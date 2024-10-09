2025 USAC Sprint Season Launches with 6 Florida Races in February

- Advertisement -

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (October 8, 2024)………For the 16th consecutive season, the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship campaign will launch in the state of Florida during the month of February.

In 2025, USAC National Sprint Cars’ trip to Florida will feature six events across six consecutive nights – the first two at Barberville, Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park and the final four at Ocala Speedway, culminating in a point fund of at least $10,000.

Leading off the 2025 season is a practice for all teams at Ocala Speedway early on Sunday, February 9. The first race of the 16th annual edition of Winter Dirt Games arrives at Volusia Speedway Park as part of the DIRTcar Nationals on Monday-Tuesday, February 10-11, at the 1/2-mile dirt oval. The first night of racing in Volusia on Monday will pay $6,000-to-win while Tuesday night’s round will pay $10,000-to-win.

USAC National Sprint Car action then moves west to Ocala Speedway on Wednesday-Thursday-Friday-Saturday night, February 12-13-14-15, for four consecutive nights of racing on the 3/8-mile D-shaped dirt track. Wednesday and Thursday’s events will both pay $6,000-to-win. Friday’s round will reward the winner with $7,500 while the victor of Saturday’s finale will earn $10,000-to-win.

All six races in Florida will offer full points toward the 2025 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship. Additionally, a point fund will be up for grabs with $5,000 going to the driver gaining the most points throughout the six-race series. A sum of $2,000 will go to the runner-up, $1,500 to third, $1,000 to fourth and $500 to fifth.

Additional information on times and ticket prices for the events will be made available in the coming months.

Thirty-seven previous USAC National Sprint Car events have been held at Ocala Speedway since 2011. Justin Grant won three features and C.J. Leary one across the four nights of action back in February of 2024 in Ocala. Meanwhile, Logan Seavey swept both ends at Volusia in February of 2024.

Grant is the all-time winningest USAC National Sprint Car driver in the state of Florida with seven victories, all of which have come at Ocala Speedway.

USAC racing and the “Sunshine State” have a history that dates back to the decade of the 1950s. In fact, the first three USAC Sprint Car races ever held took place in Florida in February of 1956. Bob Sweikert won the first such event at Southland Speedway in West Palm Beach, followed by Chuck Weyant at Jacksonville Speedway and Pat O’Connor at Medley Speedway in Miami.

2025 WINTER DIRT GAMES SCHEDULE:

Sunday, February 9: Ocala Speedway | Ocala, Florida (Practice Only)

Monday, February 10: Volusia Speedway Park | Barberville, Florida ($6,000-to-win)

Tuesday, February 11: Volusia Speedway Park | Barberville, Florida ($10,000-to-win)

Wednesday, February 12: Ocala Speedway | Ocala, Florida ($6,000-to-win)

Thursday, February 13: Ocala Speedway | Ocala, Florida ($6,000-to-win)

Friday, February 14: Ocala Speedway | Ocala, Florida ($7,500-to-win)

Saturday, February 15: Ocala Speedway | Ocala, Florida ($10,000-to-win)

2025 WINTER DIRT GAMES POINT FUND:

1st: $5,000

2nd: $2,000

3rd: $1,500

4th: $1,000

5th: $500