HomeDirt Late Model NewsThornton, Moran, Davenport, and McCreadie Battle for National Championship

Thornton, Moran, Davenport, and McCreadie Battle for National Championship

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (September 24, 2024) – The Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP has now narrowed to a seven-race showdown among four drivers.

The seven-race chase toward the championship begins on Sept. 27-28 at Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway, followed by Oct. 1 at Atomic Speedway near Chillicothe, Ohio; Oct. 4-5 at Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway in Imperial, Pa.; Oct. 12 at East Bay Raceway Park in Gibsonton, Fla. (Oct. 10-11 prelims); and Eldora Speedway’s season-ending Dirt Track World Championship on Oct. 19 in Rossburg, Ohio.

The Big River Steel “Big Four,” – Ricky Thornton Jr., Devin Moran, Jonathan Davenport, and Tim McCreadie will fiercely battle over the next four weeks to determine the 20th Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion.

Ricky Thornton Jr. received a $10,000 bonus following Saturday’s Late Model Knoxville Nationals, while second through fourth each earned $2,000. The Big River Steel “Big Four” championship points were consolidated. Those four drivers are now pursuing their share of the record points fund of over $1,000,000. The series champion will receive $200,000, while the top four drivers in the final series point standings will each earn a minimum of $100,000.

For the latest news, results, championship standings, and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

2024 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Point Fund: 1. $200,000, 2. $150,000, 3. $125,000, 4. $100,000, 5. $75,000, 6. $60,000, 7. $50,000, 8. $45,000, 9. $40,000, 10. $35,000, 11. $30,000, 12. $25,000, 13. $20,000, 14. $15,000, 15. $14,000, 16. $13,000, 17. $12,000

 

Chase Bonuses: $66,000

Point Fund: $1,009,000

Total: $1,075,000

 

Big River Steel Big Four Championship Events:

Date – Venue – Event – To Win

Sept. 27 – Brownstown Speedway – 3rd Annual CJ Rayburn Memorial – $10,000

Sept. 28 – Brownstown Speedway – 45th Annual Jackson 100 – $50,000

Oct. 1 – Atomic Speedway – The Night the Stars Come Out – $20,000

Oct. 4 – Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway – 36th Annual Pittsburgher – $10,000

Oct. 5 – Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway – 36th Annual Pittsburgher – $50,000

Oct. 10 – East Bay Raceway Park – The Grand Finale (Prelim; Non-Points) – $5,000

Oct. 11 – East Bay Raceway Park – The Grand Finale (Prelim; Non-Points) – $5,000

Oct. 12 – East Bay Raceway Park – The Grand Finale – $50,000

Oct. 18 – Eldora Speedway – 44th Annual Dirt Track World Championship (Prelim; Non-Points)

Oct. 19 – Eldora Speedway – 44th Annual Dirt Track World Championship – $100,000

 

About Big River Steel a U.S. Steel Company:

Big River Steel started in 2014 in an area of northeast Arkansas that has been called “steel mill heaven.” They’ve always been about more than just building a steel mill. In fact, they’ve always been about more than just building a steel company. Big River takes a visionary, entrepreneurial approach to the ever-changing American manufacturing industry. They’re reimagining what it means to be a steel company in the global marketplace.

 

To keep pace with evolving and emerging industries, they’ve attracted and trained the best steel technicians in the business. They’ve equipped them with the most advanced technology to make the steels customers need today and a decade from now. All while creating minimal impact on the environment. From their Flex Mill® equipment to AI technology to their partnerships with academic research institutes, they’re daring to be more than what you’d expect from a steel company.

 

To learn more visit www.bigriversteel.com.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Charleston Speedway

Charleston Speedway Results – 9/21/24

17 entries DIRTcar Modifieds A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 95-Ed Roley; 2....
Eldora Speedway

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Eldora Speedway’s 4 Crown Nationals – 9/21/24

Dirt Late Model News

Pierce Holds Off Sheppard and Blair to Win Friday Prelim at Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, IA (September 20, 2024) – Bobby Pierce led all but...
Brownstown Speedway

Hudson O’Neal Races to Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Brownstown Victory

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (Sept. 25, 2024) — It was a special homecoming...
Illinois

Jacksonville Speedway Results – 9/20/24

21 entries 410 Wing Sprints A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser;...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Knoxville Raceway’s Late Model Nationals – 9/20/24

Sprint Car & Midget News

David Gravel Tops Wild Dennis Roth Classic Opener

THUNDERBOWL THRILLER: David Gravel Tops Wild Dennis Roth Classic Opener The point...
Dirt Late Model News

Davenport Dominates Opening Night of Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals

KNOXVILLE, IA (September 19, 2024) – Jonathan Davenport led all 25...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Cade Dillard Shares Family Ties to Boothill Speedway; Eager For First Series Win of 2024 at Home 

“The Thriller” will run a throwback design to the first racecar in the Dillard...
Brownstown Speedway

Hudson O’Neal Races to Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Brownstown Victory

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (Sept. 25, 2024) — It was a special homecoming for Hudson O’Neal...
Dirt Late Model News

Louisiana, Texas Showdown Sets Stage For Road to World Finals

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Louisiana, Texas Showdown Sets Stage For Road to World Finals  The...
Brownstown Speedway

Record Paying Jackson 100 Weekend Next for Lucas Oil Late Models

BATAVIA, Ohio (September 23, 2024) – Get ready for an epic showdown as the...
Dirt Late Model News

Dennis Erb, Jr. Captures Illinois State Championship for Third Time; Brownstown Tonight!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team stood tall in victory lane for the fourth...
©