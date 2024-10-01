36th Annual Pittsburgher Next on Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Docket

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (October 1, 2024) – The Big River Steel Chase for the Championship, presented by ARP, continues this week as the stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series invade Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway in Imperial, Pennsylvania, for the 36th Annual Pittsburgher presented by Big River Steel.

Get ready for two exciting nights of racing featuring a star-studded lineup of local and regional standouts taking on the nation’s top dirt late model drivers. They’ll compete for a share of the over $200,000 weekend purse.

The first green flag will drop on Friday, October 4, with drivers battling for a $10,000 top prize. Saturday night will feature the biggest payout in Pittsburgher history, with the winner driving away with $50,000. Each night will feature a full schedule including Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and the respective A-Main for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

The Penn Ohio Pro Stocks will be part of the racing program on Friday, while the RUSH Late Model Series will compete in a full program on both Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the pit gates open at 2:00 PM, followed by general admission at 3:00 PM. The on-track action kicks off with Hot Laps at 6:00 PM. The pit gates will open at 12:00 PM (noon) on Saturday, with general admission once again slated for 3:00 PM. A driver autograph session is scheduled from 4:30 to 5:15 PM, with Hot Laps beginning at 6:00 PM.

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway, a half-mile oval known as “Dirt’s Monster Half Mile,” is situated at 170 Kelso Road, just a short drive from downtown Pittsburgh. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.ppms.com.

The Big River Steel Chase for the Championship, presented by ARP, will now be a five-race showdown among four drivers. Ricky Thornton Jr., Devin Moran, Jonathan Davenport, and Tim McCreadie will fiercely battle over the next three weeks to determine the 20th Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion.

For the latest news, results, championship standings, and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

Friday, October 4: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = $48,575

Saturday, October 5: 1. $50,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,000, 5. $7,000, 6. $6,000, 7. $4,500, 8. $4,000, 9. $3,800, 10. $3,600, 11. $3,400, 12. $3,200, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,500, 15. $2,400, 16. $2,300, 17. $2,200, 18. $2,100, 19. $2,000, 20. $2,000, 21. $2,000, 22. $2,000, 23. $2,000, 24. $2,000 = $150,000

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4