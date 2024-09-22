HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisPeoria Speedway Results - 9/21/24

Peoria Speedway Results – 9/21/24

Peoria Speedway
Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Dennis Erb Jr (28)
Carpentersville, Il.		 40
2
2
 Jason Feger (25F)
Bloomington, Il.		 38
3
6
 Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.		 37
4
5
 Ryan Unzicker (24U)
El Paso, Il.		 36
5
10
 Frank Heckenast Jr (99jr)
Frankfort, Il.		 35
6
7
 Donny Walden(r) (1W)
Towanda, Il.		 34
7
8
 Brayton Wallace (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 33
8
9
 Austin May (A9)
East Peoria, Il.		 32
9
4
 Kye Blight (31aus) 31
10
13
 Andy Clark (17)
Mackinaw, Il.		 30
11
19
 Ryan Miller (11) 29
12
11
 Michael Provenzano (M27)
Marseilles, Il.		 28
13
16
 Roben Huffman (33H)
Clinton, Il.		 27
14
12
 Mike Chasteen Jr (12)
Peoria, Il.		 26
15
15
 Curtis Radke (61r)
Rochester, Il.		 25
16
1
 Mike Spatola (89S)
Manhattan, Il.		 24
17
18
 Raymond Ellis (93)
Washington, Il.		 23
18
14
 Cam Gardner (38) 22
19
17
 Robert Thoennes (32)
Bloomington, Il.		 21
20
20
 Robbie Bauman (30)
Fairview, Il.		 20

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Mike McKinney (96M)
Plainfield, Il.		 40
2
3
 Mike Chasteen Jr (C40)
Peoria, Il.		 38
3
2
 Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.		 37
4
4
 Michael Mennel (10)
Peoria, Il.		 36
5
9
 Justin McCoy (21JR) 35
6
10
 Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.		 34
7
6
 David Wietholder (05)
Liberty, Il.		 33
8
5
 Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.		 32
9
8
 Mike Brooks (3)
Peoria, Il.		 31
10
12
 Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.		 30
11
16
 Riley Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.		 29
12
19
 Matthew Gremminger (23M)
Spring Bay, Il.		 28
13
18
 Nicholas Porter (5P)
Peoria, Il.		 27
14
14
 James Carter (99C)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 26
15
11
 Chris Morefield (10M)
Brimfield, Il.		 25
16
7
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 24
17
15
 Alex Graf (20A)
Ellsworth, Il.		 23
18
17
 Cody Young(r) (15)
East Peoria, Il.		 22
19
13
 Donovan Lodge (32L)
Andover, Il.		 21

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 40
2
2
 Braiden Keller (B8)
West Lebanon, In.		 38
3
10
 Floyd 3 Jordan (1)
Bartonville, Il.		 37
4
3
 Lucas Boulton (X)
Metamora, Il.		 36
5
7
 Will Heitman (32w)
Mapleton, Il.		 35
6
6
 Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.		 34
7
4
 Todd Oneil (10T)
Peoria, Il.		 33
8
8
 Kendyl Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 32
9
12
 Jake Naramore (H6) 31
10
9
 Coulter Pierson(r) (216)
Ellisville, Il.		 30
11
5
 Jake Montgomery (21.5)
Glasford, Il.		 29
12
14
 Shane Kelley (20K)
Hopedale, Il.		 28
DNS
11
 Johnathan Wirebaugh(r) (41)
Saint David, Il.		 0
DNS
13
 Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.		 0
DNS
15
 Corey Bragg (00)
East Peoria, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Matt Mackey (01)
Delavan, Il.		 40
2
6
 Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.		 38
3
1
 Kyle Harper (37H)
Farmington, Il.		 37
4
2
 Austin Traver (37)
Elmwood, Il.		 36
5
5
 Rick Deford (00)
Lewistown, Il.		 35
6
4
 Parker Rogers (778)
Pekin, Il.		 34
7
7
 Cris Courson (106)
Galesburg, Il.		 33
8
11
 Shawn Fanning(r) (51)
Peoria, Il.		 32
9
12
 Styven Fanning(r) (44F)
Pekin, Il.		 31
10
15
 Cameron Billingsly (C17)
Bartonville, Il.		 30
11
14
 Justin Deemie (13J)
Pekin, Il.		 29
12
13
 Allen Ackley (69)
Ottawa, Il.		 28
13
21
 Dakota Schmick (4)
Pekin, Il.		 27
14
10
 Hunter Kelley (17K) 26
15
16
 Matthew Mackey (01JR) 25
16
17
 Haylee Biggs-Mackey (B55) 24
17
18
 Jackson Baker (48) 23
18
9
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 22
19
20
 Mike Marcacci (05M) 21
20
19
 Brant Rhodes (79R) 20
21
8
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 19

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Zeke Williamson (3W) 40
2
4
 Brody Unzicker (24U) 38
3
1
 Kaden Breymeir(r) (25K)
Pekin, Il.		 37
4
8
 Jace Thomas(r) (227)
Streator, Il.		 36
5
6
 Dylan Krutke(r) (44k)
East Peoria, Il.		 35
6
9
 Isaac Flora (84) 34
7
10
 Paislie McKenrick (50) 33
8
12
 Elijah Flora (84E) 32
9
3
 Brantley Feeney(r) (14)
Towanda, Il.		 31
10
7
 Coy Billingsley (17C) 30
11
5
 Mason Bruley (10-4) 29
DNS
11
 Liam Gray (99G) 0
