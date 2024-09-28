Prock, Zizzo , Enders and Herrea Top Qualifiers at World Wide Technology Raceway

- Advertisement -

Austin Prock (Funny Car), x TJ Zizzo (Top Fuel) , Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera(Pro Stock Motorcycle) Top Qualifiers at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Click Here for Race Action Photos – Round 1

Click Here for Race Action Photos – Round 2

Yesterday’s all day rains completely washed out the Friday night qualifying….Saturday was rain free and with fall temperatures. A near sellout crowd came out to World Wide Technology Raceway to watch the best in NHRA.

With Saturday being the only day of qualifying, the one day competition puts great pressure on the teams and changes the strategy. Most NHRA weekends the teams have two days of qualifying and generally Friday nights and cool weather allow for fast times and then on Saturdays the teams with safe qualifying times teams can concentrate on testing and preparation for Sunday. But this weekend is not the case.

“You have go as fast as you can because you want the points,” said Enders “But it is a fine line to be fast and a little bit out of control. I’m glad they got the track ready today and it was awesome for us”

Top Fuel

Part-time drive T.J. Zizzo shocked his competitors and crowd capturing the the number one qualifier in Top Fuel with a run of 3.714 at 327.66 in his Rust-Oleum dragster.

“This is spectacular,” said Zizzo. “This is an all volunteer team. No-one gets paid and they all do it for the love of the sport. We love the sport of NHRA drag racing.”

Zizzo is looking for his first career NHRA win and he knows the competition will be tough.

“It would be near and dear to my heart to be able to qualify No. 1 and then go four rounds tomorrow. But I know that’s a tough feat.”

Some of that tough competition includes former champions Tony Schumacher qualified second with a 3.718 at 325.22 and Brittany Force came in third with a 3.722 at 314.39. The current season points leader Antron Brown came in 10th but he has won the last two races.

Former NASCAR champion and rookie NHRA Top Fuel driver, Tony Stewart came in 11th place with a 3.779 at 320.13 mph run.

POSITION DRIVER CAR NO. ET MPH 01 TJ Zizzo 317 3.714 327.66 02 Tony Schumacher 9 3.718 325.22 03 Brittany Force 7 3.722 314.39 04 Clay Millican 51 3.729 323.89 05 Shawn Langdon 333 3.738 320.13 06 Shawn Reed 716 3.740 325.61 07 Jasmine Salinas 616 3.745 320.81 08 Steve Torrence 2 3.752 320.2 09 Ida Zetterstrom 39 3.760 319.37 10 Antron Brown 6 3.764 324.9 11 Tony Stewart 14 3.779 320.13 12 Doug Kalitta 1 3.779 312.93 13 Justin Ashley 4 3.784 321.96 14 Josh Hart 77 3.787 323.66 15 Julie Nataas 8002 3.791 314.9 16 Billy Torrence 474 3.795 322.27

Funny Car

John Force unfortunately was not at World Wide Technology this year as he recovers from his injuries he receive in a horrific wreck earlier this season. But Austin Prock, from the John Force Team, continues to dominate the field capturing the top qualifier for the 12h time this season.

“This whole team, they’re so incredibly smart and dialed in right now,” Prock said. “I’m really proud to be driving this AAA Camaro this weekend.”

Chad Green got second place with a 3.876 at 325.77 and Ron Capps took third powering his Funny Car with a 3.878 at 333.33.

POSITION DRIVER CAR NO. ET MPH 01 Austin Prock 374 3.836 330.72 02 Chad Green 5 3.876 325.77 03 Ron Capps 4 3.878 333.33 04 Jack Beckman 7 3.888 325.77 05 Daniel Wilkerson 348 3.894 316.15 06 Bobby Bode 3095 3.910 324.36 07 Blake Alexander 256 3.915 325.61 08 Bob Tasca III 3 3.915 316.38 09 Matt Hagan 14 3.921 300 10 Cruz Pedregon 71 3.972 309.77 11 Dave Richards 139 4.045 311.41 12 Alexis DeJoria 771 4.074 260.86 13 JR Todd 8 4.230 219.47 14 Buddy Hull 10 4.985 161.69 15 Dale Creasy Jr 302 5.199 144.71

Pro Stock

Six-time Pro Stock Champion and six-time winner in St. Louis, Erica Enders, captured the Number One qualifier. She has had a good season but she has not won since the first race of season and she is in third place in this years championship race. She is hoping to win Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway and springboard to the championship.

“Everything changes in St Louis,” said Enders. “I have grown up racing here and have many fond memories.”

Dallas Glenn came in second with a 6.570 at 207.66 and Greg Anderson got third going 6.578 at 207.91.

POSITION DRIVER CAR NO. ET MPH 01 Erica Enders 1 6.565 208.01 02 Dallas Glenn 6 6.570 207.66 03 Greg Anderson 2 6.578 207.91 04 Aaron Stanfield 4 6.584 206.95 05 Matt Hartford 3 6.587 207.66 06 Jeg Coughlin Jr 25 6.590 207.46 07 Mason McGaha 400 6.591 208.04 08 Eric Latino 193 6.593 206.39 09 Fernando Cuadra Jr 406M 6.596 206.7 10 Troy Coughlin Jr 5 6.599 207.88 11 Jerry Tucker 494 6.601 207.5 12 Cristian Cuadra 10 6.611 207.46 13 David Cuadra 411M 6.613 206.61 14 Cory Reed 574 6.615 206.54 15 Camrie Caruso 14 6.621 206.39 16 Chris McGaha 4264 6.645 207.53

Pro Stock Bike

Gaige Herrera rode his way to top qualifier in Pro Stock Bike going 6.796s at 197.74mph. Smith won at World Wide Technology Raceway last year and also won the season championship…but currently is in second place in this years season points championship.

“My mindset is just trying to go round-by-round. I really don’t look back at last year or yesterday, I just try to go out there and go A-to-B as a rider. It’s going to play out how it’s going to play out.”

Matt Smith came in second with a 6.807s at 198.12mph and Richard Gadson is third with a 6.840s at 195.28mph.

POSITION DRIVER CAR NO. ET MPH 01 Gaige Herrera 1 6.796 197.74 02 Matt Smith 4 6.807 198.12 03 Richard Gadson 23 6.840 195.28 04 Angie Smith 8 6.841 198.29 05 Hector Arana Jr 3 6.853 196.39 06 Chase Van Sant 9 6.862 195.9 07 Jianna Evaristo 5 6.880 196.73 08 John Hall 1628 6.889 194.69 09 Marc Ingwersen 7 6.894 195.85 10 Geno Scali 351 6.917 193.52 11 Chris Bostick 17 6.920 191.65 12 Steve Johnson 6 6.923 191.16 13 Ryan Oehler 3284 7.026 190.24 14 Lance Bonham 7012 7.282 182.65 15 Wesley Wells 371 7.328 180

Funny Car Race Action:

Story by: Kevin Proot / stlracing.com

Photos by: Larry Vancil and Tim Proot / stlracing.com