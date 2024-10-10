The Battleground Awaits! Two Nights & $20,000 in Sight for USAC Sprints at The Burg Oct 11-12

- Advertisement -

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Lawrenceburg, Indiana (October 9, 2024)………As if the Fall Nationals could get any better!

The event has doubled in size for 2024 to host not one, but two-straight nights of USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship racing this Friday-Saturday, October 11-12, at southeastern Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway.

To say much is on the line this weekend would certainly be an understatement.

Not only has the USAC National Sprint Car title race hit the final four-race stretch of the season, drivers and teams will also be chasing after a grand prize of $20,000 during Saturday night’s 30-lap grand culmination.

Furthermore, Brady Bacon leads a trail of hopefuls aiming to claim a $10,000 bonus in the finale of the 10-race Bubby Jones Master of Goin’ Faster series presented by Spire Sports + Entertainment.

Additionally, Robert Ballou is staring in the face of a $10,000 bonus of his own if he can finish Saturday’s round with a podium finish to complete the NOS Energy Drink Hoosier Trifecta for 2024.

Time has come today. Can’t put it off another day. So, in the meantime, here’s six Fall Nationals storylines to watch for this weekend at the battleground of The Burg.

FALL NATTY HEROES

No less than six past Fall Nationals winners are expected to compete in this weekend’s event. Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) has captured the event twice, first in 2018 and did so again for the second time in the most recent edition in 2023.

Robert Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.) scored the first two Fall Nationals wins in 2007 and 2008. One-time Fall Nationals winners in the field include Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.) who claimed his very first career USAC victory in the 2012 event as well as Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Brady Bacon (2020) and Princeton, Indiana’s Kyle Cummins (2022).

Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) is the winningest driver in Fall Nationals history, having won the event a staggering three times in 2017-2019-2021.

On the flip side are those who’ve won USAC National Sprint Car races at Lawrenceburg but are still vying for a first career Fall Nationals win this Saturday. Among them are C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) who has won a pair of USAC National Sprint Car races at The Burg in 2017 and 2020 and was also a track champion in 2013. Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) is another won, having won twice at Lawrenceburg with the USAC Sprint Cars in 2021, and most recently, in July of 2024. His prowess at Lawrenceburg extends to feature victories in both USAC National Sprint Car and National Midgets.

SPEAKING OF KTJ

Kevin Thomas Jr. has routinely displayed his mastery of Lawrenceburg Speedway in USAC National Sprint Car competition over the years.

His three Fall Nationals triumphs are an all-time record, and furthermore, he now stands just one win away this weekend from equaling the great Dave Darland as the winningest driver in USAC National Sprint Car history at Lawrenceburg Speedway. Darland owns seven of them while Thomas picked up his most recent this past April.

Both the driver and his Rock Steady Racing team have previously won the Fall Nationals (2022 with Kyle Cummins), and they’ve been solid of late, finishing inside the top-two in three of their past four USAC starts.

PURSUING A “MASTERS” DEGREE

A Bubby Jones Master of Goin’ Faster Series Presented By Spire Sports + Entertainment champion will be crowned on Saturday night.

The finale of the 10-race series within a series arrives this weekend at Lawrenceburg with 2022 Master of Going Faster titlist Brady Bacon standing atop the points by a mere six-point margin over Kevin Thomas Jr. At stake is a $10,000 bonus for the champion driver plus a $2500 bonus to the crew chief champion.

With a maximum of 84 points up for grabs on race night (6 for the fast qualifier, 8 for each heat race winner & 70 for the feature winner), technically, seven drivers remain eligible to take home the top prize this Saturday with Daison Pursley (-27) in third followed by C.J. Leary (-29), Logan Seavey (-33), Kyle Cummins (-57) and Mitchel Moles (-81).

Winners of the Bubby Jones races thus far in 2024 include two-time winners Logan Seavey (Volusia & Terre Haute), Daison Pursley (Knoxville & Eldora), Kevin Thomas Jr. (Williams Grove & Tri-State) and one-timers Justin Grant (Eldora), Brady Bacon (Port Royal) and Kyle Cummins (Kokomo).

TRIPLE CROWN WATCH FOR SEAVEY

Logan Seavey has four races left to set a USAC National Sprint Car record and also to become just the eighth USAC career Triple Crown champion.

Seavey’s torrid pace throughout the spring and summer months placed him at 13 career USAC National Sprint Car wins, putting him one victory shy of Tom Bigelow’s single season record set in 1977. While Seavey has remained consistently within the top-five, his pursuit continues as he’s gone winless in his past 10 series starts.

Things are looking up for Seavey entering Lawrenceburg. He was victorious in his most recent USAC Silver Crown start at Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track last Sunday. Furthermore, his most recent visit to Lawrenceburg with the USAC National Sprint Cars in July also resulted in a win.

Seavey’s 86-point lead in the series championship race has held steady since February, and a victory (or two) at Lawrenceburg this weekend would go to further cement his championship ideals and place him squarely in the record books in multiple manners.

BALLOU TRYIN’ FOR A TRIFECTA

Robert Ballou will enter this Saturday’s race at Lawrenceburg as the only driver in contention to collect a $10,000 payday for the NOS Energy Drink Trifecta.

Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.) finished third during July’s USAC Indiana Sprint Week round at Kokomo Speedway, then took second during September’s Haubstadt Hustler at Tri-State Speedway to put him in prime position. A third-place result or better in the Trifecta finale at Lawrenceburg on Saturday would earn him a $10,000 bonus.

The 2015 USAC National Sprint Car champion would love to accomplish the feat in style, however, by winning the whole deal. Ballou scored wins in the first two editions of the Fall Nationals back in 2007 and 2008 when the event was sanctioned by the Midwest Sprint Car Series. His most recent USAC victory at Lawrenceburg was notched during Indiana Sprint Week in 2011.

One year ago at the Fall Nationals, Ballou led the initial eight laps and finished as the runner-up.

DOG DAY AFTERNOON (AND NIGHT)

This Friday will definitely be a “Dog Day” at The Burg.

The inaugural Greg Staab Memorial honors the life and memory of the five-time Lawrenceburg Speedway sprint car track champion in 1982-1983-1984-1985-1987.

Nicknamed “Dog,” Staab was a longtime USAC driver and car owner who also served as the promoter of Lawrenceburg Speedway and was later a USAC National Sprint Car Competition Director.

As part of the event, the winner’s share will be $6,444, in recognition of the familiar No. 44 that he campaigned for several years on USAC’s Midget and Sprint Car trails as well as on the local Indiana/Ohio sprint car scene.

Staab scored one USAC National Sprint Car victory in his career, a memorable feat in 1988 on the pavement of Indianapolis Raceway Park that was shown live on ESPN. Staab passed away in 2017 at the age of 68.

RACE DETAILS

On Friday night, October 11, it’s the inaugural Greg Staab Memorial featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, plus Pure Stocks and Hornets. Pits open at 3pm Eastern, grandstands open at 5pm, drivers meeting at 5:30pm and hot laps at 6:30pm with qualifying and racing immediately following. Advance tickets are on sale now at https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1889/tickets. General admission tickets are $25 for ages 13 & up. General admission tickets for kids age 7-12 are $5. General admission tickets for kids age 6 & under are free. Pit passes are $40 for ages 11 & up. Pit passes for ages 10 & under are $15. Backstretch/pit parking is $15.

On Saturday night, October 12, the 17th running of the Fall Nationals features the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, plus Modifieds. Pits open at 2pm Eastern, grandstands open at 4pm, drivers meeting at 5:15pm and hot laps at 6pm with qualifying and racing immediately following. Advance tickets are on sale now at https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1889/tickets. General admission tickets are $35 for ages 13 & up. General admission tickets for kids age 7-12 are $5. General admission tickets for kids age 6 & under are free. Pit passes are $45 for ages 11 & up. Pit passes for ages 10 & under are $15. Backstretch/pit parking is $15.

The Lawrenceburg Fall Nationals can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://www.flosports.link/usac.

==========================

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-2710, 2-Brady Bacon-2624, 3-Daison Pursley-2439, 4-C.J. Leary-2412, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-2402, 6-Mitchel Moles-2352, 7-Robert Ballou-2300, 8-Kyle Cummins-2222, 9-Justin Grant-2212, 10-Carson Garrett-1668.

BUBBY JONES MASTER OF GOIN’ FASTER PRESENTED BY SPIRE SPORTS + ENTERTAINMENT POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-604, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-598, 3-Daison Pursley-577, 4-C.J. Leary-575, 5-Logan Seavey-571, 6-Kyle Cummins-547, 7-Mitchel Moles-523, 8-Robert Ballou-518, 9-Justin Grant-486, 10-Chase Stockon-410.

FALL NATIONALS WINNERS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

2007: Robert Ballou (MSCS)

2008: Robert Ballou (MSCS)

2009: Damion Gardner (USAC) & Jon Stanbrough (MSCS)

2010: Rained Out

2011: Levi Jones (USAC)

2012: Chase Stockon (USAC)

2013: Bryan Clauson (USAC)

2014: Bryan Clauson (USAC)

2015: Thomas Meseraull (USAC)

2016: Josh Hodges (USAC)

2017: Kevin Thomas Jr. (USAC)

2018: Justin Grant (USAC)

2019: Kevin Thomas Jr. (USAC)

2020: Brady Bacon (USAC)

2021: Kevin Thomas Jr. (USAC)

2022: Kyle Cummins (USAC)

2023: Justin Grant (USAC)

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 7/9/2008 – Levi Jones – 12.926 – 104.441 mph

8 Laps – 9/28/2013 – Tracy Hines – 1:51.91 – 96.506 mph

10 Laps – 7/10/2008 – Cole Whitt – 2:18.199 – 7.692 mph

12 Laps – 10/1/2016 – Stevie Sussex – 2:51.399 – 4.521 mph

30 Laps – 10/1/2016 – Josh Hodges – 7:21.09 – 91.818 mph

USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

7-Dave Darland

6-Justin Grant & Kevin Thomas Jr.

5-Jon Stanbrough

4-Jack Hewitt

3-Brady Bacon, Kevin Briscoe, Bryan Clauson & Rick Hood

2-Tony Elliott, Levi Jones, C.J. Leary, Danny Milburn, Logan Seavey & Brian Tyler

1-Robert Ballou, Jeff Bland Jr., Mark Cassella, Jerry Coons Jr., Tyler Courtney, Kyle Cummins, Kevin Doty, Jay Drake, Dickie Gaines, Damion Gardner, Josh Hodges, Logan Jarrett, Thomas Meseraull, Rodney Ritter Jr., Brady Short, Chase Stockon, Kevin Thomas, Chris Windom, Josh Wise & J.J. Yeley

USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINNERS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

1983: Danny Milburn (9/18)

1984: Rick Hood (6/9) & Danny Milburn (9/16)

1985: Rick Hood (6/8)

1986: Rick Hood (6/7)

1988: Jack Hewitt (6/4)

1989: Rodney Ritter Jr. (7/1)

1992: Kevin Thomas (8/8)

1993: Jack Hewitt (7/10)

1994: Jon Stanbrough (6/18)

1995: Jack Hewitt (7/1)

1996: Mark Cassella (8/31)

1997: Brian Tyler (7/19) & Brian Tyler (8/30)

1998: Kevin Doty (5/30), Dave Darland (7/18) & Dave Darland (8/29)

1999: Kevin Briscoe (6/5), Jack Hewitt (7/22) & Tony Elliott (8/28)

2000: Kevin Briscoe (7/22) & Tony Elliott (8/26)

2001: Dave Darland (7/26)

2002: Kevin Briscoe (7/25)

2003: J.J. Yeley (5/31), Jay Drake (6/1) & Jon Stanbrough (7/24)

2004: Jon Stanbrough (7/22)

2005: Dickie Gaines (7/21)

2006: Jon Stanbrough (4/22)

2007: Levi Jones (4/21), Jon Stanbrough (7/11) & Dave Darland (7/12)

2008: Jeff Bland Jr. (7/9) & Brady Short (7/10)

2009: Josh Wise (4/18), Dave Darland (7/10), Jerry Coons Jr. (8/22 Special Event) & Damion Gardner (10/2)

2010: Jerry Coons Jr. (4/17) & Dave Darland (7/9)

2011: Robert Ballou (7/10), Levi Jones (10/1)

2012: Justin Grant (7/15) & Chase Stockon (9/29)

2013: Kevin Thomas Jr. (4/6), Kevin Thomas Jr. (7/14) & Bryan Clauson (9/28)

2014: Justin Grant (4/5) & Bryan Clauson (9/27)

2015: Logan Jarrett (4/4), Brady Bacon (7/12) & Thomas Meseraull (10/3)

2016: Dave Darland (4/2), Bryan Clauson (7/10) & Josh Hodges (10/1)

2017: Chris Windom (4/1), C.J. Leary (7/9) & Kevin Thomas Jr. (9/30)

2018: Tyler Courtney (7/22) & Justin Grant (9/29)

2019: Justin Grant (7/21) & Kevin Thomas Jr. (10/5)

2020: C.J. Leary (7/26) & Brady Bacon (10/3)

2021: Brady Bacon (4/3), Logan Seavey (7/25) & Kevin Thomas Jr. (10/2)

2022: Kyle Cummins (10/1)

2023: Justin Grant (7/24) & Justin Grant (10/7)

2024: Kevin Thomas Jr. (4/13) & Logan Seavey (7/30)

FALL NATIONALS USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RESULTS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY

2007 FEATURE: 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Kevin Swindell, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Casey Shuman, 5. A.J. Anderson, 6. Shane Cottle, 7. Dakoda Armstrong, 8. Kyle Wissmiller, 9. Jeff Bland Jr., 10. Kevin Thomas Jr., 11. Derek Franks, 12. Ricky Williams, 13. Brady Bacon, 14. Sammy Imel, 15. Kevin Briscoe, 16. Darren Hagen, 17. Matt Westfall, 18. Alex Shanks, 19. Kyle Cummins, 20. Joss Moffatt, 21. Jerry Coons Jr., 22. Kent Christian, 23. Brett Burdette, 24. Chris Windom.

2008 FEATURE: 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Jon Stanbrough, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Daron Clayton, 5. Joss Moffatt, 6. Ricky Williams, 7. Chris Windom, 8. Damion Gardner, 9. Jeff Bland Jr., 10. J. J. Yeley, 11. Lance Grimes, 12. Logan Hupp, 13. Ryan Pace, 14. Critter Malone, 15. John Memmer, 16. Dickie Gaines, 17. Bobby Stines, 18. Kyle Cummins, 19. Kurt Gross, 20. Kevin Thomas Jr., 21. Hunter Schuerenberg, 22. Brett Burdette, 23. Kyle Robbins, 24. Josh Clemons.

2009 NIGHT ONE FEATURE: 1. Damion Gardner, 2. Cole Whitt, 3. Chris Windom, 4. Jon Stanbrough, 5. Kyle Cummins, 6. Levi Jones, 7. Jerry Coons Jr., 8. Tracy Hines, 9. Hunter Schuerenberg, 10. Scotty Weir, 11. Dave Darland, 12. Jeff Bland Jr., 13. Nic Faas, 14. Bobby East, 15. Darren Hagen, 16. Casey Riggs, 17. Brady Short, 18. Bryan Clauson, 19. Jesse Hockett, 20. Brady Bacon, 21. John Memmer, 22. Chad Boat, 23. Robert Ballou, 24. Chase Stockon.

2009 NIGHT TWO FEATURE: 1. Jon Stanbrough, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Damion Gardner, 4. Shane Cottle, 5. Tracy Hines, 6. Chad Boat, 7. Brady Bacon, 8. Brady Short, 9. Jeff Bland Jr., 10. Dave Darland, 11. Robert Ballou, 12. Coleman Gulick, 13. Casey Riggs, 14. Jonathan Hendrick, 15. Ty Deckard, 16. Ricky Williams, 17. Shawn Westerfeld, 18. Blake Fitzpatrick, 19. Hud Cone, 20. Scotty Weir, 21. Jesse Hockett, 22. Hunter Schuerenberg, 23. Jerry Coons Jr., 24. Joss Moffatt.

2010 FEATURE: Rained Out

2011 FEATURE: 1. Levi Jones, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Hunter Schuerenberg, 4. Casey Riggs, 5. Tracy Hines, 6. Jon Stanbrough, 7. Jerry Coons Jr., 8. Ted Hines, 9. Bobby East, 10. Bryan Clauson, 11. Jac Haudenschild, 12. Brady Short, 13. Chad Boespflug, 14. Blake Fitzpatrick, 15. Damion Gardner, 16. Matt Westfall, 17. Logan Hupp, 18. Chase Stockon, 19. Jonathan Hendrick, 20. Brady Bacon, 21. Coleman Gulick, 22. Justin Grant, 23. Robert Ballou, 24. Critter Malone. NT

2012 FEATURE: 1. Chase Stockon, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Damion Gardner, 4. Bryan Clauson, 5. Hunter Schuerenberg, 6. Thomas Meseraull, 7. Shane Cottle, 8. Tracy Hines, 9. Kevin Thomas Jr., 10. Jerry Coons Jr., 11. Jon Stanbrough, 12. Bobby East, 13. Logan Hupp, 14. C.J. Leary, 15. Robert Ballou, 16. Scotty Weir, 17. Brady Short, 18. Wes McIntyre, 19. Dave Darland, 20. Jonathan Hendrick, 21. Dakota Jackson, 22. Daron Clayton, 23. Coleman Gulick.

2013 FEATURE: 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Chase Stockon, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5. Justin Grant, 6. Gary Taylor, 7. Jerry Coons Jr., 8. Chad Boespflug, 9. Brady Bacon, 10. Chris Windom, 11. Shawn Westerfeld, 12. Daron Clayton, 13. Kyle Cummins, 14. Robert Ballou, 15. Jarett Andretti, 16. Aaron Farney, 17. Joss Moffatt, 18. C.J. Leary, 19. Ted Hines, 20. Scotty Weir, 21. Tyler Courtney, 22. Tracy Hines, 23. Matt Westfall.

2014 FEATURE: 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Tracy Hines, 4. Justin Grant, 5. Jerry Coons Jr., 6. Chase Stockon, 7. Jon Stanbrough, 8. Robert Ballou, 9. Chris Windom, 10. Dave Darland, 11. Jac Haudenschild, 12. Hunter Schuerenberg, 13. Chad Boespflug, 14. Daron Clayton, 15. Jarett Andretti, 16. Scotty Weir, 17. Kevin Thomas Jr., 18. Thomas Meseraull, 19. C.J. Leary, 20. Logan Jarrett, 21. Landon Simon, 22. Shane Cottle. NT

2015 FEATURE: 1. Thomas Meseraull, 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3. C.J. Leary, 4. Brady Bacon, 5. Chris Windom, 6. Kody Swanson, 7. Chase Stockon, 8. Scotty Weir, 9. Jon Stanbrough, 10. Robert Ballou, 11. Tracy Hines, 12. Chad Boespflug, 13. Justin Grant, 14. Jarett Andretti, 15. Dave Darland, 16. Aaron Farney, 17. Max McGhee, 18. Jerry Coons Jr., 19. Dustin Ingle, 20. Logan Jarrett, 21. Garrett Abrams, 22. Kyle Cummins.

2016 FEATURE: 1. Josh Hodges, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Kyle Cummins, 5. Justin Grant, 6. Tyler Courtney, 7. Jon Stanbrough, 8. Stevie Sussex, 9. Brady Bacon, 10. Jarett Andretti, 11. Chase Stockon, 12. Kevin Thomas Jr., 13. Carson Short, 14. Bret Mellenberndt, 15. Nick Bilbee, 16. A.J. Hopkins, 17. C.J. Leary, 18. Chad Boespflug, 19. Isaac Chapple, 20. Aaron Farney, 21. Joss Moffatt, 22. Landon Simon, 23. Drew Abel. 7:21.09 (NTR)

2017 FEATURE: 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. C.J. Leary, 3. Justin Grant, 4. Robert Ballou, 5. Tyler Courtney, 6. Brady Bacon, 7. Chris Windom, 8. Josh Hodges, 9. Jerry Coons Jr., 10. Jon Stanbrough, 11. Nick Bilbee, 12. Scotty Weir, 13. Joss Moffatt, 14. Chase Stockon, 15. Kyle Robbins, 16. Isaac Chapple, 17. Garrett Abrams, 18. J.J. Hughes, 19. Tony McVey, 20. Dave Darland, 21. Aric Gentry, 22. Shawn Westerfeld, 23. Chad Boespflug. NT

2018 FEATURE: 1. Justin Grant (2), 2. Brady Bacon (4), 3. Tyler Courtney (7), 4. Chris Windom (18), 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (5), 6. Dave Darland (1), 7. Jarett Andretti (11), 8. Chase Stockon (3), 9. Isaac Chapple (8), 10. Josh Hodges (9), 11. Dallas Hewitt (19), 12. Tyler Thomas (20), 13. Dakota Jackson (13), 14. Nick Bilbee (16), 15. Matt Westfall (14), 16. Justin Peck (15), 17. Jason McDougal (12), 18. Shane Cottle (10), 19. Dickie Gaines (17), 20. Brandon Spithaler (21), 21. C.J. Leary (6). NT

2019 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr. (5), 2. Tyler Courtney (6), 3. Justin Grant (1), 4. C.J. Leary (3), 5. Chris Windom (8), 6. Nick Bilbee (10), 7. Brady Bacon (2), 8. Jarett Andretti (13), 9. Scotty Weir (14), 10. Chase Stockon (4), 11. Josh Hodges (7), 12. Dustin Clark (16), 13. Mario Clouser (15), 14. Isaac Chapple (17), 15. Max Adams (9), 16. Dustin Smith (11), 17. J.J. Hughes (19), 18. Tyler Kendall (21), 19. Justin Owen (18), 20. Garrett Abrams (20), 21. Kyle Cummins (12), 22. Aric Gentry (22). NT

2020 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (2), 2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (9), 3. Chris Windom (1), 4. C.J. Leary (5), 5. Robert Ballou (19), 6. Kyle Cummins (11), 7. Justin Grant (3), 8. Dave Darland (18), 9. Jake Swanson (6), 10. Cole Bodine (8), 11. Scotty Weir (14), 12. Max Adams (10), 13. Shane Cottle (12), 14. Tye Mihocko (16), 15. Chase Stockon (22), 16. Carson Short (17), 17. J.J. Hughes (7), 18. Logan Seavey (15), 19. Nick Bilbee (21), 20. Mario Clouser (13), 21. Joss Moffatt (20), 22. Tyler Courtney (4) (Courtney was initially declared the winner but was repositioned to 22nd for being 15 pounds underweight in post-race tech inspection.) NT

2021 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), 2. Chris Windom (8), 3. Tanner Thorson (6), 4. Brady Bacon (11), 5. Jake Swanson (10), 6. Justin Grant (14), 7. Logan Seavey (4), 8. Max Adams (9), 9. Chase Stockon (7), 10. C.J. Leary (5), 11. Thomas Meseraull (16), 12. Brandon Mattox (19), 13. Dallas Hewitt (20), 14. Saban Bibent (1), 15. Jadon Rogers (15), 16. Ryan Thomas (12), 17. Emerson Axsom (2), 18. Justin Owen (18), 19. Shane Cottle (22), 20. Robert Ballou (13), 21. J.J. Hughes (17), 22. Jason McDougal (21). NT

2022 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Cummins (2), 2. Logan Seavey (1), 3. Justin Grant (4), 4. Mitchel Moles (10), 5. Brady Bacon (11), 6. Anton Hernandez (3), 7. Thomas Meseraull (5), 8. Chase Stockon (8), 9. Robert Ballou (12), 10. Max Adams (14), 11. Emerson Axsom (7), 12. C.J. Leary (6), 13. Jake Swanson (18), 14. Jadon Rogers (19), 15. Matt Westfall (16), 16. Keith Sheffer II (21), 17. Brandon Mattox (22), 18. Kevin Thomas Jr. (15), 19. Jason McDougal (9), 20. Saban Bibent (13), 21. Tripp Gerrald (20), 22. J.J. Hughes (17). NT

2023 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (7), 2. Robert Ballou (1), 3. Jake Swanson (3), 4. Logan Seavey (5), 5. Jadon Rogers (12), 6. C.J. Leary (6), 7. Briggs Danner (8), 8. Mitchel Moles (15), 9. Emerson Axsom (14), 10. Kyle Cummins (21), 11. Nick Bilbee (20), 12. Carson Garrett (11), 13. Chase Stockon (18), 14. Sterling Cling (16), 15. Daison Pursley (19), 16. Garrett Abrams (17), 17. Max Adams (2), 18. Thomas Meseraull (4), 19. Brady Bacon (10), 20. Saban Bibent (13), 21. Nathan Carle (22), 22. Chance Crum (9). NT