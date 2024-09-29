HomeOpen Wheel Modified NewsWolff Takes Tulsa Speedway Fall Brawl

Wolff Takes Tulsa Speedway Fall Brawl

Open Wheel Modified News

Published on

Grain Valley, MO (September 25, 2024) – Starting deep in ARMI Contractors heat one, Saturday night at Tulsa Speedway, Tyler Wolff found his way to the front and set himself up for the rest of the evening. At the redraw he puled the number two chip and fired form the outside pole for the main event.

Wolff quickly jumped out front and set the pace. At one point, Tanner Mullens pressured him hard in lapped traffic, however a yellow ended the pursuit. Wolff pulled away on each ensuing restart and won his third series event of the season. The victory was worth $2,000 and extended his points lead with only two shows remaining.

“This feels really good,” Wolff said in Victory Lane. “We had a struggle at the beginning of the year, and have just kind of rolled here at the end and kind of showed what we actually had. I was just trying to roll around the bottom and just be careful. I wasn’t sure about going around those guys on the outside and getting hung up close to this wall.”

Behind Wolff, Mullens was the runner up. Jason Pursley, Gunner Martin and Kenton Allen finished in positions three through five. Each of those three recorded their best run of the season Saturday.

Tyler Wolff holds a 107 point lead over Chad Wheeler in the points standings. Brandon Givens sits in third, with Henry Chambers and Tad Davis completing the top five.

Only one weekend remains for the Inaugural USRA Heartland Modified Tour Presented by Real Racing Wheels. Friday, October 18, Valley Speedway in Grain Valley, Missouri kicks off Championship Weekend. The following night I-35 Speedway in Winston, Missouri will hold the final event of the year.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products A Feature (25 Laps): 1. Tyler Wolff 2. Tanner Mullens 3. Jason Pursley 4. Gunner Martin 5. Kenton Allen 6. Chad Wheeler 7. Henry Chambers 8. Cecil Dymond 9. Tad Davis 10. Aaron Moss 11. Jarret Dotson 12. Nic Bidinger 13. Lane Traster 14. Treven Geter 15. Dakota Dale 16. Mike Northrup 17. Brandon Givens 18. Eric Redman 19. Nathan Hagar 20. Shawn Johnson 21. James Reed 22. Jason Davis 23. Chevy Coleman

ARMI Contractors Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. Tyler Wolff 2. Dakota Dale 3. Cecil Dymond 4. Shawn Johnson 5. Kenton Allen 6. Eric Redman 7. Nic Bidinger 8. Lane Traster

Kenny’s Tile Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. Treven Geter 2. Jason Pursley 3. Chad Wheeler 4. Aaron Moss 5. Henry Chambers 6. Gunner Martin 7. James Reed 8. Jarret Dotson

S&S Fishing and Rental Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. Mike Northrup 2. Tanner Mullens 3. Jason Davis 4. Brandon Givens 5. Nathan Hagar 6. Tad Davis 7. Chevy Coleman

USRA Heartland Modified Tour Presented by Real Racing Wheels photos are available for viewing and purchase from our Official Series Photographer, Todd Boyd. You can view his work by clicking here. You can also follow his racing adventures on social media by clicking here.

The Heartland Modified Tour Presented by Real Racing Wheels would like to thank their 2024 season long partners.

Gold Partners – ARMI Contractors, Day Motorsports, Hochatown Saloon, Kenny’s Tile, Midwest Sheet Metal, RacinDirt.com, Real Racing Wheels, S&S Fishing and Rental, VP Racing Fuels Heartland, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products

Silver Partners – American Racer Tires, Central Spray Foam & Cement Lifting, Duvall Electric, Fast Shafts, Freight Logistics Inc., Integra Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Milburn Property LLC, One4 Motorsports, Rick Beebe Heating and Air Conditioning

Bronze Partners – Charlie Williams Painting, Fowler Locomotive Sales and Leasing, Lassiter Construction, Photos by Boyd, Transmissions Unlimited, Victory Vault

2024 HMT Point Fund

  1. $7,500
  2. $4,500
  3. $3,500
  4. $3,000
  5. $2,500
  6. $2,400
  7. $2,300
  8. $2,200
  9. $2,100
  10. $2,000

*80 Percent attendance required to remain point fund eligible*

