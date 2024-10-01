HomeDirt Late Model NewsEast Bay’s Grand Finale Washed Out; Brownstown’s Jackson 100 Rescheduled for October...

East Bay’s Grand Finale Washed Out; Brownstown’s Jackson 100 Rescheduled for October 11-12

BATAVIA, Ohio (October 1, 2024) – The heavily saturated grounds from Hurricane Helene and the forecast for additional rainfall over the next ten days have forced East Bay Raceway Park and Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials to cancel “The Grand Finale” scheduled for October 10-12.

“This is not the decision that we wanted to make. However, it is necessary in consideration of all the fans and teams that have to travel great distances,” said East Bay Raceway Park Promoter Al Varnadore. “It’s devastating for us; we wanted to go out with a bang. Thank you to all the great fans, teams, and staff for their many years of support.”

Anyone who purchased advance tickets to The Grand Finale, please mail your tickets to 6311 Burts Road, Tampa, FL 33619, for a refund. Refund requests must be received by November 16.

Brownstown Rescheduled

Brownstown Speedway’s Jackson 100 weekend has been rescheduled for Friday-Saturday, October 11-12.

The festivities will begin on Friday, October 11, with the 3rd Annual CJ Rayburn Memorial. The event will include Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 40-lap, $10,000-to-win A-Main.

On Saturday, October 12, there will be a full show of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains for the 45th Annual Jackson 100 presented by Summit Racing Equipment. The highlight of the evening will be a thrilling 100-lap race, with a record-breaking $50,000 prize for the winner.

All gates will open at 12:00 PM (noon) each day. Hot Laps are scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM on Friday and 6:00 PM on Saturday. A Dirt Racing Outreach service will take place at 3:00 PM on Saturday in the Pavilion. The Indiana Pro Late Models join the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series on Friday; with Pure Stocks and Super Stocks on the card for Saturday.

For the latest news, results, championship standings, and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com

