NHRA AT WWT RACEWAY ELIMINATION ROUND UPDATES

Once again large crowds are on hand to watch the NHRA final eliminations at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Round 2
Top Fuel
The highlight match of the round was between Tony Schumacher and point leader Anton Brown. It was a tight race but Brown had trouble near the finish line and parachute came out early allowing Schumacher to win.
“Really close drag race, that’s racing,” said Brown. Tony was great on the tree and tough loss”
Commenting on his parachute coming out early he said the car safety system sensed a problem.
“I rather be safe that sorry,” said Brown.
Several other top drivers beside Brown in Top Fuel exited early giving Justin Ashley a potential opening to move up the standing but Ashley did not want to even thing about it.
“Best way is not to look at the points,” said Ashley. “We had a good old fashioned drag race. I have lot respect for Shawn Langton”
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Shawn Langdon
|3.731
|320.81
|Justin Ashley WIN
|3.721
|327.43
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|TJ Zizzo
|10.92
|73.35
|Steve Torrence WIN
|3.766
|315.49
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Brittany Force
|10.82
|61.19
|Shawn Reed WIN
|3.732
|318.02
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Tony Schumacher WIN
|3.746
|322.34
|Antron Brown
|3.759
|295.92
Funny Car
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Jack Beckman WIN
|3.887
|326
|Daniel Wilkerson
|8.392
|84.04
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Austin Prock WIN
|3.884
|316.67
|Bob Tasca III
|3.908
|309.58
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Ron Capps WIN
|3.884
|322.58
|Bobby Bode
|4.688
|178.54
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Blake Alexander WIN
|3.889
|326.08
|Chad Green
|—
|—
Round 1
Top Fuel
T.J. Zizzo top qualifier continued his great weekend by winning his first round with a 3.718 at 330.88 mph as continues his quest to win an event championship.
“I will tell you we have a lot of support,” said Zizzo. “My dad has been trying for 44 years to win a ‘Wally.'”
One of the closest race of the round was between NASCAR Champion / NHRA Top Fuel rookie Tony Stewart and Shawn Reed. The was between decided by one ten thousand of second as Reed edged out Stewart with a holeshot.
“I grew up watching Steward,” said a happy Stewart. “Now I am 1-0 against him. “I love the guy [Stewart] and he is a great ambassador for our sport. We got on the wheel and we had to do something.”
|DRIVER
|660 MPH
|ET
|MPH
|Steve Torrence WIN
|292.08
|3.726
|328.78
|Ida Zetterstrom
|289.69
|3.764
|321.42
|DRIVER
|660 MPH
|ET
|MPH
|Jasmine Salinas
|69.55
|10.365
|73.32
|Antron Brown WIN
|292.08
|3.715
|330.07
|DRIVER
|660 MPH
|ET
|MPH
|Brittany Force WIN
|295.53
|3.702
|324.98
|Josh Hart
|289.94
|3.745
|324.05
|DRIVER
|660 MPH
|ET
|MPH
|TJ Zizzo WIN
|289.2
|3.718
|330.88
|Billy Torrence
|282.48
|3.812
|310.84
|DRIVER
|660 MPH
|ET
|MPH
|Tony Schumacher WIN
|236.46
|4.359
|303.09
|Julie Nataas
|182.13
|5.05
|191.16
|DRIVER
|660 MPH
|ET
|MPH
|Clay Millican
|292.14
|3.712
|330.96
|Justin Ashley WIN
|292.46
|3.733
|325.53
|DRIVER
|660 MPH
|ET
|MPH
|Shawn Langdon WIN
|292.08
|3.727
|323.89
|Doug Kalitta
|181.69
|5.399
|157.25
|DRIVER
|660 MPH
|ET
|MPH
|Shawn Reed WIN
|281.83
|3.773
|319.29
|Tony Stewart
|287.96
|3.755
|323.58
Funny Car
Austin Prock set a World Wide Technology Raceway track record with at ET 3.814 at 330.96 mph.
“I knew it was fast and was fighting it from going left,” said Prock. “the team has given us a feisty fast car. Feels like a spaceship.”
Bob Bodde ran a 3.995 at 322.50 mph…he tunes his car.
“I was trying not screw it up,” said Bodde. ” We got the win light and hope we can keep it going today.”
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Austin Prock WIN
|3.814
|331
|—
|—
|—
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Chad Green WIN
|3.933
|305.5
|Dale Creasy Jr
|14.13
|70.04
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Jack Beckman WIN
|3.878
|329.4
|JR Todd
|3.926
|326.6
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Ron Capps WIN
|3.873
|329.2
|Buddy Hull
|12.67
|75.09
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Daniel Wilkerson WIN
|3.901
|327.5
|Alexis DeJoria
|3.94
|325.2
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Bobby Bode Win
|3.995
|322.5
|Dave Richards
|4.045
|313.8
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Blake Alexander WIN
|3.92
|325.5
|Cruz Pedregon
|3.956
|318.2
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Bob Tasca III WIN
|3.913
|327.4
|Matt Hagan
|3.976
|297.6
Pro Stock
Erica Enders continued her march with low ET of the day with an ET of 6.552 at 208.39 mph. Yesterday after her last run Enders was not as happy with her car.
“We got everything sorted out,” said Enders. “Being in third [season points] we need all the help and all we can do.”
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Eric Latino WIN
|6.607
|206.1
|Fernando Cuadra Jr
|6.671
|206.7
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Mason McGaha WIN
|6.588
|207.9
|Troy Coughlin Jr
|6.585
|208.3
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Jeg Coughlin Jr WIN
|6.583
|208.1
|Jerry Tucker
|6.608
|206.7
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Matt Hartford WIN
|6.586
|208.5
|Cristian Cuadra
|18.67
|42.32
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Greg Anderson WIN
|6.567
|208.4
|Cory Reed
|6.6
|206.4
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Aaron Stanfield WIN
|6.574
|207.7
|David Cuadra
|6.606
|207.1
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Dallas Glenn WIN
|6.57
|207.5
|Camrie Caruso
|6.587
|206.4
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Erica Enders WIN
|6.552
|208.4
|Chris McGaha
|6.645
|206.8
Pro Stock Motorcycle
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|John Hall WIN
|6.868
|196.1
|Marc Ingwersen
|6.939
|194
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Angie Smith WIN
|6.834
|198.3
|Ryan Oehler
|7.054
|187.8
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Jianna Evaristo
|6.857
|198.2
|Geno ScaliWIN
|6.936
|193.3
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Chris Bostick
|6.91
|194.2
|Chase Van Sant WIN
|6.866
|195
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Hector Arana Jr WIN
|7.884
|157.8
|Steve Johnson
|12.28
|61.14
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Richard Gadson WIN
|6.834
|196
|Lance Bonham
|7.289
|182.7
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Matt Smith WIN
|6.815
|198.6
|Wesley Wells
|7.454
|178.7
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|Gaige Herrera WIN
|6.808
|198.1
|—
|—
|—