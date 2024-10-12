Chris Simpson Wins Finale As Chad Simpson Collects 5th MLRA Championship

Wheatland, MO (October 11, 2024) – After a season of work, the 2024 Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) championship came down to the final night on Friday at the Tri-City Speedway, with not two but three drivers vying for the crown. In true championship style, all three title contenders rolled to the green of the 30 lapper from the top three positions on the grid. Chris Simpson would take the lead from the onset, with Tony Jackson Jr. riding in second. Jackson, entered the night just five points in front of Chris Simpson for the runner up position. A caution slowed the pace on lap seven when the nights MyRaceFast Time winner Kayden Clatt clipped a tire at the inside of turn four. On the restart, it would continue to be Chris Simpson showing the way over Jackson, and Midwest Sheet Metal point leader Chad Simpson riding in third. The nights final caution would wave on lap 11 when Billy Laycock came to a stop at the top of turn three. Simpson would continue to control the pace along the high line, as Jackson continued to apply heavy pressure from start to finish on the back bumper of the race leader. Simpson would make a couple of late race bobbles in turns three and four, opening the door for Jackson to charged to the bottom off the exit. Just as quick as the opportunity opened for Jackson it would close, as Simpson powered off the exit and raced to his third MLRA victory of the season over Jackson. By virtue of the $7,000 victory, Simpson would finish second in the seasons Championship standings collecting $10,000 for his efforts while Jackson takes home $7,500 for third. Chad Simpson took care of business in the finale with a third-place run, which proved to be more than enough to grab his third consecutive and fifth career Lucas Oil MLRA Championship. Both Rickey Frankel and Aaron Marrant saved their best for last, as the duo finished in 4th and 5th respectively in the Championship finale, both season best finishes. “We did what we had to do,” explained Chris Simpson following his victory. “I told Chad (Simondsen/crew chief) on the way here last night after our run which was right around the top, I said we might as well rip the deck out of it tonight, we’ve got all winter to fix it. We were up there and I knew those guys were coming and I was struggling through those holes, but I finally moved down a little on entry and then could slide to it. I knew if I did that and hit that exit, I’d be find.” “I’ve got to thank Tony (Jackson Jr.). He raced me clean, he could have done a dirty one on me and park me but he raced me clean, so I have to appreciate that,” concluded Simpson. Jackson’s runner up finish was his second consecutive podium run to end the season. “We had a really good car and I probably gave that one away, but woulda coulda shoulda,” he explained. “It was definitely top dominant tonight, but we all had the same opportunity. Chris did what he needed to do and when he did mess up, he was able to stay down. All-in-all it was a good night.”