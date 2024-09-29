Enders Aims To Win 50th Career NHRA Race at World Wide Technology Raceway Today

- Advertisement -

World Wide Technology Raceway hosts the NHRA Elimination rounds beginning today at 11 am with fan track walk and driver introductions starting at 10 am.

Erica Enders looks to make history this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway as she goes for her 50th national event victory. A victory would also catapult her to the top of the points for the season champion ship.

Enders is a St Louis favorite having won six times at World Wide Technology Raceway (2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2013, 2012). Last year Enders moved into lead at points at WWT Raceway and she never looked back winning her sixth NHRA world title.

Saturday she captured Number 1 qualifier in Pro Stock.

Currently Enders 45 points behind Aaron Stanfield in her JHG / Melling / SCAG Power Equipment hot rod.

“Everybody wants to start the countdown off on the right foot, if you get in too big of a hole it’s hard to dig yourself out. We’ve taken steps in the right direction. There’s still a lot of racing to go, a lot of points to accumulate, and a lot of tough competition,” Enders said.

Enders has earned her positioning with four final round appearances including a victory at the season opening Gatornationals. Enders has recently put together a three-race streak of qualifying in the top two and reaching at least the semifinals. She ended the regular season with a No. 2 qualifying spot and semifinal appearance at the U.S. Nationals before racing her way to a runner-up finish from the No. 2 spot at the Pep Boys NHRA Nationals in Reading, Pennsylvania, the first race of the Countdown. Most recently, Enders earned her sixth No. 1 of the season before racing to the semifinals at the Carolina Nationals.

“I have a really fast race car which adds some pressure on me to do my job on the Christmas Tree,” said Enders. “I promise you, as a driver, there’s nothing worse than posting a really fast time, and the guy next to you posting a slower one, and still turning the win light on. I’ve got my work cut out for me, but the confidence is very strong in my equipment and my team.”

Story by Kevin Proot / STLRACING.COM

Information provided Sara Slaughter

Photos courtesy of NHRA

Race Schedule

Sunday, Sept. 29

8:30 a.m. – Sportsman Eliminations

9:05 a.m. – Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown Eliminations – Round 2

9:10 a.m. – Pro Mod Eliminations – Round 1

9:25 a.m. – Factory X Eliminations – Round 2

10:00 a.m. – SealMaster Track Walk and Driver Introductions (Starting Line)

11:00 a.m. – Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Eliminations Begin!