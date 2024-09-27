HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisRACING UPDATE AT NHRA MIDWEST NATIONALS

RACING UPDATE AT NHRA MIDWEST NATIONALS

IllinoisWorld Wide Technology Raceway

Published on

By stlmrn
- Advertisement -

ST. LOUIS (Sept. 27, 2024) – NHRA and World Wide Technology Raceway officials announced that due to continuing inclement weather, Friday racing has been canceled at the NHRA Midwest Nationals.

With the continued precipitation and heavy winds on Friday, along with the time needed to dry and prep the track, it became not feasible for cars to get on track in St. Louis.

Racing will begin on Saturday at 8 a.m. CT with the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. The two qualifying sessions in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series are set to take place as scheduled at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., starting with Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle, and continuing with the 11,000-horsepower Top Fuel and Funny Car categories.

Racing action on Saturday will also take place in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown and Holley EFI Factory X. Eliminations for the 13th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals are still slated to begin at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday.

Friday ticket holders can exchange their tickets for Saturday or Sunday tickets, or use toward purchase of a 2025 ticket. Friday parking will also be honored on Saturday or Sunday.

Spectator gates will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

 

Saturday, Sept. 28
  • 8:00 a.m. – Sportsman Qualifying and Eliminations
  • 10:45 a.m. – High School Challenge/Jr Street – Round 1
  • 10:50 a.m. – E.T. Racing Showcase – Round 1
  • 11:00 a.m. – Jr Arch Shootout – Round 1
  • 11:05 a.m. – Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Qualifying Session
  • 11:15 a.m. – Pro Mod Qualifying Session
  • 11:40 a.m. – Factory X Qualifying Session
  • 11:45 a.m. – High School Challenge – Round 2
  • 11:50 a.m. – Budweiser Challenge – Round 1
  • 12:00 p.m. – Pro Stock Qualifying Session (Car & Motorcycle)
  • 1:00 p.m. – Nitro Qualifying Session (Top Fuel & Funny Car)
  • 2:00 p.m. – High School Challenge – Final
  • 2:20 p.m. – E.T. Racing Showcase – Final
  • 2:25 p.m. – Jr Arch Shootout – Round 2
  • 2:30 p.m. – Pro Stock Qualifying Session (Car & Motorcycle)
  • 3:30 p.m. – Nitro Qualifying Session (Top Fuel & Funny Car)
  • 4:35 p.m. – Jr Arch Shootout – Final
  • 4:40 p.m. – Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Qualifying Session
  • 4:50 p.m. – Pro Mod Qualifying Session
  • 5:15 p.m.- Factory X Qualifying Session
  • 5:25 p.m. – Sportsman Eliminations
  • 6:15 p.m. – Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Eliminations – Round 1
  • 6:45 p.m. – Factory Stock X Eliminations – Round 1
Sunday, Sept. 29
  • 8:30 a.m. – Sportsman Eliminations
  • 9:05 a.m. – Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Eliminations – Round 2
  • 9:10 a.m. – Pro Mod Eliminations – Round 1
  • 9:25 a.m. – Factory X Eliminations – Round 2
  • 10:00 a.m. – SealMaster Track Walk and Driver Introductions (Starting Line)
  • 11:00 a.m. – Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Eliminations Begin!
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series

B.J. Robinson Returns to Batesville Victory Lane in Steve Rushin Memorial Finale

Cotton Pickin’ 100 at Magnolia Motor Speedway Up Next LOCUST GROVE, Ark....
Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series

Billy Moyer Charges Late for CCSDS Steve Rushin Memorial Opener Win at Batesville

Action Continues on Saturday at Batesville with Another $5,000-to-Win Event LOCUST GROVE,...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Beau Binder Still Holding KKM Shop, Road Crew Together in 20th Season

MVP: Beau Binder Still Holding KKM Shop, Road Crew Together in...
Illinois

Tony Stewart To Race This Weekend at WWT Raceway in NHRA Top Fuel

Tony Stewart, the NASCAR Hall of Famer and a Top...
Dirt Late Model News

Dennis Erb, Jr. Captures Illinois State Championship for Third Time; Brownstown Tonight!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team stood tall in victory lane...
Illinois

Wayne County Speedway Results – 9/21/24

7 entries Mod Lites A-Main (15 Laps): 1. 171-Brandon Freeburg; 2. 81-Kevin Cole;...
Sprint Car & Midget News

David Gravel Tops Wild Dennis Roth Classic Opener

THUNDERBOWL THRILLER: David Gravel Tops Wild Dennis Roth Classic Opener The point...
Illinois

Michael Long wins Mod Mania; Blaze Burwell, Tyler Worley, Lee Stuppy & Cruz Griffaw also take wins at Tri-City Speedway!

13 entries NAPA Late Models A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 44-Blaze Burwell;...

RELATED ARTICLES

Illinois

Tony Stewart To Race This Weekend at WWT Raceway in NHRA Top Fuel

Tony Stewart, the NASCAR Hall of Famer and a Top Fuel “rookie,” returns...
Illinois

Michael Long wins Mod Mania; Blaze Burwell, Tyler Worley, Lee Stuppy & Cruz Griffaw also take wins at Tri-City Speedway!

13 entries NAPA Late Models A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 44-Blaze Burwell; 2. 33F-Rickey Frankel;...
Illinois

Peoria Speedway Results – 9/21/24

Late Models A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 3 Dennis Erb Jr (28) Carpentersville, Il. 40 2 2 Jason Feger (25F) Bloomington, Il. 38 3 6 Bob Gardner (4G) Washington, Il. 37 4 5 Ryan Unzicker...
Illinois

Wayne County Speedway Results – 9/21/24

7 entries Mod Lites A-Main (15 Laps): 1. 171-Brandon Freeburg; 2. 81-Kevin Cole; 3. 28-Matt Suzuki;...
Charleston Speedway

Charleston Speedway Results – 9/21/24

17 entries DIRTcar Modifieds A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 95-Ed Roley; 2. 92-Kenny Carmichael Sr;...
©