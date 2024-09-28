Prock, Zizzo , Enders and Herrea Top Qualifiers at World Wide Technology Raceway

Austin Prock (Funny Car), x TJ Zizzo (Top Fuel) , Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera(Pro Stock Motorcycle) Top Qualifiers at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Yesterday’s all day rains completely washed out the Friday night qualifying….Saturday was rain free and with fall temperatures. A near sellout crowd came out to World Wide Technology Raceway to watch the best in NHRA.
With Saturday being the only day of qualifying, the one day competition puts great pressure on the teams and changes the strategy. Most NHRA weekends the teams have two days of qualifying and generally Friday nights and cool weather allow for fast times and then on Saturdays the teams with safe qualifying times teams can concentrate on testing and preparation for Sunday. But this weekend is not the case.
“You have go as fast as you can because you want the points,” said Enders “But it is a fine line to be fast and a little bit out of control. I’m glad they got the track ready today and it was awesome for us”
Top Fuel
Part-time drive T.J. Zizzo shocked his competitors and crowd capturing the the number one qualifier in Top Fuel with a run of 3.714 at 327.66 in his Rust-Oleum dragster.
“This is spectacular,” said Zizzo. “This is an all volunteer team. No-one gets paid and they all do it for the love of the sport. We love the sport of NHRA drag racing.”
Zizzo is looking for his first career NHRA win and he knows the competition will be tough.
“It would be near and dear to my heart to be able to qualify No. 1 and then go four rounds tomorrow. But I know that’s a tough feat.”
Some of that tough competition includes former champions Tony Schumacher qualified second with a 3.718 at 325.22 and Brittany Force came in third with a 3.722 at 314.39. The current season points leader Antron Brown came in 10th but he has won the last two races.
Former NASCAR champion and rookie NHRA Top Fuel driver, Tony Stewart came in 11th place with a 3.779 at 320.13 mph run.
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR NO.
|ET
|MPH
|01
|TJ Zizzo
|317
|3.714
|327.66
|02
|Tony Schumacher
|9
|3.718
|325.22
|03
|Brittany Force
|7
|3.722
|314.39
|04
|Clay Millican
|51
|3.729
|323.89
|05
|Shawn Langdon
|333
|3.738
|320.13
|06
|Shawn Reed
|716
|3.740
|325.61
|07
|Jasmine Salinas
|616
|3.745
|320.81
|08
|Steve Torrence
|2
|3.752
|320.2
|09
|Ida Zetterstrom
|39
|3.760
|319.37
|10
|Antron Brown
|6
|3.764
|324.9
|11
|Tony Stewart
|14
|3.779
|320.13
|12
|Doug Kalitta
|1
|3.779
|312.93
|13
|Justin Ashley
|4
|3.784
|321.96
|14
|Josh Hart
|77
|3.787
|323.66
|15
|Julie Nataas
|8002
|3.791
|314.9
|16
|Billy Torrence
|474
|3.795
|322.27
Funny Car
John Force unfortunately was not at World Wide Technology this year as he recovers from his injuries he receive in a horrific wreck earlier this season. But Austin Prock, from the John Force Team, continues to dominate the field capturing the top qualifier for the 12h time this season.
“This whole team, they’re so incredibly smart and dialed in right now,” Prock said. “I’m really proud to be driving this AAA Camaro this weekend.”
Chad Green got second place with a 3.876 at 325.77 and Ron Capps took third powering his Funny Car with a 3.878 at 333.33.
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR NO.
|ET
|MPH
|01
|Austin Prock
|374
|3.836
|330.72
|02
|Chad Green
|5
|3.876
|325.77
|03
|Ron Capps
|4
|3.878
|333.33
|04
|Jack Beckman
|7
|3.888
|325.77
|05
|Daniel Wilkerson
|348
|3.894
|316.15
|06
|Bobby Bode
|3095
|3.910
|324.36
|07
|Blake Alexander
|256
|3.915
|325.61
|08
|Bob Tasca III
|3
|3.915
|316.38
|09
|Matt Hagan
|14
|3.921
|300
|10
|Cruz Pedregon
|71
|3.972
|309.77
|11
|Dave Richards
|139
|4.045
|311.41
|12
|Alexis DeJoria
|771
|4.074
|260.86
|13
|JR Todd
|8
|4.230
|219.47
|14
|Buddy Hull
|10
|4.985
|161.69
|15
|Dale Creasy Jr
|302
|5.199
|144.71
Pro Stock
Six-time Pro Stock Champion and six-time winner in St. Louis, Erica Enders, captured the Number One qualifier. She has had a good season but she has not won since the first race of season and she is in third place in this years championship race. She is hoping to win Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway and springboard to the championship.
“Everything changes in St Louis,” said Enders. “I have grown up racing here and have many fond memories.”
Dallas Glenn came in second with a 6.570 at 207.66 and Greg Anderson got third going 6.578 at 207.91.
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR NO.
|ET
|MPH
|01
|Erica Enders
|1
|6.565
|208.01
|02
|Dallas Glenn
|6
|6.570
|207.66
|03
|Greg Anderson
|2
|6.578
|207.91
|04
|Aaron Stanfield
|4
|6.584
|206.95
|05
|Matt Hartford
|3
|6.587
|207.66
|06
|Jeg Coughlin Jr
|25
|6.590
|207.46
|07
|Mason McGaha
|400
|6.591
|208.04
|08
|Eric Latino
|193
|6.593
|206.39
|09
|Fernando Cuadra Jr
|406M
|6.596
|206.7
|10
|Troy Coughlin Jr
|5
|6.599
|207.88
|11
|Jerry Tucker
|494
|6.601
|207.5
|12
|Cristian Cuadra
|10
|6.611
|207.46
|13
|David Cuadra
|411M
|6.613
|206.61
|14
|Cory Reed
|574
|6.615
|206.54
|15
|Camrie Caruso
|14
|6.621
|206.39
|16
|Chris McGaha
|4264
|6.645
|207.53
Pro Stock Bike
Gaige Herrera rode his way to top qualifier in Pro Stock Bike going 6.796s at 197.74mph. Smith won at World Wide Technology Raceway last year and also won the season championship…but currently is in second place in this years season points championship.
“My mindset is just trying to go round-by-round. I really don’t look back at last year or yesterday, I just try to go out there and go A-to-B as a rider. It’s going to play out how it’s going to play out.”
Matt Smith came in second with a 6.807s at 198.12mph and Richard Gadson is third with a 6.840s at 195.28mph.
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR NO.
|ET
|MPH
|01
|Gaige Herrera
|1
|6.796
|197.74
|02
|Matt Smith
|4
|6.807
|198.12
|03
|Richard Gadson
|23
|6.840
|195.28
|04
|Angie Smith
|8
|6.841
|198.29
|05
|Hector Arana Jr
|3
|6.853
|196.39
|06
|Chase Van Sant
|9
|6.862
|195.9
|07
|Jianna Evaristo
|5
|6.880
|196.73
|08
|John Hall
|1628
|6.889
|194.69
|09
|Marc Ingwersen
|7
|6.894
|195.85
|10
|Geno Scali
|351
|6.917
|193.52
|11
|Chris Bostick
|17
|6.920
|191.65
|12
|Steve Johnson
|6
|6.923
|191.16
|13
|Ryan Oehler
|3284
|7.026
|190.24
|14
|Lance Bonham
|7012
|7.282
|182.65
|15
|Wesley Wells
|371
|7.328
|180
Funny Car Race Action:
Story by: Kevin Proot / stlracing.com
Photos by: Larry Vancil and Tim Proot / stlracing.com