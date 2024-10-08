Take-Two: Record Paying Jackson 100 Weekend Up Next

BATAVIA, Ohio (October 7, 2024) – Brownstown Speedway takes center stage once again as the top drivers of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series descend upon Brownstown, Ind., for an adrenaline-fueled showdown. Brownstown Speedway is set to host its most lucrative weekend, with two days of racing action on Friday and Saturday.
The festivities will begin on Friday, October 11, with the 3rd Annual CJ Rayburn Memorial. The event will include Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 40-lap, $10,000-to-win A-Main.
On Saturday, October 12, there will be a full show of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains for the 45th Annual Jackson 100 presented by Summit Racing Equipment. The highlight of the evening will be a thrilling 100-lap race, with a record-breaking $50,000 prize for the winner.
All gates will open at 12:00 PM (noon) each day. Hot Laps are scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM on Friday and 6:00 PM on Saturday. A Dirt Racing Outreach service will occur at 3:00 PM on Saturday in the Pavilion. The Indiana Pro Late Models join the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series on Friday, with Pure Stocks and Super Stocks on the card for Saturday.
Brownstown Speedway is a quarter-mile oval just off Highway 250 at the Jackson County Fairground, one mile southeast of Brownstown, Indiana. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, please visit www.brownstownspeedway.com.
With just three events left, the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP is heating up! Devin Moran is leading the pack by ten points over Jonathan Davenport, with Ricky Thornton Jr. not far behind in third place and Tim McCreadie holding strong in fourth.
For the latest news, results, championship standings, and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:
3rd Annual CJ Rayburn Memorial (Friday): 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = Total $48,575
45th Annual Jackson 100 (Saturday): 1. $50,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,000, 5. $7,000, 6. $6,000, 7. $4,500, 8. $4,000, 9. $3,800, 10. $3,600, 11. $3,400, 12. $3,200, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,500, 15. $2,400, 16. $2,300, 17. $2,200, 18. $2,100, 19. $2,000, 20. $2,000, 21. $2,000, 22. $2,000, 23. $2,000, 24. $2,000 = $150,000
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3
Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4
Previous Jackson 100 Winners:
2023 – Ricky Thornton Jr.
2022 – Tim McCreadie
2021 – Jimmy Owens
2020 – Tim McCreadie
2019 – Hudson O’Neal
2018 – Bobby Pierce
2017 – Scott Bloomquist
2016 – Scott Bloomquist
2015 – Jonathan Davenport
2014 – Scott Bloomquist
2013 – Don O’Neal
2012 – Jimmy Owens
2011 – Scott Bloomquist
2010 – Scott Bloomquist
2009 – Earl Pearson Jr.
2008 – Tim McCreadie
2007 – Matt Miller
2006 – Don O’Neal
2005 – Billy Drake
2004 – Don O’Neal
2003 – Jim Curry
2002 – Billy Drake
2001 – Brian Brikhofer
2000 – Don O’Neal
1999 – Billy Moyer
1998 – Jim Curry
1997 – Rick Aukland
1996 – John Gill
1995 – Jack Boggs
1994 – John Gill
1993 – Davey Johnson
1992 – Billy Moyer
1991 – Scott Bloomquist
1990 – Scott Bloomquist
1989 – Jeff Purvis
1988 – Jim Curry
1987 – Billy Moyer
1986 – Jack Boggs
1985 – Kenny Brightbill
1984 – Kenny Simpson
1983 – Russ Petro
1982 – Russ Petro
1981 – Paul Crockett
1980 – Charlie Swartz