84)
|34
|7
|
10
|Paislie McKenrick (50)
|33
|8
|
12
|Elijah Flora (84E)
|32
|9
|
3
|Brantley Feeney(r) (14)
Towanda, Il.
|31
|10
|
7
|Coy Billingsley (17C)
|30
|11
|
5
|Mason Bruley (10-4)
|29
|DNS
|
11
|Liam Gray (99G)
|0
