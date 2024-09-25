Dennis Erb, Jr. Captures Illinois State Championship for Third Time; Brownstown Tonight!

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team stood tall in victory lane for the fourth time in 2024 on Saturday evening, September 21 after winning the 69th Annual ‘Illinois State Championship’ at Peoria Speedway in Peoria, Illinois! Dennis Erb, Jr. stopped the clock third quickest overall during the DIRTcar Super Late Model qualifying session prior to securing a heat race triumph.

After starting the 50-lap headliner from the inside of the second row, Dennis was able to work his way past leader Mike Spatola on the twenty-third circuit and never looked back. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace won by 4.471 seconds to claim his third career ‘Illinois State Championship’ title and the $5,000 payday over runner-up Jason Feger, Bob Gardner, Ryan Unzicker, and Frank Heckenast, Jr.! Full results can be located online by clicking on www.peoriaspeedway.com.

“We took off real good at the drop of the green flag and once we got out front, we were able to finish it off,” quoted Erb, Jr. earlier this morning. “Our Rocket car was as good as it has been this year, so hopefully we hit on a little something that will pay dividends the rest of the season. I have to thank all of our great sponsors and supporters including McBride Mack, VoMac Truck Sales, Ideal Ready Mix, Keyser Manufacturing, VP Racing Fuels, and PRC.”

The #28 team has three marquee events on their racing calendar this week starting later tonight, September 25 at the legendary Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana. The Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series rolls into the 1/4-mile fairgrounds venue to preside over a $20,000 to win showdown. Dennis comes into the event eighth in the latest version of the miniseries point standings. Watch LIVE on FloRacing or learn more by logging onto www.floseries.com.

Over the weekend, Dennis will be in action in a pair of World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series shootouts in the states of Louisiana and Texas on September 27-28. Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, Louisiana will host a $15,000 to win program on Friday night, while Rocket Raceway Park in Petty, Texas will do the same on Saturday evening. Dennis currently sits ninth in the most recent version of the national touring series point tally. Watch both weekend races LIVE on DIRTVision or learn more by pointing your web browser to www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Fox Racing Shox, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., Top Shelf Designz, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com