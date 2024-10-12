HomeDirt Late Model NewsChris Simpson Wins Finale As Chad Simpson Collects 5th MLRA Championship

Chris Simpson Wins Finale As Chad Simpson Collects 5th MLRA Championship

Dirt Late Model NewsMLRA Series NewsIllinoisTri-City Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -
Wheatland, MO (October 11, 2024) – After a season of work, the 2024 Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) championship came down to the final night on Friday at the Tri-City Speedway, with not two but three drivers vying for the crown. In true championship style, all three title contenders rolled to the green of the 30 lapper from the top three positions on the grid.

Chris Simpson would take the lead from the onset, with Tony Jackson Jr. riding in second. Jackson, entered the night just five points in front of Chris Simpson for the runner up position. A caution slowed the pace on lap seven when the nights MyRaceFast Time winner Kayden Clatt clipped a tire at the inside of turn four.

On the restart, it would continue to be Chris Simpson showing the way over Jackson, and Midwest Sheet Metal point leader Chad Simpson riding in third. The nights final caution would wave on lap 11 when Billy Laycock came to a stop at the top of turn three.

Simpson would continue to control the pace along the high line, as Jackson continued to apply heavy pressure from start to finish on the back bumper of the race leader. Simpson would make a couple of late race bobbles in turns three and four, opening the door for Jackson to charged to the bottom off the exit. Just as quick as the opportunity opened for Jackson it would close, as Simpson powered off the exit and raced to his third MLRA victory of the season over Jackson. By virtue of the $7,000 victory, Simpson would finish second in the seasons Championship standings collecting $10,000 for his efforts while Jackson takes home $7,500 for third.

Chad Simpson took care of business in the finale with a third-place run, which proved to be more than enough to grab his third consecutive and fifth career Lucas Oil MLRA Championship. Both Rickey Frankel and Aaron Marrant saved their best for last, as the duo finished in 4th and 5th respectively in the Championship finale, both season best finishes.

“We did what we had to do,” explained Chris Simpson following his victory. “I told Chad (Simondsen/crew chief) on the way here last night after our run which was right around the top, I said we might as well rip the deck out of it tonight, we’ve got all winter to fix it. We were up there and I knew those guys were coming and I was struggling through those holes, but I finally moved down a little on entry and then could slide to it. I knew if I did that and hit that exit, I’d be find.”

“I’ve got to thank Tony (Jackson Jr.). He raced me clean, he could have done a dirty one on me and park me but he raced me clean, so I have to appreciate that,” concluded Simpson.

Jackson’s runner up finish was his second consecutive podium run to end the season. “We had a really good car and I probably gave that one away, but woulda coulda shoulda,” he explained. “It was definitely top dominant tonight, but we all had the same opportunity. Chris did what he needed to do and when he did mess up, he was able to stay down. All-in-all it was a good night.”

CHAD SIMPSON SCORES THIRD CONSECUTIVE MLRA CHAMPIONSHIP

Chad Simpson and team celebrates their 3rd consecutive Lucas Oil MLRA Championship at the Tri City Speedway. Photo Credit: Mike Ruefer Photos
For the third consecutive season Chad Simpson topped the MLRA to bring home his fifth career Lucas Oil MLRA title. Simpson came into the night having to finish 12th or better to win the title, and most importantly had to make it to the finish.

“We fired off there pretty tough and got into third there right away, explained Chad Simpson. “I would just bounce so much across that top and I knew that something stupid would happen, or something would break, so I just put myself into conservative mode. I didn’t want to give up that third spot you know but obviously them guys that were right in front of me were the ones that were on my heels all year long with this championship. They had good race cars and had to do everything they could do. They had to try to win the race and hope I dropped out of the race, so I just put myself in the position where I could still run strong and stay with them or at least where I can see them, but not do anything stupid.”

“We switch to this Longhorn car and that really helped, these last two years for sure. They are definitely getting harder and harder to get every year. They are tough and the competition is just that much tougher. We go out there in qualifying tonight and we’re all within a tenth of half a tenth. Its just great race cars and great drivers and everybody is just right there on top of it.”

“It’s definitely a lot of pressure off,” noted Simpson of one of his toughest Championship battles to date. “This last month has definitely been the most pressure on me in my entire racing career. I’ve just got to thank everybody that helps me out, everybody that puts us here every week and allows us to do this. It’s a lot of work and cost a lot of money, and I’m just fortunate to be here.”
Tri-City Speedway Contingencies 10/11/24

Lap Leaders – Chris Simpson (1 – 30)

Cautions – 3

MyRacePass “Overall Fast Time Award” — Kayden Clatt (14.844 sec.)

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race – Chad Simondsen

MD3 “Most Laps Led” – Chris Simpson (30)

Swift Springs “Move of the Race” – Ricky Frankel

Sunoco Race Fuel “Rookie of the Race” – Aaron Marrant

PEM Racing “4th Place Finisher” – Rickey Frankel

Fluidyne: “5th Place Finisher: – Aaron Marrant

Sunoco “Engine Builders Challenge” – Durham

Midwest Sheet Metal “Points Leader Spoiler Challenge” – Chad Simpson

MD3 Final Finisher: – Robbie Moore
St. Louis. Screw and Bolt

30 Laps

  1. 32-Chris Simpson[2]; 2. 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr[1]; 3. 25-Chad Simpson[3]; 4. 33F-Rickey Frankel[12]; 5. 1XM-Aaron Marrant[10]; 6. 11T-Trevor Gundaker[5]; 7. 11-Jeff Herzog[9]; 8. 78S-Steve Stultz[7]; 9. 42L-Lane Ehlert[14]; 10. 7M-Allan Middendorf[17]; 11. 11G-Gordy Gundaker[8]; 12. 82-Billy Laycock[13]; 13. 22H-Dustin Hodges[11]; 14. 15-Chris Fetter[15]; 15. 50C-Kayden Clatt[4]; 16. 4E-Scott Geaschel[19]; 17. 44-Blaze Burwell[6]; 18. 4D-Doug Tye[16]; 19. 11M-Robby Moore[18]; 20. (DNS) T4-Adam Tischauser

Heat 1

8 Laps | 00:03:59.518

  1. 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr[2]; 2. 50C-Kayden Clatt[1]; 3. 78S-Steve Stultz[3]; 4. 1XM-Aaron Marrant[4]; 5. 82-Billy Laycock[5]; 6. 4D-Doug Tye[6]; 7. 4E-Scott Geaschel[7]

Heat 2

8 Laps | 00:03:28.404

  1. 32-Chris Simpson[1]; 2. 11T-Trevor Gundaker[2]; 3. 11G-Gordy Gundaker[3]; 4. 22H-Dustin Hodges[4]; 5. 42L-Lane Ehlert[5]; 6. 7M-Allan Middendorf[6]; 7. (DNS) T4-Adam Tischauser

Heat 3

8 Laps | 00:03:24.136

  1. 25-Chad Simpson[1]; 2. 44-Blaze Burwell[2]; 3. 11-Jeff Herzog[3]; 4. 33F-Rickey Frankel[4]; 5. 15-Chris Fetter[6]; 6. 11M-Robby Moore[5]

Qualifying 1 My Race Pass

00:16:20.000

  1. 50C-Kayden Clatt, 00:14.844[15]; 2. 32-Chris Simpson, 00:14.873[18]; 3. 25-Chad Simpson, 00:14.894[1]; 4. 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr, 00:14.931[12]; 5. 11T-Trevor Gundaker, 00:14.949[20]; 6. 44-Blaze Burwell, 00:14.989[14]; 7. 78S-Steve Stultz, 00:15.064[3]; 8. 11G-Gordy Gundaker, 00:15.078[5]; 9. 11-Jeff Herzog, 00:15.119[2]; 10. 1XM-Aaron Marrant, 00:15.127[7]; 11. 22H-Dustin Hodges, 00:15.255[10]; 12. 33F-Rickey Frankel, 00:15.393[9]; 13. 82-Billy Laycock, 00:15.478[11]; 14. 42L-Lane Ehlert, 00:15.672[6]; 15. 11M-Robby Moore, 00:15.833[13]; 16. 4D-Doug Tye, 00:15.891[16]; 17. 7M-Allan Middendorf, 00:16.864[17]; 18. 15-Chris Fetter, 00:19.933[8]; 19. 4E-Scott Geaschel, 00:20.109[4]; 20. (DNS) T4-Adam Tischauser, 00:21.000
For all of the latest news and information, including the full 2024 schedule, fans are encouraged to visit the series website at www.MLRARacing.com.
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Indiana

Seavey Sees Victory, Breaks Through to Win Sumar Classic at Terre Haute

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Terre Haute, Indiana (October 6, 2024)………In...
Indiana

The Battleground Awaits! Two Nights & $20,000 in Sight for USAC Sprints at The Burg Oct 11-12

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Lawrenceburg, Indiana (October 9, 2024)………As if...
Fairbury American Legion Speedway

Jose Parga goes back to back at Fairbury Speedway in Crate Late Model action!

22 entries DIRTcar Pro Crate Late Models A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1....
Bubba Raceway Park

2025 USAC Sprint Season Launches with 6 Florida Races in February

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (October 8, 2024)………For the...
High Limit Series

Kubota High Limit Racing, Lucas Oil Speedway offering pit pass upgrade for hurricane relief donations

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 6, 2024) - When Kubota High Limit Racing...
Bloomington Speedway

Take-Two: Record Paying Jackson 100 Weekend Up Next

BATAVIA, Ohio (October 7, 2024) – Brownstown Speedway takes center stage...
Adams County Speedway

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Adams County Speedway’s SLMR Championship Night – 10/5/24

Fairbury American Legion Speedway

Michael Long wins at Fairbury Speedway in MARS Modified action & claims MARS Modified Championship!

40 entries DIRTcar UMP Modifieds A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 18L-Michael Long;...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Schlenk gets thrilling late race late model win at Fremont; Valenti defends home turf in trucks verses stock cars

By Brian Liskai FREMONT, Ohio – The late models made their only appearance of the...
Dirt Late Model News

Gustin Goes Wire-To-Wire For K.C. Cup Victory At I-70 Speedway

Wheatland, MO (October 10, 2024) – Ryan Gustin rolled into the I-70 Speedway in...
Dirt Late Model News

Billy Moyer Discusses Changing Tides, Staying Competitive in Multiple Eras of Dirt Late Models

“Mr. Smooth” returned to the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models for seven races...
Bloomington Speedway

Take-Two: Record Paying Jackson 100 Weekend Up Next

BATAVIA, Ohio (October 7, 2024) – Brownstown Speedway takes center stage once again as...
Dirt Late Model News

MLRA Set For Thursday at I-70 Speedway & Championship Friday at Tri City Speedway

Wheatland, Missouri (October 7th, 2024) – The 2024 season for the Lucas Oil Midwest...
©