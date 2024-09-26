Kubota High Limit Racing Diamond Classic makeup event two weeks away

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 26, 2024) – It’s less than two weeks until the stars of Kubota High Limit Racing return to Lucas Oil Speedway for the makeup of the second half of the Kubota High Limit Racing Diamond Classic.

The makeup is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 9 with a full program for the 410 winged sprints set as a makeup from a June 29th postponement when rain and severe weather struck Lucas Oil Speedway shortly after qualifying.

Rico Abreu of St. Helena, Calif., set a new track record prior to the rain with a lap of 12.829 seconds. The makeup will include a new round of time trials prior to the heat races, last-chance qualifiers and $25,000-to-win A Feature.

Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. with grandstands at 5, hot laps at 6:30 and racing to follow opening ceremonies. Tickets will be available at the gate, or fans can use their tickets or pit wristbands from the rainout.

The Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series is co-owned by Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson and features top 410 sprint car drivers from around the country. Tyler Courtney of Indianapolis won the opener of the two-night Diamond Classic in June, beating series points leader Sweet.

Sweet leads Abreu by 258 points in the Kubota High Limit Racing championship race with Courtney third in points, followed by Brent Marks and Corey Day.

For more information on Kubota High Limit Racing, visit highlimitracing.com.

Kubota High Limit Diamond Classic Spectator Admission:

Adults (13 and up) – $40

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $37

Youth (age 6 to 12) – $10

Kids (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $90

Pit Pass – $45

Big Buck 50/MLRA Fall Nationals next: The 8th annual Super Stocks Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt and the Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals are next up at Lucas Oil Speedway, Oct. 3-5.

An additional night of Late Model racing was added as Thursday, Oct. 3, was originally scheduled as a practice night for the MLRA series as Super Stocks had practice sessions along with time trial qualifying for their Friday heat and dash races for their Saturday $10,000-to-win finale.

The MLRA feature winners will collect $5,000 on Thursday and Friday and $10,000 on Saturday in full programs each night.

Drivers can find the Big Buck 50 entry form on the drivers’ dashboard portion of lucasoilspeedway.com.

With the race scheduled to be live on FloRacing both nights and on MAVTV at a later date, drivers are encouraged to fill out their profile on MyRacePass with information that can be used by announcers. Drivers planning on running can use this link to for the driver profile.

Thursday, Oct. 3 admission:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (13 and up) – $22

Adults (13 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22

Youth (6-12) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $60

Pit Pass – $40

Friday, Oct. 4 admission:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (13 and up) – $27

Adults (13 and up) – $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $27

Youth (6-12) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $70

Pit Pass – $40

Saturday, Oct. 5 admission:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (13 and up) – $27

Adults (13 and up) – $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $27

Youth (6-12) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $70

Pit Pass – $45

Camping:

Reserved with Electric and Water – $40/Night (Limited Availability) Reserved Dry Spots – $25/Night (Limited Availability) Dry Camping – $15/Night

For ticket or camping information on any Lucas Oil Speedway event, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com.

For information about Lucas Oil Speedway, including schedules, point standings and other news, please visit LucasOilSpeedway.com.