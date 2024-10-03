Dirt Pro Best in Show Contest Announced for 2025 Wild West Shootout

- Advertisement -

Mega Miniseries Set for Jan. 4, 5, 8, 10, 11 & 12 at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park



VADO, N.M. (Oct. 2, 2024) — After a three-year hiatus the Dirt Pro Best in Show contest returns to the Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts for 2025.

Sponsored by Peoria, Arizona based Dirt Pro Inc., the competition posts cash prizes for the best western-themed graphics schemes in each of the three divisions during the 19th running of the miniseries, which is slated for Jan. 4 – 12, 2025 at FK Rod Ends Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park.

The best appearing entry in the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Model division presented by Black Diamond Race Cars will receive $1,000, while the best western-themed graphics theme in the both the Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modifieds presented by Rancho Milagro and the Shocker Hitch X-Mods presented by Border Tire will each receive $750.

“Steve (Stultz) with Dirt Pro wanted to bring back this fun contest that we did back in 2021, and I absolutely love it. Our teams and their graphics company do some really cool event-themed wraps each year, and it’s awesome to reward their creativity with cash prizes,” said Wild West Shootout co-promoter, Chris Kearns. “Steve has been a loyal sponsor and competitor at the Wild West Shootout over the years, and his support means a lot to us. It’s cool to see him expand his event support to provide cash sponsorships to the team, and I know the winning drivers will definitely be thankful as well.”

Dirt Pro Inc. has been in business moving the earth since 1998. The Peoria, Arizona located company is licensed, bonded, and insured for site preparation, grading, demo and material hauling. They can be reached at (623) 780-1771 or dirtproinc@aol.com

Six-day reserved seat packages are now available for purchase for the 19th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts.

The event is set for Jan. 4, 5, 8, 10, 11, and 12 at FK Rod Ends Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park.

Six-day, reserved seat packages are $155 and guarantee patrons a seat in the top two rows at the state-of-the-art New Mexico oval. The reserved tickets can be purchased by visiting www.wildwestshootout.net or https://www.etix.com/ticket/k/24404416/2025-wild-west-shootout-6day-reserved-seat-package-vado-vado-speedway-park .

Patrons who purchase six-day reserved seat packages will also be exclusively eligible for a soon-to-be announced, new nightly promotion that could see a lucky fan winning as much as $3,000.

The 19th running of the Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts features six complete programs for Super Late Models, Modifieds, and X-Mods on Jan. 4, 5, 8, 10, 11, and 12.

The 2025 miniseries features the newly created Penske Racing Shocks 25-To-25 presented by Schaeffer Oil. Over $34,000 has been added to the Jan. 4 Super Late Model opener to make the Penske 50 presented by Schaeffer Oil a $25,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start program.

Four $10,000-to-win / $600-to-start Super Late Model programs follow before seeing the miniseries draw to a close with the $25,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start Rio Grande Waste Services 50 presented by Shaw Trucking on Sunday, Jan. 12.

In total over $350,000 in prize money will be on the line during the 19th Annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts on Jan. 4 – 12 at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park.

Each night finds the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars, Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modifieds presented by Rancho Milagro, and ShockerHitch.com X-Mods presented by Border Tire competing in action.

Additionally, an open practice session is slated for both January 3 and January 7.

Last but not least, each division will compete for a miniseries point’s championship and accompanying point fund.

Full event details, including host hotels and more, are currently being finalized and will be found at www.WildWestShootout.net.

In 2024, the six-race miniseries saw 181 competitors from across North America competing in at least one event.

The Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts is made possible by Rio Grande Waste Services, O’Reilly Auto Parts, FK Rod Ends, Dirt Track Bank, Black Diamond Race Cars, Hoker Trucking, ShockerHitch.com, Penske Racing Shocks, Merry’s Home Furnishings, Shaw Trucking, Schaeffer Oil, AM-1 Roofing, Karl Chevrolet, Rancho Milagro Racing, Eagle Moon Hemp, Top of the World Ranch, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border Tire, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Swift Springs, Dirt Pro Grading & Padwork, Contractors & Developers (C&D) Bonding, Whisler Construction, Shocks by Hammer, Midwest Sheet Metal, Speedway Motors, Day Motor Sports, Hoosier Racing Tires, Sunoco Race Fuels, Pro Power Engines, Beaver Stripes, Arizona Differential, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Don Frank Floors, Toste Construction, Winning Edge Carburetion, The Joie of Seating, Screven Motor Speedway, DirtDraft.com, Victory Fuel, and FloRacing.