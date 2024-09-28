Tony Stewart To Race This Weekend at WWT Raceway in NHRA Top Fuel

- Advertisement -

Tony Stewart, the NASCAR Hall of Famer and a Top Fuel “rookie,” returns to pro racing in the St. Louis area this weekend (Sept. 27-29) in the TSR Rush Truck Services Dodge//SRT dragster in the NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway

Stewart brings his TSR two-car nitro operation to the Midwest Nationals after he drove his 11,000-horsepower Top Fuel dragster to his first NHRA professional final round at Sonoma

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion competed the final round against current NHRA Mission Top Fuel point leader Antron Brown with “Smoke” losing by just a few feet

Now racing his fourth pro motorsports discipline with NASCAR, IndyCar, USAC and NHRA, Stewart took over the Top Fuel driving chores from his wife, Leah Pruett, as the duo prepare to start a family in 2024

SEPTEMBER 25, 2024, MADISON, Ill. – Legendary racer Tony Stewart has won professional auto races in more types of vehicles than any current driver in North America including events in NASCAR (Cup, Xfinity and Truck), IndyCar, USAC (Triple Crown), World of Outlaws and All-Star sprint cars, IROC, SRX, Chili Bowl, Turkey Night Grand Prix and Dirt Modifieds.

And the 53-year-old NASCAR Hall of Famer hopes to add to that impressive list this weekend (Sept. 27-29) when he drives the Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) Rush Truck Services Dodge//SRT Top Fuel dragster in the popular NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway. He scored two NHRA Sportsman national event wins last year in his initial NHRA competition in the Alcohol Dragster class.

Stewart now is a Top Fuel “rookie” after taking over the driving chores for his wife, Leah Pruett, in the 11,000-horsepower, nitro-burning, 335-mile-per-hour Top Fuel class. The Stewarts plan to start a family in November. Pruett, runner-up in last year’s Midwest Nationals, finished third in the final NHRA Mission Top Fuel points last year.

In his first Top Fuel season, Stewart has already shown prowess in his new machine including making the final round in July at Sonoma, Calif.

Stewart now ranks eighth in the NHRA Mission Top Fuel point standings and comes to the familiar grounds at the World Wide Technology Raceway and its surrounding tracks. Tony competed on the 1.25-mile oval with the fast USAC open-wheel cars in the track next to the drag strip.

“It’s honestly a lot of fun for me to be racing in a totally different discipline than I have in the past, but still going to properties and facilities that,” said Stewart. “I’ve raced at in the past in USAC competition. So anytime we go to a place that is somewhat familiar to me, I enjoy the opportunity to do something different there and try to rewrite the record books with the TSR Rush Truck Services Dodge//SRT car.

“I really believe no matter what form of sports they follow, there’s just not an experience like what you get at a NHRA race to see cars with over 11,000 horsepower that run 300 miles per hour. It’s not something you’re going to see in on the oval track or a hockey game or other sports. It’s just not the same experience. Having the opportunity once a year to go to St. Louis and for people to sneak out to the edge of town and see something that they’ve never seen before is a great opportunity.”

Story courtesy: Tom Blattler

Photos courtesy of NHRA

NHRA Schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway

Saturday, Sept. 28

11:00 a.m. – Jr Arch Shootout – Round 1

11:05 a.m. – Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Qualifying Session

11:15 a.m. – Pro Mod Qualifying Session

11:40 a.m. – Factory X Qualifying Session

11:45 a.m. – High School Challenge – Round 2

11:50 a.m. – Budweiser Challenge – Round 1

12:00 p.m. – Pro Stock Qualifying Session (Car & Motorcycle)

1:00 p.m. – Nitro Qualifying Session (Top Fuel & Funny Car)

2:00 p.m. – High School Challenge – Final

2:20 p.m. – E.T. Racing Showcase – Final

2:25 p.m. – Jr Arch Shootout – Round 2

2:30 p.m. – Pro Stock Qualifying Session (Car & Motorcycle)

3:30 p.m. – Nitro Qualifying Session (Top Fuel & Funny Car)

4:35 p.m. – Jr Arch Shootout – Final

4:40 p.m. – Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Qualifying Session

4:50 p.m. – Pro Mod Qualifying Session

5:15 p.m.- Factory X Qualifying Session

5:25 p.m. – Sportsman Eliminations

6:15 p.m. – Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Eliminations – Round 1

6:45 p.m. – Factory Stock X Eliminations – Round 1

Sunday, Sept. 29

8:30 a.m. – Sportsman Eliminations

9:05 a.m. – Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Eliminations – Round 2

9:10 a.m. – Pro Mod Eliminations – Round 1

9:25 a.m. – Factory X Eliminations – Round 2

10:00 a.m. – SealMaster Track Walk and Driver Introductions (Starting Line)

11:00 a.m. – Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Eliminations Begin!