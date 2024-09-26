Hudson O’Neal Races to Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Brownstown Victory

- Advertisement -

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (Sept. 25, 2024) — It was a special homecoming for Hudson O’Neal on Wednesday night at Brownstown Speedway. The Martinsville, Indiana racer stormed to the $20,000 Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota victory.

O’Neal powered past Jonathan Davenport for the lead exiting turn four on the 20th circuit and never looked back on his way to the victory.

“For me, there’s nothing like Brownstown Speedway, anytime that I can come here and be in any type of race car is just so special,” O’Neal said. “It just took until lapped traffic (to get the lead back). It looked like he got a little loose in lapped traffic and I started kinda working and maneuver my line a little bit to find where I was gonna be a little bit better to get back by him.”

From the pole position O’Neal led the first circuit before fourth-starting Jonathan Davenport used the high line of the ¼-mile oval to take the lead on the second lap. The 2021 series champion maintained the top spot until lap 20, when O’Neal powered back to the lead.

Once out front Hudson enjoyed a comfortable advantage taking the checkered flag 1.949 seconds in front of Tanner English with Tim McCreadie, 17th-starting Devin Moran, and 11th-starting Ross Robinson completing the Top-5 finishers.

The victory was the first of the year for O’Neal on the tour and his fifth all-time.

Exiting round #6 of the season at Brownstown Speedway, defending champion Bobby Pierce holds a 27-point advantage over Ricky Thornton Jr. for the point lead. Daulton Wilson, Jason Feger, Spencer Hughes, Tim McCreadie, Devin Moran, Carson Ferguson, Hudson O’Neal, and Garrett Alberson round out the current Top 10 in the standings.

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.kubotausa.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.eibach.com; www.sweetmanufacturing.com; www.md3race.com; www.deatherageopticians.com; www.sunocoracefuels.com; www.coltmanfarms.com; www.poske.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.impactracegear.com; www.hoosiertire.com; and www.fkrodends.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota

Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway

September 25, 2024

A Feature (50 Laps): 1. 71-Hudson O’Neal[1]; 2. 96-Tanner English[2]; 3. 1-Tim McCreadie[5]; 4. 99-Devin Moran[17]; 5. 7-Ross Robinson[11]; 6. 18D-Daulton Wilson[9]; 7. 32-Bobby Pierce[7]; 8. 49-Jonathan Davenport[4]; 9. 93-Carson Ferguson[19]; 10. 111-Max Blair[12]; 11. 17SS-Brenden Smith[24]; 12. 25-Jason Feger[6]; 13. 19M-Spencer Hughes[18]; 14. (DNF) 6-Clay Harris[20]; 15. (DNF) 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[8]; 16. (DNF) 12-Jason Jameson[3]; 17. (DNF) 93X-Zak Blackwood[10]; 18. (DNF) 126-Kaede Loudy[15]; 19. (DNF) 28-Dennis Erb Jr[16]; 20. (DNF) 7R-Kent Robinson[22]; 21. (DNF) 00-Devin Gilpin[25]; 22. (DNF) 157-Mike Marlar[21]; 23. (DNF) 31-Kye Blight[13]; 24. (DNF) 7T-Drake Troutman[23]; 25. (DNF) 76-Shelby Miles[14]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 99-Devin Moran[1]; 2. 93-Carson Ferguson[2]; 3. 157-Mike Marlar[3]; 4. 7T-Drake Troutman[4]; 5. 05B-Josh Boller[5]; 6. 24-Jared Bailey[7]; 7. 18-Trevor Landrum[8]; 8. 22-Matt Boknecht[10]; 9. Z3-Zack Burton[9]; 10. 00-Devin Gilpin[6]; 11. 11-Tyler Collins[11]

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 19M-Spencer Hughes[2]; 2. 6-Clay Harris[1]; 3. 7R-Kent Robinson[4]; 4. 17SS-Brenden Smith[5]; 5. 71M-Don O’Neal[3]; 6. 2S-Stormy Scott[6]; 7. 2-Justin Shaw[10]; 8. 93L-Cory Lawler[9]; 9. (DNF) D48-Derek Groomer[8]; 10. (DNF) 32S-Chad Stapleton[7]

Entries: 37

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fast Time: Max Blair (13.231 sec.)

Sunoco Race Fuels Fast Qualifier Group A & Overall: Hudson O’Neal (13.221 sec.)

Sunoco Race Fuels Fast Qualifier Group B: Tanner English (13.507 sec.)

Integra Racing Shocks Heat Race #1 Winner: Hudson O’Neal

K1 Race Gear Heat Race #2 Winner: Jason Jameson

Buzze Racing Heat Race #3 Winner: Tanner English

Eibach Springs Heat Race #4 Winner: Jonathan Davenport

Coltman Farms B-Main Winners: Devin Moran, Spencer Hughes

Lap Leaders: Hudson O’Neal (1, 20-50), Jonathan Davenport (2-19)

Hoosier Tire Winners: Brenden Smith, Cory Lawler

$150 Drawing Winners: Tanner English, Kent Robinson

Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota Standings

(Updated 09/25/24)

1) Bobby Pierce – 456

2) Ricky Thornton Jr. – 429

3) Daulton Wilson – 360

4) Jason Feger – 330

5) Spencer Hughes – 315

6) Tim McCreadie – 303

7) Devin Moran – 297

8) Carson Ferguson – 291

9) Hudson O’Neal – 287

10) Garrett Alberson – 287

11) Dennis Erb Jr. – 267

12) Tyler Erb – 252

13) Brandon Sheppard – 233

14) Myles Moos – 186

15) Brenden Smith – 174