MLRA Set For Thursday at I-70 Speedway & Championship Friday at Tri City Speedway

LUCAS OIL MLRA “CHAMPIONSHIP OUTLOOK” With just two nights to decide the $20,000 to win MLRA Championship, the intensity should be tight when drivers make their way into the I-70 Speedway on Thursday night. Three drivers will have a legitimate mathematical shot at taking home the title, making every single position on the track as important as ever. Chad Simpson (Points Leader): The four-time Lucas Oil MLRA Champion will enter the weekend with a 65-point advantage, as he looks to capture his third consecutive series crown. Simpson’s margin stood at 160 points just six races ago, but has slowly dwindled down with pressure coming from brother Chris Simpson and Tony Jackson Jr. Of the top three drivers only, Chad Simpson competed in the MLRA’s last bout at I-70 in 2022, finishing in 10th and giving himself a bit of an edge when it comes to experience on the highbanks. Simpson’s championship chasing experience will likely come into play down the stretch as well. Not only is he a 20-time MLRA winner, but he also has six Corn Belt Clash Series Championships to his name. A championship for Simpson would put him in elite company, surpassing Terry Phillips (4) and joining Alan Vaughn as the only five-time MLRA champions. Only Al Purkey has more titles, as the 2024 Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame inductee has seven titles to his credit. He would also tie Vaughn as the only driver in series history to win three consecutive championships. Chris Simpson ( -65 points): Last year’s MLRA runner-up told fans following a Labor Day weekend victory that they would be in for a treat over the remaining races, as he expected his brother and himself to put on a great battle for the championship. 24 hours later it looked like that would be all for not, as he recorded a 24thplace showing after a power steering line failure. Following a 26thplace run at the Davenport Speedway it looked even more unlikely, until this past weekend when he erased 135 points in three nights off what was a 200-point deficit. Two runner-up finishes and a $10,000 victory in Saturday’s MLRA Fall Nationals has Chris Simpson entering the weekend as the hottest of the title contenders. Tony Jackson Jr. ( -75 points): Jackson came out of the box strong in 2024, as the only MLRA regular to secure a top five in the MLRA Spring Nationals season opener. The next three events however found Jackson with finishes outside of the top ten and in a hole. Turn the page to August, and with the help of a new Longhorn Chassis the two-time MLRA Champion has found his stride once again, finishing no worse than 9th with a series leading 5.11 average finishing position since. If it comes down to a battle on Friday at Tri City Speedway don’t count out “Prime Time”. Jackson has found his way to victory lane at Tri City Speedway 4 of the past 5 seasons, proving he knows his way around the 3/8-mile race track and is capable of capturing his third career MLRA Championship. SUNOCO ROOKIE OF THE YEAR- Aaron Marrant has all but wrapped up the 2024 Sunoco Rookie of The Year title, which will be made official following Friday nights feature event at Tri City. Marrant and car owners Michael and Misty Meise have collected three top tens on the season including a 6th place at Lakeside Speedway. Thursday night will serve as another home game for Marrant, who lives just about 30 minutes from I-70. Marrant currently sits 8th in the season championship standings as well, and only 105 behind Dustin Hodges for 7th in the final rundown.