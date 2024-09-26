Record Paying Jackson 100 Weekend Next for Lucas Oil Late Models

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (September 23, 2024) – Get ready for an epic showdown as the top drivers of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series descend upon Brownstown, Ind., this weekend. Brownstown Speedway is set to host its most lucrative weekend ever, promising high stakes and intense racing action on Friday and Saturday.

The festivities will begin on Friday, September 27, with the 3rd Annual CJ Rayburn Memorial. The event will include Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 40-lap, $10,000-to-win A-Main.

On Saturday, September 28, there will be a full show of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains for the 45th Annual Jackson 100 presented by Summit Racing Equipment. The highlight of the evening will be a thrilling 100-lap race, with a record-breaking $50,000 prize for the winner.

All gates will open at 12:00 PM (noon) each day. Hot Laps are scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM on Friday and 6:00 PM on Saturday. A Dirt Racing Outreach service will take place at 3:00 PM on Saturday in the Pavilion. The Indiana Pro Late Models join the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series on Friday; with Modifieds and Super Stocks on the card for Saturday.

Brownstown Speedway is a quarter-mile oval located just off Highway 250 at the Jackson County Fairground, one mile southeast of Brownstown, Indiana. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, please visit www.brownstownspeedway.com.

The Big River Steel Chase for the Championship, presented by ARP, has now narrowed down to a seven-race showdown among four drivers. Ricky Thornton Jr., Devin Moran, Jonathan Davenport, and Tim McCreadie will fiercely battle it out over the next four weeks to determine the 20th Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion.

For the latest news, results, championship standings, and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

3rd Annual CJ Rayburn Memorial (Friday): 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = Total $48,575

45th Annual Jackson 100 (Saturday): 1. $50,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,000, 5. $7,000, 6. $6,000, 7. $4,500, 8. $4,000, 9. $3,800, 10. $3,600, 11. $3,400, 12. $3,200, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,500, 15. $2,400, 16. $2,300, 17. $2,200, 18. $2,100, 19. $2,000, 20. $2,000, 21. $2,000, 22. $2,000, 23. $2,000, 24. $2,000 = $150,000

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

Previous Jackson 100 Winners:

2023 – Ricky Thornton Jr.

2022 – Tim McCreadie

2021 – Jimmy Owens

2020 – Tim McCreadie

2019 – Hudson O’Neal

2018 – Bobby Pierce

2017 – Scott Bloomquist

2016 – Scott Bloomquist

2015 – Jonathan Davenport

2014 – Scott Bloomquist

2013 – Don O’Neal

2012 – Jimmy Owens

2011 – Scott Bloomquist

2010 – Scott Bloomquist

2009 – Earl Pearson Jr.

2008 – Tim McCreadie

2007 – Matt Miller

2006 – Don O’Neal

2005 – Billy Drake

2004 – Don O’Neal

2003 – Jim Curry

2002 – Billy Drake

2001 – Brian Brikhofer

2000 – Don O’Neal

1999 – Billy Moyer

1998 – Jim Curry

1997 – Rick Aukland

1996 – John Gill

1995 – Jack Boggs

1994 – John Gill

1993 – Davey Johnson

1992 – Billy Moyer

1991 – Scott Bloomquist

1990 – Scott Bloomquist

1989 – Jeff Purvis

1988 – Jim Curry

1987 – Billy Moyer

1986 – Jack Boggs

1985 – Kenny Brightbill

1984 – Kenny Simpson

1983 – Russ Petro

1982 – Russ Petro

1981 – Paul Crockett

1980 – Charlie Swartz

