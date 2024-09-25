Thornton, Moran, Davenport, and McCreadie Battle for National Championship

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (September 24, 2024) – The Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP has now narrowed to a seven-race showdown among four drivers.

The seven-race chase toward the championship begins on Sept. 27-28 at Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway, followed by Oct. 1 at Atomic Speedway near Chillicothe, Ohio; Oct. 4-5 at Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway in Imperial, Pa.; Oct. 12 at East Bay Raceway Park in Gibsonton, Fla. (Oct. 10-11 prelims); and Eldora Speedway’s season-ending Dirt Track World Championship on Oct. 19 in Rossburg, Ohio.

The Big River Steel “Big Four,” – Ricky Thornton Jr., Devin Moran, Jonathan Davenport, and Tim McCreadie will fiercely battle over the next four weeks to determine the 20th Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion.

Ricky Thornton Jr. received a $10,000 bonus following Saturday’s Late Model Knoxville Nationals, while second through fourth each earned $2,000. The Big River Steel “Big Four” championship points were consolidated. Those four drivers are now pursuing their share of the record points fund of over $1,000,000. The series champion will receive $200,000, while the top four drivers in the final series point standings will each earn a minimum of $100,000.

For the latest news, results, championship standings, and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

2024 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Point Fund: 1. $200,000, 2. $150,000, 3. $125,000, 4. $100,000, 5. $75,000, 6. $60,000, 7. $50,000, 8. $45,000, 9. $40,000, 10. $35,000, 11. $30,000, 12. $25,000, 13. $20,000, 14. $15,000, 15. $14,000, 16. $13,000, 17. $12,000

Chase Bonuses: $66,000

Point Fund: $1,009,000

Total: $1,075,000

Big River Steel Big Four Championship Events:

Date – Venue – Event – To Win

Sept. 27 – Brownstown Speedway – 3rd Annual CJ Rayburn Memorial – $10,000

Sept. 28 – Brownstown Speedway – 45th Annual Jackson 100 – $50,000

Oct. 1 – Atomic Speedway – The Night the Stars Come Out – $20,000

Oct. 4 – Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway – 36th Annual Pittsburgher – $10,000

Oct. 5 – Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway – 36th Annual Pittsburgher – $50,000

Oct. 10 – East Bay Raceway Park – The Grand Finale (Prelim; Non-Points) – $5,000

Oct. 11 – East Bay Raceway Park – The Grand Finale (Prelim; Non-Points) – $5,000

Oct. 12 – East Bay Raceway Park – The Grand Finale – $50,000

Oct. 18 – Eldora Speedway – 44th Annual Dirt Track World Championship (Prelim; Non-Points)

Oct. 19 – Eldora Speedway – 44th Annual Dirt Track World Championship – $100,000

About Big River Steel a U.S. Steel Company:

Big River Steel started in 2014 in an area of northeast Arkansas that has been called “steel mill heaven.” They’ve always been about more than just building a steel mill. In fact, they’ve always been about more than just building a steel company. Big River takes a visionary, entrepreneurial approach to the ever-changing American manufacturing industry. They’re reimagining what it means to be a steel company in the global marketplace.

To keep pace with evolving and emerging industries, they’ve attracted and trained the best steel technicians in the business. They’ve equipped them with the most advanced technology to make the steels customers need today and a decade from now. All while creating minimal impact on the environment. From their Flex Mill® equipment to AI technology to their partnerships with academic research institutes, they’re daring to be more than what you’d expect from a steel company.

To learn more visit www.bigriversteel.com.