NHRA AT WWT RACEWAY ELIMINATION ROUND UPDATES

- Advertisement -

Once again large crowds are on hand to watch the NHRA final eliminations at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Round 2

Top Fuel

The highlight match of the round was between Tony Schumacher and point leader Anton Brown. It was a tight race but Brown had trouble near the finish line and parachute came out early allowing Schumacher to win.

“Really close drag race, that’s racing,” said Brown. Tony was great on the tree and tough loss”

Commenting on his parachute coming out early he said the car safety system sensed a problem.

“I rather be safe that sorry,” said Brown.

Several other top drivers beside Brown in Top Fuel exited early giving Justin Ashley a potential opening to move up the standing but Ashley did not want to even thing about it.

“Best way is not to look at the points,” said Ashley. “We had a good old fashioned drag race. I have lot respect for Shawn Langton”

DRIVER ET MPH Shawn Langdon 3.731 320.81 Justin Ashley WIN 3.721 327.43 DRIVER ET MPH TJ Zizzo 10.92 73.35 Steve Torrence WIN 3.766 315.49 DRIVER ET MPH Brittany Force 10.82 61.19 Shawn Reed WIN 3.732 318.02 DRIVER ET MPH Tony Schumacher WIN 3.746 322.34 Antron Brown 3.759 295.92

Funny Car

DRIVER ET MPH Jack Beckman WIN 3.887 326 Daniel Wilkerson 8.392 84.04 DRIVER ET MPH Austin Prock WIN 3.884 316.67 Bob Tasca III 3.908 309.58 DRIVER ET MPH Ron Capps WIN 3.884 322.58 Bobby Bode 4.688 178.54 DRIVER ET MPH Blake Alexander WIN 3.889 326.08 Chad Green — —

Round 1

Click Here for Race Action Photos – Round 1

Top Fuel

T.J. Zizzo top qualifier continued his great weekend by winning his first round with a 3.718 at 330.88 mph as continues his quest to win an event championship.

“I will tell you we have a lot of support,” said Zizzo. “My dad has been trying for 44 years to win a ‘Wally.'”

One of the closest race of the round was between NASCAR Champion / NHRA Top Fuel rookie Tony Stewart and Shawn Reed. The was between decided by one ten thousand of second as Reed edged out Stewart with a holeshot.

“I grew up watching Steward,” said a happy Stewart. “Now I am 1-0 against him. “I love the guy [Stewart] and he is a great ambassador for our sport. We got on the wheel and we had to do something.”

DRIVER 660 MPH ET MPH Steve Torrence WIN 292.08 3.726 328.78 Ida Zetterstrom 289.69 3.764 321.42 DRIVER 660 MPH ET MPH Jasmine Salinas 69.55 10.365 73.32 Antron Brown WIN 292.08 3.715 330.07 DRIVER 660 MPH ET MPH Brittany Force WIN 295.53 3.702 324.98 Josh Hart 289.94 3.745 324.05 DRIVER 660 MPH ET MPH TJ Zizzo WIN 289.2 3.718 330.88 Billy Torrence 282.48 3.812 310.84 DRIVER 660 MPH ET MPH Tony Schumacher WIN 236.46 4.359 303.09 Julie Nataas 182.13 5.05 191.16 DRIVER 660 MPH ET MPH Clay Millican 292.14 3.712 330.96 Justin Ashley WIN 292.46 3.733 325.53 DRIVER 660 MPH ET MPH Shawn Langdon WIN 292.08 3.727 323.89 Doug Kalitta 181.69 5.399 157.25 DRIVER 660 MPH ET MPH Shawn Reed WIN 281.83 3.773 319.29 Tony Stewart 287.96 3.755 323.58

Funny Car

Austin Prock set a World Wide Technology Raceway track record with at ET 3.814 at 330.96 mph.

“I knew it was fast and was fighting it from going left,” said Prock. “the team has given us a feisty fast car. Feels like a spaceship.”

Bob Bodde ran a 3.995 at 322.50 mph…he tunes his car.

“I was trying not screw it up,” said Bodde. ” We got the win light and hope we can keep it going today.”

DRIVER ET MPH Austin Prock WIN 3.814 331 — — — DRIVER ET MPH Chad Green WIN 3.933 305.5 Dale Creasy Jr 14.13 70.04 DRIVER ET MPH Jack Beckman WIN 3.878 329.4 JR Todd 3.926 326.6 DRIVER ET MPH Ron Capps WIN 3.873 329.2 Buddy Hull 12.67 75.09 DRIVER ET MPH Daniel Wilkerson WIN 3.901 327.5 Alexis DeJoria 3.94 325.2 DRIVER ET MPH Bobby Bode Win 3.995 322.5 Dave Richards 4.045 313.8 DRIVER ET MPH Blake Alexander WIN 3.92 325.5 Cruz Pedregon 3.956 318.2 DRIVER ET MPH Bob Tasca III WIN 3.913 327.4 Matt Hagan 3.976 297.6

Pro Stock

Erica Enders continued her march with low ET of the day with an ET of 6.552 at 208.39 mph. Yesterday after her last run Enders was not as happy with her car.

“We got everything sorted out,” said Enders. “Being in third [season points] we need all the help and all we can do.”

DRIVER ET MPH Eric Latino WIN 6.607 206.1 Fernando Cuadra Jr 6.671 206.7 DRIVER ET MPH Mason McGaha WIN 6.588 207.9 Troy Coughlin Jr 6.585 208.3 DRIVER ET MPH Jeg Coughlin Jr WIN 6.583 208.1 Jerry Tucker 6.608 206.7 DRIVER ET MPH Matt Hartford WIN 6.586 208.5 Cristian Cuadra 18.67 42.32 DRIVER ET MPH Greg Anderson WIN 6.567 208.4 Cory Reed 6.6 206.4 DRIVER ET MPH Aaron Stanfield WIN 6.574 207.7 David Cuadra 6.606 207.1 DRIVER ET MPH Dallas Glenn WIN 6.57 207.5 Camrie Caruso 6.587 206.4 DRIVER ET MPH Erica Enders WIN 6.552 208.4 Chris McGaha 6.645 206.8

Pro Stock Motorcycle

DRIVER ET MPH John Hall WIN 6.868 196.1 Marc Ingwersen 6.939 194 DRIVER ET MPH Angie Smith WIN 6.834 198.3 Ryan Oehler 7.054 187.8 DRIVER ET MPH Jianna Evaristo 6.857 198.2 Geno ScaliWIN 6.936 193.3 DRIVER ET MPH Chris Bostick 6.91 194.2 Chase Van Sant WIN 6.866 195 DRIVER ET MPH Hector Arana Jr WIN 7.884 157.8 Steve Johnson 12.28 61.14 DRIVER ET MPH Richard Gadson WIN 6.834 196 Lance Bonham 7.289 182.7 DRIVER ET MPH Matt Smith WIN 6.815 198.6 Wesley Wells 7.454 178.7 DRIVER ET MPH Gaige Herrera WIN 6.808 198.1 — — —