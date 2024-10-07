Kubota High Limit Racing, Lucas Oil Speedway offering pit pass upgrade for hurricane relief donations

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 6, 2024) – When Kubota High Limit Racing returns to Lucas Oil Speedway on Wednesday for the Diamond Classic makeup race, fans can get an upgrade to a pit pass by helping those affected by Hurricane Helene.

Kubota High Limit Racing, along with Speedway Children’s Charities, Texas Motor Speedway, I-70 Speedway and Lucas Oil Speedway are joining forces to gather items for hurricane relief efforts in the southeastern United States.

While originally a diaper and baby wipes-focused drive, recent news from the affected area has shown an urgent need for blankets as temperatures are dropping this time of the year. Fans who donate new blankets and/or unopened diapers of any size and baby wipes will get one free pit pass upgrade per item at the track where the donation is made on that race night. Cash donations will also be accepted.

Lucas Oil Speedway donations will be collected at the VIP Door of the ticket booth starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Track General Manager Danny Lorton said fans can use their tickets from the June 29th Diamond Classic rainout or purchase general admission tickets on race night and upgrade to the pit pass.

Donation stations also will be set up at other Kubota High Limit Racing stops this week:

Tuesday at I-70 Speedway in Odessa, Mo., donations will be collected at the High Limit Racing-branded pop-up tent inside the main grandstand entrance starting at 4 p.m.

Friday and Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway in Forth Worth, at the Texas Motor Speedway-branded tent inside the main grandstand entrance starting at 4 p.m. each day.

Those unable to attend but who wish to donate may do so through Speedway Children’s Charities at https://www.speedwaycharities.org/events/texas/hurricane-helene-diaper-drive/.

Please note that any donor under the age of 18 must have a legal guardian present to sign the pit waiver.

For more information or questions regarding the Relief Drive, please email info@highlimitracing.com.

The rescheduled $25,000-to-win Diamond Classic brings the 410 Sprints back to the Midwest, one night after the series stops at I-70 Speedway in Odessa.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. Wednesday with grandstands at 5, hot laps at 6:30 and racing to follow opening ceremonies. Fans with tickets from the June 29th rainout or wristbands from the pits that night can use those for admission.

Diamond Classic Spectator Admission:

(Free upgrade to pit pass with hurricane relief donations)

Adults (13 and up) – $40

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $37

Youth (age 6 to 12) – $10

Kids (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $90

Pit Pass – $45

For ticket or camping information on any Lucas Oil Speedway event, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com.

For information about Lucas Oil Speedway, including schedules, point standings and other news, please visit LucasOilSpeedway.com.