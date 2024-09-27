RACING UPDATE AT NHRA MIDWEST NATIONALS

- Advertisement -

ST. LOUIS (Sept. 27, 2024) – NHRA and World Wide Technology Raceway officials announced that due to continuing inclement weather, Friday racing has been canceled at the NHRA Midwest Nationals.

With the continued precipitation and heavy winds on Friday, along with the time needed to dry and prep the track, it became not feasible for cars to get on track in St. Louis.

Racing will begin on Saturday at 8 a.m. CT with the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. The two qualifying sessions in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series are set to take place as scheduled at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., starting with Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle, and continuing with the 11,000-horsepower Top Fuel and Funny Car categories.

Racing action on Saturday will also take place in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown and Holley EFI Factory X. Eliminations for the 13th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals are still slated to begin at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday.

Friday ticket holders can exchange their tickets for Saturday or Sunday tickets, or use toward purchase of a 2025 ticket. Friday parking will also be honored on Saturday or Sunday.

Spectator gates will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Saturday, Sept. 28

8:00 a.m. – Sportsman Qualifying and Eliminations

10:45 a.m. – High School Challenge/Jr Street – Round 1

10:50 a.m. – E.T. Racing Showcase – Round 1

11:00 a.m. – Jr Arch Shootout – Round 1

11:05 a.m. – Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Qualifying Session

11:15 a.m. – Pro Mod Qualifying Session

11:40 a.m. – Factory X Qualifying Session

11:45 a.m. – High School Challenge – Round 2

11:50 a.m. – Budweiser Challenge – Round 1

12:00 p.m. – Pro Stock Qualifying Session (Car & Motorcycle)

1:00 p.m. – Nitro Qualifying Session (Top Fuel & Funny Car)

2:00 p.m. – High School Challenge – Final

2:20 p.m. – E.T. Racing Showcase – Final

2:25 p.m. – Jr Arch Shootout – Round 2

2:30 p.m. – Pro Stock Qualifying Session (Car & Motorcycle)

3:30 p.m. – Nitro Qualifying Session (Top Fuel & Funny Car)

4:35 p.m. – Jr Arch Shootout – Final

4:40 p.m. – Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Qualifying Session

4:50 p.m. – Pro Mod Qualifying Session

5:15 p.m.- Factory X Qualifying Session

5:25 p.m. – Sportsman Eliminations

6:15 p.m. – Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Eliminations – Round 1

6:45 p.m. – Factory Stock X Eliminations – Round 1

Sunday, Sept. 29

8:30 a.m. – Sportsman Eliminations

9:05 a.m. – Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Eliminations – Round 2

9:10 a.m. – Pro Mod Eliminations – Round 1

9:25 a.m. – Factory X Eliminations – Round 2

10:00 a.m. – SealMaster Track Walk and Driver Introductions (Starting Line)

11:00 a.m. – Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Eliminations Begin!