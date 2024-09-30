Lucas Oil MLRA Set To Tackle “Fall Nationals” Triple Header Weekend

- Advertisement -

Wheatland, Missouri (September 30, 2024) – The Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) is headed towards one of the biggest weekends of the year, as the series returns to the Lucas Oil Speedway for one final round of action this upcoming weekend. For the first time since 2020 the MLRA “Fall Nationals” returns to the Diamond of Dirt Tracks, and for the first time in series history it comes in the form of a triple header weekend.

With just two weekends remaining on the 2024 schedule for the Lucas Oil MLRA, one thing is for certain—a wide open points battle still looms for the top spot. This weekends action will kick off two consecutive 3-day weekends of racing, breaking the season down into a six-race battle to the championship.

The MLRA “Falls Nationals” will take center stage at the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, MO October 3rd, 4th, & 5th with three complete shows on tap. Thursday nights portion was originally slated as only a practice night for the MLRA teams, but after a long list of early season rain outs track and series officials decided to turn Thursday into a full $5,000 to win feature event to get the weekend started a day early.

Friday night will again showcase the MLRA in another $5,000 to win 30 lap main event, before drivers tighten the belts one notch tighter for a $10,000 to win and $700 to start 50 lap finale on Saturday night.

This weekend will mark the 8th time since 2014 that the Lucas Oil Speedway has hosted the October race weekend for the MLRA. Only Jesse Stovall (4) and Ryan Gustin (3) have multiple wins during the fall classic event. Both current Championship point leaders Chad Simpson (2018) and Tony Jackson Jr. (2019) are former event winners, along with the likes of Randy Timms, Billy Moyer Jr. and Bobby Pierce who scored his first ever MLRA win in the final night in 2016.

Adding to the excitement of the weekend will be the return of the 8th Annual “Big Buck 50” featuring the Lucas Oil Super Stocks. Drivers will practice as well as qualify on Thursday night between late model action, run qualifying events on Friday night, and compete in their own 50 lap $10,000 to win main event on Saturday night.

Turn Four News & Notes: MLRA “FALL NATIONALS”

MyRacePass “Fast Time” BOUNS POINTS: The opening two laps of each night can play a large role in determining the season Championship, with the top driver in both Group “A” and “B” qualifying, or the overall fast time driver receiving 10 Championship Bonus Points. Thru 12 points events thus far Chad Simpson has managed to put 40 MRP Fast Time Bonus Points in his bank account, helping him to his current 100-point advantage over Tony Jackson Jr.

1,560 Up For Grabs—Championship Points That Is: Exactly 1/3 of the MLRA season will be contested over the final two weekends, leaving lots of room to climb to the top or find heartbreak depending on where your driver is sitting. It is possible to gain (or lose) 135 pts a night assuming all championship contenders start the “A” main, leaving a number of sleepless nights yet to come for the series top drivers.

“Mr. Consistent.”: Prior to the MLRA’s last outing at the Davenport Speedway on September 14th, current Midwest Sheet Metal point leader Chad Simpson had not recorded a series finish outside of the top 12 in a non co-sanctioned event since an 18th place run on October 16, 2021. Crunching the numbers that’s a remarkable span of 1,063 consecutive trips around the sun.

7-8-9-10 The Battle Continues: While a championship may be a mathematical stretch for the drivers currently sitting 7th thru 10th, they too are deep in a points battle of their own as the season draws to a close. After 12 rounds these drivers are separated by just 75 markers, or a point fund difference of $1,500 come seasons end. Gordy Gundaker leads this group by 55 over leading Sunoco Rookie driver Aaron Marrant. From there it’s only 10 back to Dustin Hodges and another 10 back to Steve Stultz. For these drivers, every position truly does matter from here on out.

MIDWEST SHEET METAL POINTS LEADER CHALLENGE STANDINGS

Chad Simpson— Mt. Vernon, IA Tony Jackson Jr.— Lebanon, MO -100 pts Chris Simpson— Oxford, IA -200 pts Dillon McCowan— Urbana, MO -225 pts Trevor Gundaker— St. Charles, MO -380 pts Jeff Herzog— Festus, MO -450 pts Gordy Gundaker— St. Charles, MO -635 pts Aaron Marrant— Richmond, MO -690 pts Dustin Hodges— Centralia, MO -700 pts Steve Stultz— Peoria, AZ -710 pts

Lucas Oil Speedway: Wheatland, MO (MLRA Fall Nationals) — Thursday 10/3/24

Pits Open: 3:30 PM, Grandstands Open: 4:00 PM

Hot Laps – 6:00 PM, Racing – 7:05 PM

Admission: Adults(13+) $25, Seniors (62+)/Military $22, Youth (6-12) $10, Kids (5 & Under) FREE, Family Pass $60, Pit Pass $40

Support Classes: Lucas Oil Super Stocks “Big Buck 50” Nite # 1

Website: www.LucasOilSpeedway.com

Lucas Oil Speedway: Wheatland, MO (MLRA Fall Nationals) — Friday 10/4/24

Pits Open: 4:00 PM, Grandstands Open: 4:30 PM

Hot Laps – 6:30 PM, Racing – 7:05 PM

Admission: Adults(13+) $30, Seniors (62+)/Military $27, Youth (6-12) $10, Kids (5 & Under) FREE, Family Pass $70, Pit Pass $40

Support Classes: Lucas Oil Super Stocks “Big Buck 50” Nite # 2

Lucas Oil Speedway: Wheatland, MO (MLRA Fall Nationals) — Saturday 10/5/24

Pits Open: 4:00 PM, Grandstands Open: 4:30 PM

Hot Laps – 6:30 PM, Racing – 7:05 PM

Admission: Adults(13+) $30, Seniors (62+)/Military $27, Youth (6-12) $10, Kids (5 & Under) FREE, Family Pass $70, Pit Pass $45

Support Classes: Lucas Oil Super Stocks “Big Buck 50” Nite # 3 $10,000/WIN