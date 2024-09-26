- Advertisement -

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Louisiana, Texas Showdown Sets Stage For Road to World Finals

The World of Outlaws battle for two nights at the last debuting tracks on the 2024 schedule

GREENWOOD, LA (September 24, 2024) – All eyes are on the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models as the final five races are next until a champion is crowned at World of Outlaws World Finals.

Kicking off a weekend in the South, the Series stops in Louisiana for the first time since 2007 at Boothill Speedway for the $15,000-to-win Bayou Classic on Friday, Sept. 27. Before the racing begins at the 1/3-mile dirt track, there will be a kickoff party from 8-11 p.m. CST, featuring live music from Don Hayes.

Then, it’s a westbound trip to Petty, TX for the Texas Torpedo 50 at Rocket Raceway Park with $15,000 up for grabs and the momentum to end the season on a high note before the finale at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in November.

Here are the top storylines to look out for:

Three-Way Title Standoff: Current World of Outlaws CASE Late Models points leader Brandon Sheppard holds a 54-point margin over his two championship adversaries in 2024 – Bobby Pierce and Nick Hoffman – with little room for error between the three.

Sheppard’s three wins, 22 top-fives, and Series-leading 30 top-10s have the New Berlin, IL driver in prime position to end the season with the Longhorn Factory Team hoisting his record-breaking fifth Series title.

Pierce has been the top dirt Late Model driver in 2024 with 12 Series wins, crown jewel triumphs in the NAPA Gopher 50, Prairie Dirt Classic, USA Nationals, North-South 100, World 100, and most recently the Late Model Knoxville Nationals on Saturday. However, time is running out on the Oakwood, IL driver’s chances of catching Sheppard for his second consecutive Series title.

Hoffman disregarded any possibility of a sophomore slump in his 2024 season with the Series. The Mooresville, NC pilot’s five Feature wins, 18 top-fives, 26 top-10s, and 258 laps led are the most by a reigning World of Outlaws Rookie of the Year honoree since Watertown, NY’s Tim McCreadie in 2005.

Born on the Bayou: Robeline, LA’s own Cade Dillard enters the weekend with a strong home-field advantage at his native grounds on Friday night at Boothill Speedway.

The Dillard family has long ties to Boothill, dating back to Cade’s father, Greg, racing at the 1/4-mile facility. Dillard and his little brother, Caleb, have both won at Boothill previously.

Bobby Pierce is the only other Outlaw to win at “The Hill”, coming in March at the Ronny Adams Memorial from battling alongside Dillard for the Feature win.

Five More Chances: An incredible 33 races completed in the season lies five more opportunities for competitors to park their car in World of Outlaws Victory Lane before 2024 concludes.

Among the drivers that won in 2023 and have yet to score this season are Kyle Bronson, and 2022 Series champion Dennis Erb Jr. Outlaws looking to snag their first career Series points win include Tyler Bruening, Dustin Sorensen, Max McLaughlin, Brent Larson, Cody Overton, Tristan Chamberlain, and Dustin Walker.

With two new tracks on tap for these competitors in Louisiana and Texas, there is an opportunity for any driver to break through for a Feature win with the Series before it is over.

Don’t Mess With Texas: Returning to the Lone Star State for the first time since 2017, the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models visit Rocket Raceway Park on Saturday night as the final track to debut on the season’s schedule.

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the track’s opening in 2014, the Petty, TX area has seen notable winners, including MD3 Rookie of the Year points leader Dustin Sorensen, Jake Timm, Cade Dillard, and reigning Summer Nationals champion Tyler Erb. Sorensen, Timm, and Dillard took their triumphs aboard a UMP Modified.

Saturday’s Texas Torpedo 50 marks the last race until the four-day season finale at The Dirt Track at Charlotte as drivers continue to shuffle positions inside the points standings through the remainder of 2024.

WHEN AND WHERE

Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, LA

Rocket Raceway Park in Petty, TX

ABOUT THE TRACK

Boothill Speedway is a 0.333-mile oval

Rocket Raceway Park is a 0.25-mile high-banked oval

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws CASE Late Models Series

AROUND THE TURN

The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models crown a champion in Charlotte as the 2024 season finale takes center stage at the World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, Nov. 6-9.

FEATURE WINNERS (8 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 12 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 5 Brian Shirley – Chatham, IL – 4 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 4 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 3 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 2 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 2 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (29 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 18 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 13 Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 13 Brian Shirley – Chatham, IL – 12 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 11 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 9 Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – 6 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 5 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 4 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 4 Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN – 3 Dale McDowell – Chickamauga, GA – 2 Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 2 Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – 2 Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – 2 Shannon Babb – Moweaqua – IL -2 Max McLaughlin – Mooresville, NC -2 Cody Overton – Evans, GA – 2 Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX – 1 Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – 1 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 1 Garrett Smith – Eatonton, GA – 1 Mason Zeigler – Chalk Hill, PA – 1 Tyler Stevens – Paragould, AR – 1 Jakob Piper – Mercersburg, PA – 1 Tyler Emory – King George, VA – 1 Chad Simpson – Mt. Vernon, IA – 1 Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – 1 Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – 1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (36 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Dustin Sorensen – Rochester, MN – 5 Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – 4 Max Blair – Centerville, PA – 3 Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX – 3 Chase Junghans – Manhattan, KS – 2 Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN – 2 Dave Hess Jr – Waterford, PA – 1 Daniel Hilsabeck – Earlham, IA – 1 Jake Timm – Winona, MN – 1 Gregg Satterlee – Indiana, PA – 1 Logan Zarin – Hookstown, PA – 1 Jordan Yaggy – Rochester, MN – 1 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 1 Cody Overton – Thomson, GA – 1 Frank Heckenast Jr – Frankfort, IL – 1 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 1 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 1 Boom Briggs – Bear Lake, PA – 1 Tripp Gerrald – Versailles, KY – 1 Billy Moyer – Batesville, AR – 1 Blair Nothdurft – Renner, SD – 1 Max McLaughlin – Mooresville, NC – 1 Dave Hess Jr – Waterford, PA – 1 Chub Frank – Bear Lake, PA – 1 Alex Ferree – Saxonburg, PA – 1 Shannon Babb – Moweaqua, IL – 2 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 1 Tyler Peterson – Hickson, ND – 1 Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – 1 Sam Mars – Menomonie, WI – 1 Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – 1 Tristan Chamberlain – Martinsville, IN – 1 Cody Laney – Hicksville, OH – 1 Jason Feger – Bloomington, IL – 1 Freddie Carpenter – Parkersburg, WV – 1 Rod Conley – Wheelersburg, OH – 1

PODIUM FINISHES (21 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – Podiums

Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 22 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 13 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 12 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 10 Brian Shirley – Chatham, IL – 7 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 5 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 5 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 4 Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 4 Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX – 2 Dustin Sorensen – Rochester, MN – 2 Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – 2 Max McLaughlin – Mooresville, NC – 1 Brent Larson – Lake Elmo, MN – 1 Mason Zeigler – Chalk Hill, PA – 1 Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 1 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 1 Daulton Wilson – Fayetteville, NC – 1 Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – 1 Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – 1 Zack Dohm – Cross Lanes, WV – 1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (21 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – H.C.

Brent Larson – Lake Elmo, MN – 4 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 4 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 3 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 3 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 2 Max Blair – Centerville, PA – 2 Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX – 2 Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – 2 Tristan Chamberlain – Richmond, IN – 2 Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 2 Cody Overton – Evans, GA – 2 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 1 Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 1 Chris Ferguson – Mt. Holly, NC – 1 Jake Timm – Winona, MN -1 Max McLaughlin – Mooresville, NC – 1 Gregg Satterlee – Indiana, PA – 1 Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 1 Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – 1 Shannon Babb – Moweaqua, IL – 1 Dustin Sorensen – Rochester, MN – 1

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS QUICK TIMES (12 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – QTs

Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 8 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 6 Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 3 Cody Overton, Evans, GA – 3 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 2 Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – 2 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 1 Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – 1 Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – 1 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 1 Tanner English – Benton, KY – 1 Jason Jameson – Lawrenceburg, IN – 1

BILSTEIN REDRAW POLE AWARD (19 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – Poles

Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 4 Brian Shirley – Chatham, IL – 4 Cody Overton – Evans, GA – 3 Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 3 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 2 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 2 Dustin Sorensen – Rochester, MN – 1 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 1 Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – 1 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 1 Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN – 1 Tyler Stevens – Paragould, AR – 1 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 1 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 1 Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – 1 Jason Feger – Bloomington, IL – 1 Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – 1 Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – 1 Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – 1

CASE FEATURE LAP LEADERS (19 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – Laps Led

Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 407 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 258 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 171 Brian Shirley – Chatham, IL – 148 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 103 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 71 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 68 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 61 Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 40 Dustin Sorensen – Rochester, MN – 31 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 29 Mason Zeigler – Chalk Hill, PA – 25 Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – 19 Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – 19 Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 16 Cody Overton – Evans, GA – 16 Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN – 16 Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – 6 Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – 2 Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – 1

2024 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

Friday, Jan. 19/Volusia Speedway Park/Devin Moran Saturday, Jan. 20/Volusia Speedway Park/Hudson O’Neal Thursday, Feb. 15 /Volusia Speedway Park/Nick Hoffman Friday, Jan. 19/Volusia Speedway Park/Devin Moran (2) Friday, Apr. 12/Farmer City Raceway/Nick Hoffman (2) Saturday, Apr. 13/Farmer City Raceway/Bobby Pierce Friday, May 3/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Nick Hoffman (3) Friday, May 4/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Ryan Gustin 9. Thursday, May 16/Raceway 7/Chris Madden Saturday, May 18/Marion Center Raceway/Chris Madden (2) Sunday, May 19/Path Valley Speedway/Bobby Pierce (2) Thursday, June 20/Thunderhill Raceway Park/Brandon Sheppard Friday, June 21/Ponderosa Speedway/Brandon Sheppard (2) Saturday, June 22/Brownstown Speedway/Nick Hoffman (4) Monday, June 24/Independence Motor Speedway/Bobby Pierce (3) Tuesday, June 25/Hamilton County Speedway/Bobby Pierce (4) Saturday, June 29/Norman County Raceway/Nick Hoffman (5) Sunday, June 30/River Cities Speedway/Brian Shirley Friday, July 5/Deer Creek Speedway/Ryan Gustin (2) Friday, July 5/Deer Creek Speedway/Brandon Sheppard (3) Saturday, July 6/Deer Creek Speedway/Bobby Pierce (5) Thursday, July 11/Bedford Speedway/Bobby Pierce (6) Friday, July 12/Sharon Speedway/Bobby Pierce (7) Saturday, July 13/Sharon Speedway/Bobby Pierce (8) Saturday, July 27/Fairbury Speedway/Bobby Pierce (9) Friday, August 2/Cedar Lake Speedway/Bobby Pierce (10) Friday, August 2/Cedar Lake Speedway/Ryan Gustin (3) Saturday, August 3/Cedar Lake Speedway/Bobby Pierce (11) Wednesday, August 14/Highland Speedway/Brian Shirley (2) Friday, August 16/Maquoketa Speedway/Brian Shirley (3) Saturday, August 17/Maquoketa Speedway/Brian Shirley (4) Friday, August 23/Atomic Speedway/Bobby Pierce (12) Saturday, August 24/Atomic Speedway/Ryan Gustin (4)

