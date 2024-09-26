BC39 Activities for Race Fans!

- Advertisement -

Speedway, Indiana (September 25, 2024)………Several fun activities have been arranged for race fans to take part in throughout this weekend’s Driven2SaveLives BC39 Presented By Avanti Windows & Doors at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 26-27-28.

SUPER FAN RAFFLE

A Super Fan Raffle will be held for three-day BC39 ticket holders. The Super Fan that is drawn (and one guest of their choosing) will go to victory lane on Saturday night with the BC39 winner. The Super Fan will also get to kiss the bricks and will also receive a one-of-a-kind jumbo BC39 ticket signed by the feature winner. Throughout the BC39, fans may sign up to be the Super Fan at the USAC merchandise trailer.

FRIDAY NIGHT TRACK INVASION

After the conclusion of Friday night’s BC39 preliminary feature, fans will be able to meet USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship drivers and see the cars up close. At that point, the gates will be opened and the crowd will be allowed to experience the racetrack from inside the walls.

SATURDAY MEET & GREET / AUTOGRAPH SESSION

Prior to the start of the BC39 from 3:30 to 4:45pm Eastern on Saturday, a meet & greet and autograph session will be held for all race fans to partake in at the USAC merchandise trailer inside the gate. After the meet & greet, fans are welcome to attend the public drivers meeting featuring Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles.

BC39 AUTOGRAPHED HELMET

A helmet will be signed by all participating BC39 drivers, which will then be auctioned off. You can bid on the helmet, as well as race-used victory lane boards and banners used during this year’s BC39, at the USAC merchandise trailer on one of the three BC39 race days.

USAC RACEAID

For these events, all proceeds will directly benefit USAC RaceAid. Since 1959, the United States Auto Club Benevolent Foundation (now USAC RaceAid) has provided financial aid to the families of auto racing participants with ties to USAC who have been injured and/or need assistance.

USAC RaceAid also provides support to surviving family members with immediate and ongoing expenses. Over the years, the foundation has provided millions of dollars to help members and their families in times of need. The needs, whether small or large, never cease.

RACE DETAILS

Spectator tickets are on sale for the event at www.TheBC39.com. Spectators are to enter the Indianapolis Motor Speedway via 30th Street. Competitors are to enter through the tunnel on 16th Street.

The BC39 will continue to honor the late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter, Bryan Clauson. It also will increase awareness of organ donation and encourage participation in the Indiana Donor Network Driven2SaveLives program, the title sponsor of ]the BC39 since the inaugural running in 2018.

The BC39 officially gets underway on Wednesday, September 25, with team parking. There will be no on-track activity on Wednesday, September 25.

On track action starts Thursday, September 26, beginning with the drivers meeting in the Performance Center near the dirt track in turn three at 3pm Eastern followed by a full program for midget racing and the inaugural Stoops USAC Sprint Car invitational featuring 10 cars and drivers competing in an exhibition event.

On Friday, September 27, night two of the BC39 will commence with a second full program featuring midget racing.

On both Thursday and Friday, the public gates will open at 4pm Eastern with hot laps set for 6pm, followed by opening ceremonies, heat races, qualifying races, the semi-feature and the feature event.

The finale of the BC39, on Saturday, September 28, will have the public gates opening at 4pm and midgets on track for practice at 6pm, followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm and the main events, starting with multiple C-Mains and Semi-Features followed by a Last Chance Race before concluding with the 39-lap Feature event paying $20,039-to-win.